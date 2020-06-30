Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 30 June 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Amazon workers strike in Germany after virus infection reports (Toronto Star Online)
  • Austria facing lawsuit over huge COVID outbreak at popular ski resort (CBS News)
  • BREAKING: UAE to reopen mosques on July 1 (Khaleej Times)
  • COVID-19 on ‘steady decline’ in Canada, latest modelling data shows (Global News Canada)
  • Germany shows that local lockdowns are far from an easy answer to the Covid crisis (Telegraph)
  • Germany, a world leader in coronavirus war, far from mission accomplished (South China Morning Post)
  • How COVID-19 changed Australia (HeraldSun.com.au Top News)
  • Ireland moves to phase 3 of lifting COVID-19 restrictions (IANS Live)
  • Italy bans use of overhead storage compartments on certain flights to reduce crowding and coronavirus exposure (Business Insider)
  • Paris mayor re-elected as Green wave sweeps France (Taipei Times Online)
  • Spain health workers protest handling of virus (Special Broadcasting Service)
  • Spain’s Alhambra Palace reopens to visitors (BBC)
  • Sweden the odd one out as Nordics turn nationalist (Politico.eu)
  • The Attitudes and Professional Approaches of Dental Practitioners during the COVID-19 Outbreak in Poland: A Cross-Sectional Survey (MDPI)
  • The next wave: Japan and Asian neighbors walk COVID ‘tightrope’ (Nikkei Asian Review)
  • UK – Boris Johnson ‘concerned’ about Leicester coronavirus outbreak (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Boris Johnson says COVID-19 has been a disaster for Britain (star-telegram.com)
  • UK – Boris Johnson’s isolationism will hinder coronavirus recovery effort, Labour says (The Independent)
  • UK – Boris Johnson: Coronavirus has been ‘a disaster’ for the UK – video (The Guardian)
  • UK – Boris Johnson’s imminent lifting of the lockdown doesn’t mean it’s time to celebrate or throw caution to the winds (Daily Maverick)
  • US – CDC report reveals coronavirus spread to 72% of inmates exposed in Louisiana (Mail Online UK)
  • US – Coronavirus leads Arizona governor to close bars, clubs, gyms for 30 days (FOXNews.com)
  • US – Coronavirus surge causes Texas to scale back reopening (CBS News)
  • US – Former NIH Director Calls Trump Administration’s Pandemic Response ‘Amateur Hour’ (NPR)
  • US – New Jersey pauses reopening (Seeking Alpha)
  • US – New Jersey’s indoor malls reopen from COVID-19 halt (Toronto Star Online)
  • US – Survey: Americans trust CDC most, Trump least for information about COVID-19 (The Hill)
  • US – Texas factory output rebounds in June, although virus fears linger (Austin American Statesman)
  • US – The U.S. government did not intentionally engineer COVID-19 (USA Today)
  • US – Trump administration downplays COVID-19 resurgence while experts spell doom if no action taken (NationalPost.com)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • Airbus slows services push amid coronavirus crisis (Today Online)
  • American Express gives users up to $50 toward small business spending (New York Post)
  • Amid pandemic, Starbucks to resume dine-in services in seven Indian cities soon (Livemint.com)
  • AstraZeneca says Brazil close to coronavirus vaccine deal (Philippine Daily Inquirer)
  • BlackRock sees big risk of U.S. easing pandemic support too soon (Today Online)
  • COVID-19 impact Tata Steel to cut capex by half, if not more, in FY21 (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Coronavirus in Hong Kong: MTR failed to serve this passenger ‘with heart’ (South China Morning Post)
  • Covid crisis: Bajaj Auto mustn’t shut the plant, lockdown won’t help (Financial Express)
  • Covid-19 to increase importance of funding diversity for infrastructure: Moody’s (Ani News)
  • Epson Helps Restaurants Meet New Local and State Guidelines as America Begins to Reopen (Ariva.de)
  • Executive column: Nissan Indonesia CEO shares details of business plan after plant closure (Jakarta Post)
  • Export performance May improve as Malaysia returns to trade surplus – Ambank (Bernama)
