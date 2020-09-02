Cyber Alert – 02 September 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|PIONEER KITTEN
|21
|22
|Shlayer Trojan
|14
|30
|Carbanak
|5
|5
|TA505
|5
|15
|Mailto Ransomware
|8
|17
|Cobalt Strike Beacon
|3
|5
|Magecart Group
|5
|16
|Masad Stealer
|2
|3
|Lazarus Group
|7
|42
|UltraRank
|3
|28
|Data Breaches
|Exposed Windows Domain Controllers Used in CLDAP DDoS Attacks, (Tue, Sep 1st)
|SANS Internet Storm Center, InfoCON: green – Sep 01 2020 18:04
|LDAP, like many UDP based protocols, has the ability to send responses that are larger than the request. With UDP not requiring any handshake before data is sent, these protocols make ideal amplifiers for reflective distributed denial of service…
|Security Researcher Discovers Over 50,000 Scanned Driver’s Licenses Exposed on Unsecured Amazon Server
|HOTforSecurity – Sep 01 2020 12:49
|…
|Hacker Groups
|CactusPete APT group takes aim at military and financial targets
|MediaCenter Panda Security – Sep 01 2020 10:23
|…
|PIONEER KITTEN
|IBM X-Force Exchange – Advisory Tag – RSS – Sep 01 2020 18:17
|Summary An Iran-based threat actor, dubbed PIONEER KITTEN (tracked by IBM as Hive0094) by CrowdStrike, has been observed carrying out cyber espionage campaigns, likely in support of the Iranian government. Threat Type Espionage Overview CrowdStrike has…
|‘UltraRank’ Gang Sells Card Data It Steals
|CyberSecurityBoard.com – RSS – Sep 02 2020 00:47
|A cybercriminal gang dubbed "UltraRank" that has planted malicious JavaScript code in hundreds of e-commerce websites around the world over the last five … …
|Charming Kitten Using WhatsApp and LinkedIn Phish
|IBM X-Force Exchange – Advisory Tag – RSS – Sep 01 2020 12:03
|Summary The Iranian APT group Charming Kitten (APT35) has taken to WhatsApp and LinkedIn in its latest phishing scam. ClearSky Security has published a white paper on this latest threat and newest TTP from the group. Threat Type Malware, Phishing Overvie…
|Malware
|Apple Signs Shlayer, Legitimizes Malware
|Dark Reading: – Sep 01 2020 19:45
|Shlayer, a common macOS Trojan, received Apple's notary certification and place in the App Store — twice.
|Vulnerabilities
|Cisco Alert: Hackers Targeting Zero-Day Flaws in IOS XR
|Bank Info Security – Sep 01 2020 09:55
|Remote Attacker Could Exhaust Device Memory, Causing a Denial of Service Warning: Hackers are actively attempting to exploit two zero-day flaws in the IOS XR Cisco operating system that runs its carrier-grade routers. Cisco has detailed ways to…
|Magento Sites Vulnerable to RCE Stemming From Magmi Plugin Flaws
|Threatpost.com – Sep 01 2020 20:19
|Two flaws – one of them yet to be fixed – are afflicting a third-party plugin used by Magento e-commerce websites.
