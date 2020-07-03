Cyber Alert – 03 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7 APT15 10 15 WastedLocker 11 47 Alina Malware 5 10 EvilQuest 8 65 Stuxnet 4 6 SNAKE Ransomware 7 13 Evil Corp 5 22 GoldenSpy 5 30 Trickbot Malware 9 26 NanoCore RAT 3 3

Hacker Groups Studying an ‘Invisible God’ Hacker: Could You Stop ‘Fxmsp’? CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Jul 02 2020 15:07 Slogan used to sell remote access credentials stolen by Fxmsp, overlaid on a map of victims' locations (Source: Group-IB) Could your organization withstand an attack by the master hacking operation known as "Fxmsp," which promised to help criminals…

Ongoing Campaigns

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.