  • Finance firm Wirecard resumes services after restrictions lifted (Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland)
  • Fortescue Metals’ first female CEO talks guiding the Australian iron ore miner through the coronavirus crisis (South China Morning Post – News)
  • Google tests tool to show COVID-19’s impact at community level (Chennai Online)
  • Human trials begin in fortnight, J&J works to ramp up production of affordable COVID vaccine: top scientist (Outlook India)
  • Infographic: Google Could Take Hit On Advertising Revenue, First Time In Its Life (International Business Times)
  • InterContinental Hotels expects 75% fall in Q2 room revenue; sees improvements amid reopening (Shares Magazine)
  • Lockdown halves Transnet Ports activity as importers scramble for rebates (News24)
  • Lowe’s, Walmart giving workers another round of bonuses during (Charlotte Observer)
  • Lufthansa offers pre-flight tests in bid to beat quarantine (New Zealand Herald)
  • MTN South Africa provides food and PPE in Port Elizabeth (Telecompaper)
  • Marina Bay Sands and Bureau Veritas to Partner on Hygiene Excellence and Safety Program Through BV SafeGuardTM Label (Finanzen.net)
  • Mexico talking to China, AstraZeneca over coronavirus vaccine: official (NationalPost.com)
  • Micron, Xilinx Give Bullish Revenue Forecasts; Shares Surge (Bloomberg)
  • Naspers readies to weather COVID-19 storm with $22.1bn revenue (IT Web)
  • Nedbank presents ‘tap on phone’ functionality (IT Web)
  • Petrobras puts Urucu gas hub on the block (Seeking Alpha)
  • Qantas reopens domestic lounges as coronavirus COVID-19 travel restrictions are eased (Mail Online UK)
  • ST Engineering donates $1 million to give seniors and low-income households digital access (Straits Times)
  • Shell Warns of Poor Quarterly Results as Virus Hits All Units (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Tata Steel losses widen as demand slides (Telegraph)
  • Vodacom’s TOBi chatbot allows subscribers to self-RICA (IT Web)
  • Wirecard Suspension Lifted. Now Will There Be A Run On The Banking Apps? (Forbes.com)
  • Wirecard’s U.K. Subsidiary Gets Approval to Resume Activity (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Xilinx lifts Q2 guidance on rising sales before US restrictions go into effect (Telecompaper)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Britain will have to pay nearly £2,000-per-patient for Covid-19 drug (Mail Online UK)
  • Child poverty, food insecurity, and respiratory health during the COVID-19 pandemic (The Lancet Respiratory Medicine online)
  • China’s military approves coronavirus vaccine for its own use (Fortune)
  • F.B.I. Warns of Fraudulent Coronavirus Antibody Tests (New York Times)
  • Fauci warns of risk if too many people refuse coronavirus vaccine (TheHill – The Hill News)
  • Gilead sets US price for Covid-19 drug remdesivir at $3,120 for typical treatment (CNBC)
  • Gilead sets price for its coronavirus drug remdesivir at $2,340 for a five-day course (Mail Online UK)
  • Gilead to charge thousands for coronavirus treatment drug that critics say should cost $1 (Fortune)
  • House Votes to Limit Health Costs as Drug Maker Adds Price Tag to Virus Treatment (NYT.com Main News)
  • Human trial of India vaccine in July (BBC News – Asia)
  • Impact of COVID-19 lockdown on routine immunisation in Karachi, Pakistan (Lancet)
  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Sheds Light on the Over-Reliance on Offshore Drug Manufacturers (Contract Pharma)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
B.C. revealing COVID-19 recovery plan for youth
CTV News
VANCOUVER — What does the province have planned to help B.C.'s youth during the COVID-19 pandemic? Melanie Mark, the province's minister of advanced education, skills and training will provide details in an announcement Monday morning. B.C.'s minister…
Capitalism After the Coronavirus
WSJ.com Opinion
Coronavirus contact tracing efforts falling short
CBS News
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that contact tracing is "not working" in the U.S. to slow the pandemic. Axios Future correspondent Bryan Walsh explains what contact tracing is, why it's important and what needs to happen for it to succeed.
