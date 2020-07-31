COVID-19 Alert – 31 July 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|2 grim reports are expected on virus’ damage to US economy
|star-telegram.com
|The government is poised Thursday to deliver a double-dose of sobering news — on the devastation the coronavirus caused the U.S. economy last quarter and the damage it continues to ……
|Children at heightened risk of abuse, exploitation and violence
|United News of India
|Kolkata, Jul 30 (UNI) In the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the already existing vulnerabilities of children, families and communities will increase their risks. They will have limited access to safety nets, inequalities in access to…
|Coronavirus contact tracing has been underway in Ohio for a while. But the state can’t provide aggregate data from it.
|Cleveland.com
|COLUMBUS, Ohio – Throughout Ohio, local health department workers have been on the phone, asking people infected with the coronavirus where they were before they first experienced symptoms. compelling stories about how large infections began at a…
|Coronavirus contact-tracing mobile app launches in NI
|itv.com
|Stop Covid NI intends to alert close contacts of a patient within a day or two of a positive test. Credit
|Covid-19 contact tracing via chatbot? Rather consult a psychic
|Daily Maverick
|The health minister’s failure to provide South Africans with a proper digital contact tracing system raises questions about government’s plans for flattening the curve, limiting the spread of the virus and its future management of Covid-19 outbreaks….
|Indianapolis awards $2.7 million in federal coronavirus funds to battle homelessness
|Indianapolis Star
|Seven Indianapolis organizations battling homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic will receive roughly $2.7 million in federal grant funding to boost homeless prevention efforts at a time when thousands of new Hoosiers are filing for…
|Spanish economy feels pain of coronavirus
|BBC News – Business
|France and Italy also see double-digit contractions as the pandemic hits economic growth across Europe.
|U.S. economy suffers blow in second quarter due to COVID-19
|Global News Canada
|The U.S. economy suffered its biggest blow since the Great Depression in the second quarter of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit consumer and business spending hard and there is concern a surge in new coronavirus cases could impact its recovery.
|Geopolitical Impact
|Australia concerned at destabilising actions in South China Sea, rejects China’s claims to historic rights: Barry O’Farrell
|Businessworld India
|New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Australia is deeply concerned by destabilising actions in the South China Sea and lodged a note with UN Secretary-General last week refusing China's unlawful maritime claims, Australian High Commissioner to India…
|COVID-19 is a call for a resilient globalization
|CHINAdaily.com.cn
|"Globalization remains irreversible historical trend, it is the only way to take forward human society," Wang Hao, deputy editor-in-chief of China Daily said in the Global Think Tank Webinar -"Stronger together: Global recovery from COVID-19" in…
|China Not Strategic Threat to India, an Invisible Virus is Bigger Danger, Says Chinese Ambassador
|News18.com
|Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong claimed the country does not harbour expansionist agenda and is dedicated to peaceful development. China is not a strategic threat to India and does not harbour expansionist agenda, Chinese ambassador to India…
|China rejects accusations of hacking attempt on U.S. vaccine developer Moderna
|NationalPost.com
|BEIJING — China rejected on Friday charges that hackers linked to its government targeted biotech firm Moderna Inc, a leading U.S.-based coronavirus vaccine research developer, to steal data….
|China says Hong Kong elections a domestic issue, COVID-19 a factor
|Channel NewsAsia
|BEIJING: China said on Friday (Jul 31) that Hong Kong's COVID-19 outbreak is a factor in the city's legislative elections, which are a domestic issue. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the remarks during a daily briefing in Beijing. R…
|Chinese VCs sanguine on Asean despite Covid-19 and geopolitical headwinds
|Business Times Singapore
|Long-term interest still robust despite 2019 dive in such VC deals Long-term interest still robust despite 2019 dive in such VC deals Singapore THE inflow of venture capital (VC) from China into South-east Asia may slow down this year, but interest is…
|Is India’s rush for a coronavirus vaccine being driven by national pride and China tensions?
|South China Morning Post – News
|The Indian government’s original aim to have its first home-grown coronavirus vaccine ready for public consumption by its independence day on August 15 has been mired in controversy, as the country reported another record surge in Covid-19 cases on…
|Taiwanese firms pivoting to India amid fallout with China
|Ani News
|Beijing [ China ], July 31 (ANI): Amid the fallout with China over various issues, Taiwan ese firms are pivoting to India drawn by its giant market, inexpensive skilled workforce and generous tax breaks, South China Morning Post reported. According to…
|U.S. politicians’ attempt to ‘induce change inside of China’ ridiculous
|People.com.cn
|For a while, some U.S. politicians, including U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have been racking their brains to peddle lies all over the world to maliciously attack and slander China. The rumor-mongering gang, which brings a foul atmosphere…
|US military urged to stop provocative acts
|The Nation – Thailand
|Stirring up trouble in South China Sea raises danger of conflict, experts say The Chinese military has urged the United States to stop its provocative actions in the South China Sea and stop sowing discord in the region, while experts warn that the…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|A disease like COVID-19 exploits all the vulnerabilities in health care systems, WHO official says
|CNN Philippines
|(CNN) — A disease like COVID-19 exploits all the vulnerabilities that are present for individuals, communities and health systems, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s health emergencies program, said during a media…
|Coronavirus Vaccine: Chinese Hackers Reportedly Targeted Moderna Research Data
|International Business Times
|Hackers linked to the Chinese government tried to steal research data related to Moderna’s (MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Reuters reported Thursday. A U.S. security official said the breach occurred in January and targeted the Massachusetts…
|Cyber espionage of air-gapped environments and Covid-19 themed attacks: Q2 2020 in review
|IT Security Guru
|In a report published today, ESET researchers have outlined the threats and the trends that characterised the second quarter of 2020. Perhaps unsurprisingly, researchers found that Covid-19 themed phishing attacks are alive and well, and continued…
|Cyber-Criminals Continue to Exploit #COVID19 During Q2
|MalwareTips.com
|Cyber-criminals’ exploitation of the COVID-19 pandemic to target individuals and businesses has continued unabated during the second quarter of 2020, according to ESET’s…
|ESET – Why has the pandemic led to a rise in cyber crime? Get in-the-know on some of the most prevalent scams that have de… https://t.co/npfGcOBui8
|ESET – Twitter
|Why has the pandemic led to a rise in cyber crime? Get in-the-know on some of the most prevalent scams that have developed during this period, and what you can do to protect yourself: https://bit.ly/308U0ew
|Hackers Are Targeting the Remote Workers Who Keep Your Lights On
|Bloomberg
|Cyberattacks on electric grid have surged 35% during pandemic Power companies say they’re boosting security against assault In July alone, hackers took over the twitter accounts of U.S. politicians, stole terrabytes of coronavirus research and even…
|The Cybersecurity 202: Klobuchar is bullish Congress will deliver more election money for states
|Washington Post
|Reporter for The Cybersecurity 202 newsletter EmailBioFollow with Tonya Riley Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is confident Congress will deliver another surge of funding to help states run safe and secure elections in November despite opposition from many…
|Volunteer hacker army boosts election cybersecurity
|NBCNews.com
|As election officials across the country prepare for November without knowing if they'll receive additional federal funds, a new volunteer group hopes to ease their cybersecurity concerns for free. Some states pay private companies for cybersecurity,…
