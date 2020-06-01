Cyber Alert – 01 June 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Anonymous Group
|9
|9
|AbSent-Loader
|3
|5
|Mailto Ransomware
|5
|32
|Octopus Ransomware
|1
|1
|CYBORG Ransomware
|1
|1
|BANLOAD Trojan
|1
|1
|Hamweq
|1
|1
|Octopus Scanner
|2
|26
|Valak Malware
|2
|25
|Trickbot Gang
|1
|4
|Data Breaches
|Over 100K+ WordPress sites using PageLayer plugin exposed to hack
|Security Affairs – May 31 2020 08:20
|Two security flaws in the PageLayer WordPress plugin can be exploited to potentially wipe the contents or take over WordPress sites. Security experts from WordFence discovered two high severity security vulnerabilities in the PageLayer WordPress…
|Secnewsbytes – Contact tracing app exposed sensitive personal details of over one million https://t.co/hqRCBQnN4g
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter – May 31 2020 16:26
|Contact tracing app exposed sensitive personal details of over one million https://www.amnestyusa.org/press-releases/contact-tracing-app-security-flaw-exposed-sensitive-personal-details-of-more-than-one-million/
|Hacker Groups
|MexicanH – @YourAnonCentral Anonymous Mexico is back
|MexicanH – Twitter – May 31 2020 17:28
|@YourAnonCentral Anonymous Mexico is back
|Minneapolis city and police websites taken down in alleged ‘Anonymous’ hack
|Bring Me The News – May 31 2020 16:06
|The infamous hacker group also released a video criticizing the MPD. Anonymous, Facebook You might have some trouble accessing a couple of Minneapolis's official webpages, including the police department's website. As of writing, the sites are…
|Anonymous is Back: Are The World’s Most Famous Hacktivists Still Equally Feared?
|News18.com – May 31 2020 12:06
|The iconic video style of Anonymous returned after years of inactivity. (Image: Anonymous/Facebook) Once a feared collective of hacktivists, Anonymous has largely remained silent in recent years. Since earlier today, they claim to have suddenly become…
|From fighting ISIS to hacking the CIA, Anonymous has made quite a name for itself over the years
|MEAWW – May 31 2020 17:12
|Anonymous recently grabbed headlines after threatening to expose the Minneapolis police department's "many crimes to the world" following the tragic death of George Floyd. The death of Floyd, an unarmed black father-of-two who died after being pinned…
|Malware
|Fake Windows update (Hidden Ransomware)
|LIFARS Blog – May 31 2020 13:30
|Ransomware has developed into a ‘criminal malware of choice’ in recent times, especially when it comes to hitting local government systems or big user environments. A new …
|Ransomware Attack Kidnaps Austrian City
|Office of Inadequate Security – May 31 2020 22:46
|Felipe Eraon reports: Malware team, NetWalker, launched a ransomware attack against the Austrian village of Weiz. This…
|Inside a ransomware gang’s attack toolbox
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jun 01 2020 01:45
|As you can imagine, this means that the ransomare part of today’s file scrambling attacks – the malware program at the heart of the scrambling process – is now just one piece in a much bigger toolbox of tricks that a typical ransomware gang will have…
|ZDNet – Toll restoring services following ransomware attack https://t.co/oNIoVvLogH
|ZDNet – Twitter – Jun 01 2020 05:00
|Toll restoring services following ransomware attack…
|Vulnerabilities
|helpnetsecurity – Computer science student discovers privacy flaws in security and doorbell cameras – https://t.co/nB5FFBAM3d -… https://t.co/42f55Xah0c
|helpnetsecurity – Twitter – May 31 2020 15:01
|Computer science student discovers privacy flaws in security and doorbell cameras – https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2020/05/28/privacy-flaws-security-cameras/ – @FloridaTech #cybersecurity #security_camera #doorbell #flaw #vulnerability…
|Security flaw found in Sign in with Apple
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – May 31 2020 09:42
|‘Sign in with Apple’ is possibly more private than other login alternatives, yet it apparently incorporated a genuine security defect. Scientist Bhavuk Jain as of late got a $100,000 bug bounty for finding (by means of Hacker News ) a defect in the…
|helpnetsecurity – StrandHogg 2.0: Critical Android flaw allows app hijacking, data theft – https://t.co/duN8nRRsgh – @Promon_Shield… https://t.co/CgpNDrhSO4
|helpnetsecurity – Twitter – May 31 2020 17:01
|StrandHogg 2.0: Critical Android flaw allows app hijacking, data theft – https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2020/05/28/cve-2020-0096/ – @Promon_Shield @Android #StrandHogg #Android #vulnerability #TaskHijacking #cybersecuritynews…
|sans_isc – Sectigo CA; Sign in With Apple Flaw; DABANGG; FIDO @fidoalliance #podcast #security #daily https://t.co/wjrTa2dEdT
|sans_isc – Twitter – Jun 01 2020 02:01
|Sectigo CA; Sign in With Apple Flaw; DABANGG; FIDO @fidoalliance #podcast #security #daily https://i5c.us/2ZQ3LPc
|Ongoing Campaigns
|ErrataRob – There is no such thing as a Denial of Service (DoS) attack more sophisticated than one that can be launched by some… https://t.co/GHm2VzggF1
|ErrataRob – Twitter – May 31 2020 17:21
|There is no such thing as a Denial of Service (DoS) attack more sophisticated than one that can be launched by somebody in their basement.
|Security Affairs newsletter Round 266
|Security Affairs – May 31 2020 08:51
|A new round of the weekly SecurityAffairs newsletter arrived! Every week the best security articles from Security Affairs free for you in your email box….
|Anonymous demands justice for George Floyd and threatens attacks
|Security Affairs – May 31 2020 20:12
|The hacktivist collective group Anonymous demands justice for George Floyd and threatens to ‘expose the many crimes’ of Minneapolis Police. Anonymous demands justice for George Floyd and threatens to ‘expose the many crimes’ of Minneapolis Police….
|GossiTheDog – Can’t wait to hear the technical details of this very sophisticated denial of service attack on all state computers.
|GossiTheDog – Twitter – May 31 2020 15:58
|Can’t wait to hear the technical details of this very sophisticated denial of service attack on all state computers.