GDP falls by 2.2% in the first quarter as Covid-19 hurts economy
London Evening Standard
The UK economy declined by 2.2% in the first quarter, official figures have shown. More follows…
How coronavirus will change commuting – and air pollution
FT.com – World
Carless streets could be the new normal after lockdown restrictions ease
Jobs That Could Grow During the Pandemic and Recession
msn.co.in
By Scott Nyerges of Cheapism | Uncharted Employment Territory No one really knows the extent to which the coronavirus pandemic will affect the nation's economy or when the recession that it triggered will end. Steven Mnuchin, the U.S. treasury secretary,…
No excuse for poor contact tracing, says WHO, as pandemic reaches grim six-month milestone
Telegraph
Pandemic is "not even close" to being over, warns WHO chief Describing contact tracing as difficult is a "lame excuse", World Health Organization chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, as he warned many countries were not doing enough to get a…
Pandemic poses new challenge in fight against rural homelessness in Alberta
CBC
'They were just wandering aimlessly. There was nothing open' The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified many of the problems and obstacles faced by those struggling with homelessness in rural areas of Alberta, according to some of those who help them. Offic…
The Political Economy of Covid-19
Radio New Zealand
Bryan Roper, our Marxist economist join us to dissect the political economy of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Lockdown, and the ensuing global economic crisis.
‘No excuse’ for countries that fail in contact tracing, WHO says
Irish Times
Pandemic is ‘speeding up’ and is ‘not even close to being over’, warns head of WHO Tracing contacts of people with coronavirus infections is the most important step in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, and countries that are failing to do so have no…
Geopolitical Impact
BlackRock sees ‘Rip Van Winkle’ risks as pandemic hurts globalisation
TheAge.com Business
Strategists at the world's largest asset manager BlackRock have warned that decades of globalisation will erode due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving investors facing new risks as they emerge from lockdowns.
China declines inbound passengers from India
Deccan Herald
The Air India aircraft flew from New Delhi to Guangzhou without any passenger onboard as China declined to admit anyone from India. Beijing conveyed to New Delhi earlier that two Indians, who were on board an Air India special flight to Shanghai on…
China passes controversial Hong Kong nat’l security law: reports
Al Jazeera
Law expected to come into force for July 1, and represents most radical change in Hong Kong since 1997 handover. China's parliament has passed controversial national security legislation for Hong Kong that Beijing said is necessary to deal with issues…
China urges U.S. politicians to stop putting politics above people’s lives
Ecns.cn
(ECNS) — The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday urged some U.S. politicians to stop putting political expediency above people's lives, to respect facts and science, and to stop talking nonsense and deceiving the world. In response to U.S. Secretary…
Foreign capital keeps flowing into China amid COVID-19, U.S.-China trade tensions
Xinhua News Agency
BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) — As COVID-19 continues to sweep across the world and wreck economic havoc globally, foreign capital continues to flow into China, according to a report compiled by research firm Rhodium Group published Thursday. While the…
Incursion into India is China’s strategic blunder: Journalist
shanghaisun.com
Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): China has adopted a confrontational foreign policy and is using the coronavirus pandemic to enhance its influence across the world but a striking feature of the recent
India China standoff China s state-run daily estimates up to 50 drop in trade between countries
Moneycontrol.com
China is India’s one of the leading trade partners and constitutes 9 percent of India’s total export and 18 percent of total merchandise imports. China's state-run newspaper Global Times has estimated a 50 percent hit on trade volumes with India as a…
NATO’s Dynamic Mongoose submarine exercises underway in North Atlantic
UPI
June 29 (UPI) — The United States and five NATO allies began a 12-day anti-submarine warfare exercise in the North Atlantic Ocean on Monday, the U.S. Navy reported. Called Dynamic Mongoose, the annual exercise off the coast of Iceland is designed to…
Poor border control now puts all our efforts over lockdown in jeopardy
Waikato Times
OPINION: We always knew that after eliminating Covid-19 in the community, stopping it at the border was vital. Yet . People left isolation facilities having never been tested in breach of policy, the Ministry of Health had no idea how many were let…
