Cyber Alert – 02 July 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|EvilQuest
|34
|56
|LokiBot Trojan
|44
|129
|GoldenSpy
|12
|44
|FakeSpy Malware
|8
|9
|AZORult Stealer
|11
|23
|Alina Malware
|5
|5
|APT15
|5
|5
|WastedLocker
|10
|38
|Promethium Group
|6
|28
|IcedID Trojan
|6
|19
|Hacker Groups
|APT 38
|Reddit – Malwarebytes – Jul 01 2020 13:54
|div class="md"> Hi, I'm new to this subreddit. Currently in my final year of university in cyber security and forensics. I am doing an investigation on APT 38 , and I would like to perform some malware analysis. However, from looking online,…
|Fxmsp Group Made Millions by Selling Network Access
|Cyware – Jul 01 2020 13:25
|The Fxmsp hacker group has evolved from a newbie hacker in 2016 to one of the major players of the Russian-speaking underground forums. Since the time when the group started targeting corporate networks, it has stopped acting alone and expanded into…
|Connection discovered between Chinese hacker group APT15 and defense contractor
|ZDNet Zero Day Blog – Jul 02 2020 01:25
|Lookout said it linked APT15 malware to Xi'an Tianhe Defense Technology, a Chinese defense contractor.
|ZDNet – Promethium APT attacks surge, new Trojanized installers uncovered https://t.co/klFchXDASn
|ZDNet – Twitter – Jul 01 2020 11:15
|Promethium APT attacks surge, new Trojanized installers uncovered…
|Malware
|EvilQuest malware uses ransomware as decoy to steal data from Macs
|IT Security Guru – Jul 01 2020 10:05
|A new info-stealer and data wiper malware called EvilQuest uses ransomware as a cover to steal files from macOS users. The victims get infected after downloading trojanized installers of popular apps from torrent trackers. EvilQuest was first spotted…
|InfoSecHotSpot – EvilQuest Mac Ransomware Has Keylogger, Crypto Wallet-Stealing Abilities A rare, new Mac ransomware has been discov… https://t.co/cH9OoF37G5
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter – Jul 01 2020 06:28
|EvilQuest Mac Ransomware Has Keylogger, Crypto Wallet-Stealing Abilities A rare, new Mac ransomware has been discovered spreading via pirated software packages. https://bit.ly/3eRuj7h…
|TrickBot malware now checks screen resolution to evade analysis
|BleepingComputer.com – Jul 01 2020 21:29
|The infamous TrickBot trojan has started to check the screen resolutions of victims to detect whether the malware is running in a virtual machine. […]
|New EvilQuest ransomware hits Mac devices through pirated software
|HackRead – Jul 02 2020 00:49
|By Zara Khan EvilQuest ransomware also impersonates Google Software Update Program… This is a post from HackRead.com Read the original post: …
|Vulnerabilities
|NA – CVE-2017-1712 – “A vulnerability in the TLS protocol…
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jul 01 2020 19:53
|"A vulnerability in the TLS protocol implementation of the Domino server could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to access sensitive information, aka a Return of Bleichenbacher's Oracle Threat (ROBOT) attack. An attacker could iteratively…
|NA – CVE-2020-2500 – This improper access control vulnerability in…
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jul 01 2020 19:53
|This improper access control vulnerability in Helpdesk allows attackers to get control of QNAP Kayako service. Attackers can access the sensitive data on QNAP Kayako server with API keys. We have replaced the API key to mitigate the vulnerability,…
|NA – CVE-2020-12604 – Envoy version 1.14.2, 1.13.2, 1.12.4 or earlier…
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jul 01 2020 19:53
|Envoy version 1.14.2, 1.13.2, 1.12.4 or earlier is susceptible to increased memory usage in the case where an HTTP/2 client requests a large payload but does not send enough window updates to consume the entire stream and does not reset the stream.
|NA – CVE-2020-12605 – Envoy version 1.14.2, 1.13.2, 1.12.4 or earlier…
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jul 01 2020 19:53
|Envoy version 1.14.2, 1.13.2, 1.12.4 or earlier may consume excessive amounts of memory when processing HTTP/1.1 headers with long field names or requests with long URLs. COMPANY. Security-Database help your corporation foresee and avoid any security…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|StrongPity APT Back with Kurdish-Aimed Watering Hole Attacks
|MalwareTips.com – Jul 01 2020 05:53
|The spy malware is being delivered via a complex infrastructure with multiple layers, in an effort to avoid analysis. The APT group known as StrongPity is back with a new watering-hole campaign, targeting mainly Kurdish victims in Turkey and Syria….
|Imperva Prevents Client-Side Attacks like Formjacking and Magecart
|Security Bloggers Network – Jul 01 2020 09:35
|The Blindspot of Web Security is Client-side Code One of the troubling blindspots for security teams is third party JavaScript services embedded on a website. The popularity of JavaScript services used by developers and marketing teams means this…
|Alina Point-of-Sale Malware Spotted in Ongoing Campaign
|Threatpost.com – Jul 01 2020 20:42
|The malware is using DNS tunneling to exfiltrate payment-card data.
|New Botnet Breaks the Record of the Biggest PPS DDoS Attack
|Cyware – Jul 01 2020 13:25
|Cybercriminals have been continuously enhancing their Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) techniques in an attempt to stay ahead of the mitigation techniques. One such evolved attempt of DDoS attack was recently faced by a financial organization in…
