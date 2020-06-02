Cyber Alert – 02 June 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Anonymous Group
|14
|23
|Trickbot Malware
|15
|36
|Sodinokibi Ransomware
|14
|25
|LokiBot Trojan
|14
|29
|NetFlash
|3
|3
|Octopus Scanner
|4
|30
|Maze Ransomware
|9
|21
|AveMariaRAT
|2
|2
|Xorist Ransomware
|2
|2
|NetWiredRC
|2
|2
|Data Breaches
|Over 460 million records exposed in breach incidents reported in May
|BleepingComputer.com – Jun 01 2020 18:20
|At least 460 million records were exposed in data breach incidents that were reported in May. The figure is a very conservative estimate as it reflects only publicly reported events. […]
|Hacker Groups
|Berserk Bear APT Penetrates German Infrastructure via Supply Chain Attacks
|Cyware – Jun 01 2020 11:53
|Berserk Bear APT, also known as Dragonfly 2.0, is a suspected Russian group that has been targeting government entities, energy facilities operators, and multiple US critical infrastructure sectors since at least December 2015, and it continues to do…
|Anonymous: Who They Are, Biggest Hacks and Ideologies – A Brief Timeline
|News18.com – Jun 01 2020 09:19
|Anonymous may have been lying low in the recent years, but their rise through the 2000s catapulted them to TIME’s list of the world’s most influential people. Shouvik Das Anonymous is back – that appears to be the verdict on social media platforms. On…
|Anonymous: What is Anonymous? Inside hacktivist group
|Daily Express – Jun 01 2020 21:59
|ANONYMOUS hackers have re-emerged, this time to expose the Minneapolis Police Department's "many crimes to the world" following the death of George Floyd. What is Anonymous? Sign up for FREE now and never miss the top politics stories again. We will…
|Pawn Storm continues with persistent scanning
|IT Web – Jun 01 2020 06:52
|Even though Pawn Storm continues to deploy malware against its targets, Trend Micro research shows that the notorious espionage group has been using its ample resources to begin directly attacking Web and cloud services. This advanced persistent…
|Malware
|New Octopus Scanner Malware Poisoning NetBeans Projects on Github
|Cyware – Jun 01 2020 13:24
|The security of the open-source supply chain is about the integrity of the entire software development and delivery ecosystem. A self-spreading and OSS supply chain malware was found abusing Github repositories. What is happening On March 9, 2020,…
|TrickBot Update Makes Malware Harder to Detect: Report
|BankInfoSecurity – Jun 01 2020 17:45
|Updated Module Runs on System Memory, Leaving…
|Hacking group builds new Ketrum malware from recycled backdoors – BleepingComputer
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jun 01 2020 10:17
|The Ke3chang hacking group historically believed to be operating out of China has developed new malware dubbed Ketrum by merging features and source code from their older Ketrican and Okrum backdoors. The cyber-espionage activities of the Ke3chang…
