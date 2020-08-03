Cyber Alert – 03 August 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|FastPoS
|9
|29
|GandCrab Ransomware
|4
|17
|Mailto Ransomware
|3
|35
|Uroburos
|1
|1
|WastedLocker
|5
|65
|Kovter Malware
|1
|1
|LuminosityLink RAT
|1
|5
|Turla APT Group
|1
|4
|QSnatch Malware
|2
|64
|Nefilim Ransomware
|1
|10
|Data Breaches
|InfoSecHotSpot – 10 billion records exposed in unsecured databases, study says The databases contain personal information that could… https://t.co/LYBl2kpNgL
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter – Aug 02 2020 12:58
|10 billion records exposed in unsecured databases, study says The databases contain personal information that could be used for phishing attacks and identity theft schemes The post 10 billion records exposed in unsecured databases, study says…
|troyhunt – RT @haveibeenpwned: New breach: Indonesian credit service Kreditplus had 896k records with 769k emails breached last month. Extensive perso…
|troyhunt – Twitter – Aug 03 2020 03:57
|RT @haveibeenpwned: New breach: Indonesian credit service Kreditplus had 896k records with 769k emails breached last month. Extensive personal and sensitive info was exposed including religeons, spouses and financial statuses. 50% were already in…
|troyhunt – This is a *seriously* extensive breach – 99 different fields of data, a bunch of them very personal… https://t.co/tol4D0WzPf
|troyhunt – Twitter – Aug 03 2020 04:03
|This is a *seriously* extensive breach – 99 different fields of data, a bunch of them very personal https://twitter.com/troyhunt/status/1290136191916863488/photo/1
|kaspersky – From Cambridge Analytica, exposed Facebook and Instagram user passwords, to turning 2FA into a marketing tool.
He… https://t.co/P2WFYF6log
|kaspersky – Twitter – Aug 02 2020 20:00
|From Cambridge Analytica, exposed Facebook and Instagram user passwords, to turning 2FA into a marketing tool.
Here are some of #Facebook’s most prominent fails involving data misuse. https://kas.pr/dz3y…
|Hacker Groups
|AVA max_king and queens
|Tarafdari – Aug 02 2020 08:08
|If all of the kings had their queens on the throne We would pop champagne and raise a toast To all of the queens who are fighting alone Baby, you’re not dancing on your own
|anon_indonesia – The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! https://t.co/8pADWM2nro #jakpost
|anon_indonesia – Twitter – Aug 03 2020 03:14
|The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! https://paper.li/anon_indonesia/1435572762?edition_id=7d5f3310-d537-11ea-b578-002590a5ba2d #jakpost
|anonopshispano – RT @AnonymousMex01: NSA, FBI doxed by LulzSec: https://t.co/xsvs5hgr0l locations, names and agencies leaked. For the return of LulzSec and…
|anonopshispano – Twitter – Aug 02 2020 07:28
|RT @AnonymousMex01: NSA, FBI doxed by LulzSec: https://pastebin.com/iXkpy9Mu locations, names and agencies leaked. For the return of LulzSec and For the Lulz. #LulzSecReturn
@LeLulzBoat @anonopshispano @MexicanH @AnonymousMex_
|IberoAnon – RT @LuIzSecRT: NSA, FBI doxed by LulzSec: https://t.co/27GIOvE7o5 locations, names and agencies leaked. For the return of LulzSec and For t…
|IberoAnon – Twitter – Aug 03 2020 01:45
|RT @LuIzSecRT: NSA, FBI doxed by LulzSec: https://pastebin.com/iXkpy9Mu locations, names and agencies leaked. For the return of LulzSec and For the Lulz. #LulzSecReturn @LeLulzBoat
|Malware
|QNAP urges users to update Malware Remover after QSnatch joint alert
|Security Affairs – Aug 02 2020 09:27
|The Taiwanese vendor QNAP urges its users to update the Malware Remover app following the alert on the QSnatch malware. The Taiwanese company QNAP is urging its users to update the Malware Remover app to prevent NAS devices from being infected by…
|Garmin allegedly paid for a decryptor for WastedLocker ransomware
|Security Affairs – Aug 02 2020 13:14
|BleepingComputer researchers confirmed that Garmin has received the decryption key to recover their files encrypted with the WastedLocker Ransomware. BleepingComputer first revealed that Garmin has received the decryption key to recover the files…
|Reversing / Malware Analysis / Assembly -resources
|Reverse Engineering – Aug 03 2020 01:58
|submitted by /u/navneetmuffin [link]…
|GandCrab ransomware distributor arrested in Belarus
|ZDNet Security – Aug 03 2020 04:40
|Creator of the actual ransomware still at large.
|Vulnerabilities
|InfoSecHotSpot – Critical, High-Severity Cisco Flaws Fixed in Data Center Network Manager The flaw could allow a remote, unauthentic… https://t.co/hqg5HNHEZR
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter – Aug 02 2020 14:58
|Critical, High-Severity Cisco Flaws Fixed in Data Center Network Manager The flaw could allow a remote, unauthenticated attacker to bypass authentication on vulnerable devices. https://bit.ly/33iHISX…
|Vigil@nce – marked: three vulnerabilities, analyzed on 02/06/2020
|Vigil@nce – public vulnerabilities – Aug 02 2020 07:39
|An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of marked.
|bad_packets – “Two of the most common vulnerabilities exploited by actors using Netwalker are Pulse Secure VPN (CVE-2019-11510) a… https://t.co/EbbsXXoedU
|bad_packets – Twitter – Aug 03 2020 01:45
|"Two of the most common vulnerabilities exploited by actors using Netwalker are Pulse Secure VPN (CVE-2019-11510) and Telerik UI (CVE-2019-18935)."
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/7009488-FBI-FLASH-7-28-2020-BC.html
|#onlinedating | Security Flaws Discovered in OKCupid Dating Service | #bumble | #tinder | #pof | romancescams | #scams
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Aug 02 2020 12:29
|Enterprise Vulnerabilities From DHS/US-CERT’s National Vulnerability Database. CVE-2020-14310 PUBLISHED: 2020-07-31. There is an issue on grub2 before version 2.06 at function read_section_as_string(). It expects a font name to be at max UINT32_MAX –…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|FBI issued a flash alert about Netwalker ransomware attacks
|Security Affairs – Aug 02 2020 16:29
|The FBI has issued a security alert about Netwalker ransomware attacks targeting U.S. and foreign government organizations. The FBI has issued a new security flash alert to warn of …
|Twitter hackers were caught after sending bitcoin to verified Coinbase accounts
|SiliconANGLE – Aug 03 2020 02:38
|Following the arrest of three people in relation to the hacking of Twitter Inc. on Friday, more details have emerged as to how the trio were tracked down and how they managed to gain access to Twitter. The mastermind of the hack was not named by the…
|Security Affairs newsletter Round 275
|Security Affairs – Aug 02 2020 11:13
|A new round of the weekly SecurityAffairs newsletter arrived! Every week the best security articles from Security Affairs free for you in your email box….
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.