Revenue’s wage subsidy checks, Brexit stalemate, and Covid-19 scams
Irish Times
Business Today: the best news, analysis and comment from The Irish Times business desk Revenue is contacting every employer that has availed of the Covid-19 temporary wage subsidy scheme as part of a compliance programme to ensure it has not been…
US calls for arms embargo renewal on Iran amid Trump arrest warrant
New York Post
The top US envoy to Iran said the expiring UN arms embargo against the Islamic Republic should be renewed to prevent it from “becoming the arms dealer of choice for rogue regimes and terrorist organizations” – hours before Tehran issued an arrest…
Cybersecurity Impact
CyberScoopNews – How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command’s ‘Cyber Flag’ exercise https://t.co/jEZEQCQYtt
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command's 'Cyber Flag' exercise https://hubs.ly/H0r_lB10
CyberScoopNews – ICYMI: How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command’s ‘Cyber Flag’ exercise https://t.co/fsjtAYMm7a
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
ICYMI: How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command's 'Cyber Flag' exercise https://hubs.ly/H0r-lJj0
CyberScoopNews – Ransomware hackers reap $1 million from California university researching COVID-19 https://t.co/NzeLfBTLm7 by… https://t.co/nkg2g8447Q
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
Ransomware hackers reap $1 million from California university researching COVID-19 https://hubs.ly/H0r-tnl0 by @jeffstone500 https://twitter.com/CyberScoopNews/status/1277608125101727746/photo/1
CyberScoopNews – Ransomware hackers reap $1 million from California university researching COVID-19 https://t.co/eWoS0xArbM by… https://t.co/y1ZSU5tVDJ
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
Ransomware hackers reap $1 million from California university researching COVID-19 https://hubs.ly/H0r_2f00 by @jeffstone500 https://twitter.com/CyberScoopNews/status/1277696340995309572/photo/1
InfoSecHotSpot – Watching a $1.14 million ransomware negotiation between hackers and scientists searching for COVID-19 treatments An… https://t.co/kQL7aPxXNg
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Watching a $1.14 million ransomware negotiation between hackers and scientists searching for COVID-19 treatments An anonymous tip-off to BBC News enabled them to watch in real-time as an American medical university attempted to negotiate with the…
MasafumiNegishi – Remote access at risk: Pandemic pulls more cyber‑crooks into the brute‑forcing game | WeLiveSecurity
https://t.co/zTDtC1taXB
MasafumiNegishi – Twitter
Remote access at risk: Pandemic pulls more cyber‑crooks into the brute‑forcing game | WeLiveSecurity
https://www.welivesecurity.com/2020/06/29/remote-access-risk-pandemic-cybercrooks-bruteforcing-game/
Potential vulnerability could have allowed returnees to edit negative test text messages
Waikato Times
Staff warned Housing Minister Megan Woods on day one of her new job that returning Kiwis leaving isolation could potentially ensure their exit by faking a negative test text message. But this possible hole was swiftly patched up, and there is no…
Russian hacker group Evil Corp targeting US employees working from home during COVID-19 pandemic
Mail Online – Latest Stories
The notorious Russian hacking group Evil Corp has breached 31 major American corporations with a new ransomware attack targeting employees working from home.
Secnewsbytes – Remote access at risk: Pandemic pulls more cyber‑crooks into the brute‑forcing game | WeLiveSecurity https://t.co/9Kj5azNoX6
Secnewsbytes – Twitter
Remote access at risk: Pandemic pulls more cyber‑crooks into the brute‑forcing game | WeLiveSecurity https://www.welivesecurity.com/2020/06/29/remote-access-risk-pandemic-cybercrooks-bruteforcing-game/
Watching a $1.14 million ransomware negotiation between hackers and scientists searching for COVID-19 treatments
Graham Cluley
An anonymous tip-off to BBC News enabled them to watch in real-time as an American medical university attempted to negotiate with the hackers who had infected its systems with ransomware.

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • Cyber Alert – 30 June 2020

    Cyber Alert: Voice recordings from domestic violence alerting app exposed on the internet...
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 29 June 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 29 June 2020
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 29 June 2020

    Cyber Alert: Cyber_War_News - RT @PogoWasRight: Brazilian federal police investigates presidential data leak: https://t.co/nWu3eFNVQO I'm not sure which country is worse…...
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch