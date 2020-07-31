Silobreaker

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 31 July 2020

Actions by Governments
  • Apprentices in Germany get a raw deal in the coronavirus pandemic (Deutsche Welle)
  • Brazil surpasses 2.5 mi people infected with coronavirus (Agência Brasil)
  • Brazilian Government Eases Entry of Foreigners into The Country during Coronavirus Pandemic (Folha Online)
  • Coroanvirus: Life in Sweden a ‘modified happiness’ during the Covid-19 pandemic (stuff.co.nz)
  • Dismal economic reports from US, Germany lay bare Covid-19 damage (Irish Times)
  • France, Spain and Italy take savage economic hit (Telegraph)
  • Germany (EFE)
  • Is the UK tracking the same trajectory as Spain’s ‘second wave’? (Telegraph)
  • Israel’s rapid test technology to test Covid-19 could help India in Unlock 3.0 (India Today)
  • Japan’s job availability sank to five-year low in June amid pandemic (JapanTimes.co.jp)
  • Main coronavirus spreaders outside of China travelled from Italy, study finds (stuff.co.nz)
  • More than 3 million Chileans seek to withdraw pensions amid pandemic (NationalPost.com)
  • Opinion: Germany’s economy can’t count on bouncing back fast (Deutsche Welle)
  • Pandemic is ‘devastating’ Australia: Trump (HeraldSun.com.au Breaking News)
  • Religion and the Transmission of COVID-19 in The Netherlands (MDPI)
  • Second wave of COVID-19 in Australia crashes domestic tourism hopes (australianherald.com latest)
  • Spain used 40% less motor fuel in second quarter as virus curbed movement (Reuters UK)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for July 31 (NationalPost.com)
  • Trump says pandemic is ‘devastating’ Australia (HeraldSun.com.au Top News)
  • UAE’s police dogs first in the world to successfully sniff out COVID-19 (Al Arabiya)
  • UK – Boris Johnson defends ‘highest deaths in Europe’ and says UK made huge progress on driving numbers down (TheWashingtonTime.com)
  • UK – Boris Johnson drops the sunny rhetoric as second wave threatens (Australian Financial Review)
  • UK – Boris Johnson warns ‘we’re not out of the woods’ as coronavirus spike confirmed in South Liverpool (Liverpool Echo)
  • UK – Boris Johnson: we cannot ‘delude ourselves’ that pandemic is over – video (The Guardian)
  • UK – Is there REALLY a second coronavirus wave rolling across Europe? (Mail Online UK)
  • US – 1 in 3 COVID-19 patients have symptoms that don’t go away, CDC says (Deseret News)
  • US – CMS and CDC announce provider reimbursement available for counseling patients to self-isolate at time of COVID-19 testing (CDC Online Newsroom)
  • US – California breaks coronavirus death record for fourth time this month (latimes.com – Los Angeles Times)
  • US – Coronavirus Vermont reports 1st COVID-19 death in more than a month (boston.com)
  • US – Judge says Trump administration cant enforce public charge rule during pandemic (Reuters)
  • US – Minnesota to distribute 4.3 million free masks amid COVID-19 pandemic (TwinCities.com)
  • US – Teacher strikes over coronavirus conditions possible in Texas, Arizona, Florida: Union (FOXBusiness.com)
  • US – What More Can California Do to Stop the Coronavirus? (NYT.com Main News)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • A coronavirus vaccine could split America (FT.com – World)
  • AstraZeneca: won’t profit from COVID-19 vaccine in pandemic (The Washington Times stories: News)
  • Covid-19 Clinical Trials Aren’t Very Diverse and That’s a Problem (Bloomberg)
  • Gilead Sciences sales fall 10% as drug demand falls due to coronavirus pandemic (CNBC)
  • Hydroxychloroquine Is Not a Key to Defeating COVID-19 | Opinion (MSNBC Newsweek)
  • Inhaled corticosteroids in virus pandemics: a treatment for COVID-19? (Lancet Respiratory Medicine)
  • J&J begins clinical trial of single-dose coronavirus vaccine (FOXBusiness.com)
  • Moderna board member resigns to avoid conflict of interest during coronavirus vaccine trial (CNBC)
  • Ohio Bans Hydroxychloroquine For Coronavirus Treatment as State Records One of Highest Days for New Cases (MSNBC Newsweek)
  • Pfizer executive targets end of year for COVID-19 vaccine (The Washington Times stories: News)
  • Political and institutional perils of Brazil’s (Lancet)
  • Severe clinical outcomes of COVID-19 associated with proton pump inhibitors: a nationwide cohort study with propensity score matching (British Journal of the Gut)
  • UK scientists to immunize hundreds with coronavirus vaccine (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Why vaccine rumours stick—and getting them unstuck (Lancet)
  • [World Report] COVID-19 has “devastating” effect on women and girls (The Lancet)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
2 grim reports are expected on virus’ damage to US economy
star-telegram.com
The government is poised Thursday to deliver a double-dose of sobering news — on the devastation the coronavirus caused the U.S. economy last quarter and the damage it continues to ……
Children at heightened risk of abuse, exploitation and violence
United News of India
Kolkata, Jul 30 (UNI) In the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the already existing vulnerabilities of children, families and communities will increase their risks. They will have limited access to safety nets, inequalities in access to…
Coronavirus contact tracing has been underway in Ohio for a while. But the state can’t provide aggregate data from it.
