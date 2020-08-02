Cyber Alert – 02 August 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|FastPoS
|16
|20
|WastedLocker
|21
|62
|Ragnar Locker
|7
|16
|LuminosityLink RAT
|4
|4
|Infraud Organization
|3
|5
|GandCrab Ransomware
|2
|13
|XiaoBa Ransomware
|1
|2
|Bart Ransomware
|1
|2
|ACIDBOX
|1
|4
|Evil Corp
|2
|17
|Data Breaches
|Article: Optimizing Breach Notification
|DataBreaches.net – Aug 01 2020 11:59
|A new article is available for download on SSRN: Verstraete, Mark and Zarsky, Tal, Optimizing Breach Notification (July 14, 2020). University of Illinois Law Review, Vol. 2021, Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=3650724 Abstract Maintaining…
|Hacker Groups
|North Korea hacker group Lazarus turns to ransomware: report – CoinGeek
|CoinGeek – Aug 02 2020 04:42
|An outfit of hackers with links to the North Korean government is on the prowl again, this time reverting to targeting its victims through ransomware. According to a new report, the group has stepped up its game, with the latest strain of malware…
|Malware
|Confirmed: Garmin received decryptor for WastedLocker ransomware
|BleepingComputer.com – Aug 01 2020 19:16
|BleepingComputer can confirm that Garmin has received the decryption key to recover their files encrypted in the WastedLocker Ransomware attack. […]
|Author Of FastPOS Malware Revealed, Pleads Guilty
|SecurityPhresh – Aug 01 2020 10:04
|A 30-year-old Moldovan man admitted this month to creating the FastPOS malware.
|GandCrab ransomware operator arrested in Belarus
|Office of Inadequate Security – Aug 01 2020 11:59
|Ionut Ilascu reports: An affiliate of the GandCrab ransomware-as-a-business (RaaS) has been arrested, according to an…
|Vulnerabilities
|[Bug 248409] x11/libX11: update to 1.6.10 – fixed CVE-2020-14344
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Aug 01 2020 11:33
|Created update to 1.6.10 – fixed CVE-2020-14344 X.Org security advisory: July 31, 2020 Heap corruption in the X input method client in libX11 ====================================================== CVE-2020-14344 The X Input Method (XIM) client…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|The author of FastPOS PoS malware pleads guilty
|Security Affairs – Aug 01 2020 18:55
|A 30-year-old Moldovan man pleaded guilty this week for creating the FastPOS malware that infected PoS systems worldwide. The Moldovan citizen Valerian Chiochiu (30), aka Onassis, pleaded guilty on Friday for creating the infamous …
|Textile Cutting Expert ‘Lectra’ Struck by the Maze Ransomware Group
|TechNadu – Aug 01 2020 11:03
|Maze actors have compromised ‘Lectra,’ a textile cutting equipment expert from France. The ransomware group has already leaked 5% of the stolen data, and they are threatening to release more soon. There has been a wave of ransomware attacks in France…
