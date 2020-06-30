COVID-19 Alert – 30 June 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|B.C. revealing COVID-19 recovery plan for youth
|CTV News
|VANCOUVER — What does the province have planned to help B.C.'s youth during the COVID-19 pandemic? Melanie Mark, the province's minister of advanced education, skills and training will provide details in an announcement Monday morning. B.C.'s minister…
|Capitalism After the Coronavirus
|WSJ.com Opinion
|Coronavirus contact tracing efforts falling short
|CBS News
|Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that contact tracing is "not working" in the U.S. to slow the pandemic. Axios Future correspondent Bryan Walsh explains what contact tracing is, why it's important and what needs to happen for it to succeed.
|GDP falls by 2.2% in the first quarter as Covid-19 hurts economy
|London Evening Standard
|The UK economy declined by 2.2% in the first quarter, official figures have shown. More follows…
|How coronavirus will change commuting – and air pollution
|FT.com – World
|Carless streets could be the new normal after lockdown restrictions ease
|Jobs That Could Grow During the Pandemic and Recession
|msn.co.in
|By Scott Nyerges of Cheapism | Uncharted Employment Territory No one really knows the extent to which the coronavirus pandemic will affect the nation's economy or when the recession that it triggered will end. Steven Mnuchin, the U.S. treasury secretary,…
|No excuse for poor contact tracing, says WHO, as pandemic reaches grim six-month milestone
|Telegraph
|Pandemic is "not even close" to being over, warns WHO chief Describing contact tracing as difficult is a "lame excuse", World Health Organization chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, as he warned many countries were not doing enough to get a…
|Pandemic poses new challenge in fight against rural homelessness in Alberta
|CBC
|'They were just wandering aimlessly. There was nothing open' The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified many of the problems and obstacles faced by those struggling with homelessness in rural areas of Alberta, according to some of those who help them. Offic…
|The Political Economy of Covid-19
|Radio New Zealand
|Bryan Roper, our Marxist economist join us to dissect the political economy of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Lockdown, and the ensuing global economic crisis.
|‘No excuse’ for countries that fail in contact tracing, WHO says
|Irish Times
|Pandemic is ‘speeding up’ and is ‘not even close to being over’, warns head of WHO Tracing contacts of people with coronavirus infections is the most important step in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, and countries that are failing to do so have no…
|Geopolitical Impact
|BlackRock sees ‘Rip Van Winkle’ risks as pandemic hurts globalisation
|TheAge.com Business
|Strategists at the world's largest asset manager BlackRock have warned that decades of globalisation will erode due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving investors facing new risks as they emerge from lockdowns.
|China declines inbound passengers from India
|Deccan Herald
|The Air India aircraft flew from New Delhi to Guangzhou without any passenger onboard as China declined to admit anyone from India. Beijing conveyed to New Delhi earlier that two Indians, who were on board an Air India special flight to Shanghai on…
|China passes controversial Hong Kong nat’l security law: reports
|Al Jazeera
|Law expected to come into force for July 1, and represents most radical change in Hong Kong since 1997 handover. China's parliament has passed controversial national security legislation for Hong Kong that Beijing said is necessary to deal with issues…
|China urges U.S. politicians to stop putting politics above people’s lives
|Ecns.cn
|(ECNS) — The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday urged some U.S. politicians to stop putting political expediency above people's lives, to respect facts and science, and to stop talking nonsense and deceiving the world. In response to U.S. Secretary…
|Foreign capital keeps flowing into China amid COVID-19, U.S.-China trade tensions
|Xinhua News Agency
|BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) — As COVID-19 continues to sweep across the world and wreck economic havoc globally, foreign capital continues to flow into China, according to a report compiled by research firm Rhodium Group published Thursday. While the…
|Incursion into India is China’s strategic blunder: Journalist
|shanghaisun.com
|Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): China has adopted a confrontational foreign policy and is using the coronavirus pandemic to enhance its influence across the world but a striking feature of the recent
|India China standoff China s state-run daily estimates up to 50 drop in trade between countries
|Moneycontrol.com
|China is India’s one of the leading trade partners and constitutes 9 percent of India’s total export and 18 percent of total merchandise imports. China's state-run newspaper Global Times has estimated a 50 percent hit on trade volumes with India as a…
|NATO’s Dynamic Mongoose submarine exercises underway in North Atlantic
|UPI
|June 29 (UPI) — The United States and five NATO allies began a 12-day anti-submarine warfare exercise in the North Atlantic Ocean on Monday, the U.S. Navy reported. Called Dynamic Mongoose, the annual exercise off the coast of Iceland is designed to…
|Poor border control now puts all our efforts over lockdown in jeopardy
|Waikato Times
|OPINION: We always knew that after eliminating Covid-19 in the community, stopping it at the border was vital. Yet . People left isolation facilities having never been tested in breach of policy, the Ministry of Health had no idea how many were let…
|Revenue’s wage subsidy checks, Brexit stalemate, and Covid-19 scams
|Irish Times
|Business Today: the best news, analysis and comment from The Irish Times business desk Revenue is contacting every employer that has availed of the Covid-19 temporary wage subsidy scheme as part of a compliance programme to ensure it has not been…
|US calls for arms embargo renewal on Iran amid Trump arrest warrant
|New York Post
|The top US envoy to Iran said the expiring UN arms embargo against the Islamic Republic should be renewed to prevent it from “becoming the arms dealer of choice for rogue regimes and terrorist organizations” – hours before Tehran issued an arrest…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|MasafumiNegishi – Twitter
|Potential vulnerability could have allowed returnees to edit negative test text messages
|Waikato Times
|Staff warned Housing Minister Megan Woods on day one of her new job that returning Kiwis leaving isolation could potentially ensure their exit by faking a negative test text message. But this possible hole was swiftly patched up, and there is no…
|Russian hacker group Evil Corp targeting US employees working from home during COVID-19 pandemic
|Mail Online – Latest Stories
|The notorious Russian hacking group Evil Corp has breached 31 major American corporations with a new ransomware attack targeting employees working from home.
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter
|Watching a $1.14 million ransomware negotiation between hackers and scientists searching for COVID-19 treatments
|Graham Cluley
|An anonymous tip-off to BBC News enabled them to watch in real-time as an American medical university attempted to negotiate with the hackers who had infected its systems with ransomware.