Cleveland.com
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Throughout Ohio, local health department workers have been on the phone, asking people infected with the coronavirus where they were before they first experienced symptoms. compelling stories about how large infections began at a…
Coronavirus contact-tracing mobile app launches in NI
itv.com
Stop Covid NI intends to alert close contacts of a patient within a day or two of a positive test. Credit
Covid-19 contact tracing via chatbot? Rather consult a psychic
Daily Maverick
The health minister’s failure to provide South Africans with a proper digital contact tracing system raises questions about government’s plans for flattening the curve, limiting the spread of the virus and its future management of Covid-19 outbreaks….
Indianapolis awards $2.7 million in federal coronavirus funds to battle homelessness
Indianapolis Star
Seven Indianapolis organizations battling homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic will receive roughly $2.7 million in federal grant funding to boost homeless prevention efforts at a time when thousands of new Hoosiers are filing for…
Spanish economy feels pain of coronavirus
BBC News – Business
France and Italy also see double-digit contractions as the pandemic hits economic growth across Europe.
U.S. economy suffers blow in second quarter due to COVID-19
Global News Canada
The U.S. economy suffered its biggest blow since the Great Depression in the second quarter of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit consumer and business spending hard and there is concern a surge in new coronavirus cases could impact its recovery.
U.S. economy tanked at historic 33% rate in 2nd quarter
Global News Canada
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 32.9% annual rate in the April-June quarter — by far the worst quarterly plunge ever — when the viral outbreak shut down businesses, throwing tens of millions out of work and sending unemployment…
US economy collapsed in Q2 amid pandemic
Bangkokpost.com Most recent
WASHINGTON: The US economy collapsed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, suffering the largest decline on record, while hopes for a recovery took another hit as job losses increased, according to government data released Thursday.
Geopolitical Impact
Australia concerned at destabilising actions in South China Sea, rejects China’s claims to historic rights: Barry O’Farrell
Businessworld India
New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Australia is deeply concerned by destabilising actions in the South China Sea and lodged a note with UN Secretary-General last week refusing China's unlawful maritime claims, Australian High Commissioner to India…
COVID-19 is a call for a resilient globalization
CHINAdaily.com.cn
"Globalization remains irreversible historical trend, it is the only way to take forward human society," Wang Hao, deputy editor-in-chief of China Daily said in the Global Think Tank Webinar -"Stronger together: Global recovery from COVID-19" in…
China Not Strategic Threat to India, an Invisible Virus is Bigger Danger, Says Chinese Ambassador
News18.com
Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong claimed the country does not harbour expansionist agenda and is dedicated to peaceful development. China is not a strategic threat to India and does not harbour expansionist agenda, Chinese ambassador to India…
China rejects accusations of hacking attempt on U.S. vaccine developer Moderna
NationalPost.com
BEIJING — China rejected on Friday charges that hackers linked to its government targeted biotech firm Moderna Inc, a leading U.S.-based coronavirus vaccine research developer, to steal data….
China says Hong Kong elections a domestic issue, COVID-19 a factor
Channel NewsAsia
BEIJING: China said on Friday (Jul 31) that Hong Kong's COVID-19 outbreak is a factor in the city's legislative elections, which are a domestic issue. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the remarks during a daily briefing in Beijing. R…
Chinese VCs sanguine on Asean despite Covid-19 and geopolitical headwinds
Business Times Singapore
Long-term interest still robust despite 2019 dive in such VC deals Long-term interest still robust despite 2019 dive in such VC deals Singapore THE inflow of venture capital (VC) from China into South-east Asia may slow down this year, but interest is…
Is India’s rush for a coronavirus vaccine being driven by national pride and China tensions?
