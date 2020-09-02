Silobreaker

Threat Reports

Cyber Alert – 02 September 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
PIONEER KITTEN 21 22
Shlayer Trojan 14 30
Carbanak 5 5
TA505 5 15
Mailto Ransomware 8 17
Cobalt Strike Beacon 3 5
Magecart Group 5 16
Masad Stealer 2 3
Lazarus Group 7 42
UltraRank 3 28
Data Breaches
Exposed Windows Domain Controllers Used in CLDAP DDoS Attacks, (Tue, Sep 1st)
SANS Internet Storm Center, InfoCON: greenSep 01 2020 18:04
LDAP, like many UDP based protocols, has the ability to send responses that are larger than the request. With UDP not requiring any handshake before data is sent, these protocols make ideal amplifiers for reflective distributed denial of service…
Security Researcher Discovers Over 50,000 Scanned Driver’s Licenses Exposed on Unsecured Amazon Server
HOTforSecuritySep 01 2020 12:49
Hacker Groups
CactusPete APT group takes aim at military and financial targets
MediaCenter Panda SecuritySep 01 2020 10:23
PIONEER KITTEN
IBM X-Force Exchange – Advisory Tag – RSSSep 01 2020 18:17
Summary An Iran-based threat actor, dubbed PIONEER KITTEN (tracked by IBM as Hive0094) by CrowdStrike, has been observed carrying out cyber espionage campaigns, likely in support of the Iranian government. Threat Type Espionage Overview CrowdStrike has…
‘UltraRank’ Gang Sells Card Data It Steals
CyberSecurityBoard.com – RSSSep 02 2020 00:47
A cybercriminal gang dubbed &quot;UltraRank&quot; that has planted malicious JavaScript code in hundreds of e-commerce websites around the world over the last five … …
Charming Kitten Using WhatsApp and LinkedIn Phish
IBM X-Force Exchange – Advisory Tag – RSSSep 01 2020 12:03
Summary The Iranian APT group Charming Kitten (APT35) has taken to WhatsApp and LinkedIn in its latest phishing scam. ClearSky Security has published a white paper on this latest threat and newest TTP from the group. Threat Type Malware, Phishing Overvie…
Malware
Apple Signs Shlayer, Legitimizes Malware
Dark Reading:Sep 01 2020 19:45
Shlayer, a common macOS Trojan, received Apple's notary certification and place in the App Store — twice.
Secnewsbytes – Malware authors trick Apple into trusting malicious Shlayer apps https://t.co/SrLciWt6Jx
Secnewsbytes – TwitterSep 01 2020 05:17
Malware authors trick Apple into trusting malicious Shlayer apps https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/malware-authors-trick-apple-into-trusting-malicious-shlayer-apps/
Securityblog – RT @thehellu: It turns out the RCSession family described by Secureworks is the same as the “Type 2” malware family that we described in ou…
Securityblog – TwitterSep 01 2020 20:32
RT @thehellu: It turns out the RCSession family described by Secureworks is the same as the "Type 2" malware family that we described in our report https://documents.trendmicro.com/assets/white_papers/wp-uncovering-DRBcontrol.pdf
So either…
malwrhunterteam – TFW you see a ransomware sample not even got 10 detections on VT yesterday despite it was signed with a cert that w… https://t.co/fSPqWIaW22
malwrhunterteam – TwitterSep 01 2020 13:21
TFW you see a ransomware sample not even got 10 detections on VT yesterday despite it was signed with a cert that was already used to sign at least one Maze ransomware sample more than a month ago…
😫
cc @VK_Intel
Vulnerabilities
Securityblog – RT @McAfee_Labs: In our latest blog, we provide a more detailed analysis for one of the reported vulnerabilities, CVE-2020-11863, which was…
Securityblog – TwitterSep 01 2020 20:26
RT @McAfee_Labs: In our latest blog, we provide a more detailed analysis for one of the reported vulnerabilities, CVE-2020-11863, which was due to the use of uninitialized memory. This vulnerability is related to CVE-2020-11865. Read the deep dive,…
bad_packets – Uptick in exploit activity targeting critical vBulletin remote command execution vulnerability CVE-2020-17496 (… https://t.co/bORAJzCZ67
bad_packets – TwitterSep 01 2020 15:48
Uptick in exploit activity targeting critical vBulletin remote command execution vulnerability CVE-2020-17496 (https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2020-17496) detected.

Query Bad Packets API for "tags=CVE-2020-17496" for the relevant…
Cisco Alert: Hackers Targeting Zero-Day Flaws in IOS XR
Bank Info SecuritySep 01 2020 09:55
Remote Attacker Could Exhaust Device Memory, Causing a Denial of Service Warning: Hackers are actively attempting to exploit two zero-day flaws in the IOS XR Cisco operating system that runs its carrier-grade routers. Cisco has detailed ways to…
Magento Sites Vulnerable to RCE Stemming From Magmi Plugin Flaws
Threatpost.comSep 01 2020 20:19
Two flaws – one of them yet to be fixed – are afflicting a third-party plugin used by Magento e-commerce websites.
Ongoing Campaigns

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