South China Morning Post – News
The Indian government’s original aim to have its first home-grown coronavirus vaccine ready for public consumption by its independence day on August 15 has been mired in controversy, as the country reported another record surge in Covid-19 cases on…
Taiwanese firms pivoting to India amid fallout with China
Ani News
Beijing [ China ], July 31 (ANI): Amid the fallout with China over various issues, Taiwan ese firms are pivoting to India drawn by its giant market, inexpensive skilled workforce and generous tax breaks, South China Morning Post reported. According to…
U.S. politicians’ attempt to ‘induce change inside of China’ ridiculous
People.com.cn
For a while, some U.S. politicians, including U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have been racking their brains to peddle lies all over the world to maliciously attack and slander China. The rumor-mongering gang, which brings a foul atmosphere…
US military urged to stop provocative acts
The Nation – Thailand
Stirring up trouble in South China Sea raises danger of conflict, experts say The Chinese military has urged the United States to stop its provocative actions in the South China Sea and stop sowing discord in the region, while experts warn that the…
Cybersecurity Impact
A disease like COVID-19 exploits all the vulnerabilities in health care systems, WHO official says
CNN Philippines
(CNN) —  A disease like COVID-19 exploits all the vulnerabilities that are present for individuals, communities and health systems, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s health emergencies program, said during a media…
Coronavirus Vaccine: Chinese Hackers Reportedly Targeted Moderna Research Data
International Business Times
Hackers linked to the Chinese government tried to steal research data related to Moderna’s (MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Reuters reported Thursday. A U.S. security official said the breach occurred in January and targeted the Massachusetts…
Cyber espionage of air-gapped environments and Covid-19 themed attacks: Q2 2020 in review
IT Security Guru
In a report published today, ESET researchers have outlined the threats and the trends that characterised the second quarter of 2020. Perhaps unsurprisingly, researchers found that Covid-19 themed phishing attacks are alive and well, and continued…
Cyber-Criminals Continue to Exploit #COVID19 During Q2
MalwareTips.com
Cyber-criminals’ exploitation of the COVID-19 pandemic to target individuals and businesses has continued unabated during the second quarter of 2020, according to ESET’s…
ESET – Why has the pandemic led to a rise in cyber crime? Get in-the-know on some of the most prevalent scams that have de… https://t.co/npfGcOBui8
ESET – Twitter
Why has the pandemic led to a rise in cyber crime? Get in-the-know on some of the most prevalent scams that have developed during this period, and what you can do to protect yourself: https://bit.ly/308U0ew
Hackers Are Targeting the Remote Workers Who Keep Your Lights On
Bloomberg
Cyberattacks on electric grid have surged 35% during pandemic Power companies say they’re boosting security against assault In July alone, hackers took over the twitter accounts of U.S. politicians, stole terrabytes of coronavirus research and even…
InfoSecHotSpot – Cyber espionage of air-gapped environments and Covid-19 themed attacks: Q2 2020 in review In a report published tod… https://t.co/ljJtn82QXQ
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Cyber espionage of air-gapped environments and Covid-19 themed attacks: Q2 2020 in review In a report published today, ESET researchers have outlined the threats and the trends that characterised the second quarter of 2020. Perhaps unsurprisingly,…
InfoSecHotSpot – Security expert issues stark warning over potential cyber threat to firms while staff work from home … threat in… https://t.co/qBCQH7UCey
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Security expert issues stark warning over potential cyber threat to firms while staff work from home … threat in the next 12 months Four in five businesses could suffer a cyber threat as employees work from home during the coronavirus pandemic. The…
The Cybersecurity 202: Klobuchar is bullish Congress will deliver more election money for states
Washington Post
Reporter for The Cybersecurity 202 newsletter EmailBioFollow with Tonya Riley Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is confident Congress will deliver another surge of funding to help states run safe and secure elections in November despite opposition from many…
Volunteer hacker army boosts election cybersecurity
NBCNews.com
As election officials across the country prepare for November without knowing if they'll receive additional federal funds, a new volunteer group hopes to ease their cybersecurity concerns for free. Some states pay private companies for cybersecurity,…

