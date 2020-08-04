Silobreaker

Threat Reports

Cyber Alert – 04 August 2020

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
Taidoor 24 24
Mailto Ransomware 15 50
GandCrab Ransomware 9 26
Shiny Hunters 9 23
GuLoader 5 11
Evil Corp 6 10
WastedLocker 10 63
Dridex Malware 6 14
FastPoS 5 34
Zloader Malware 3 3
Data Breaches
Havenly Breach Hits Over 1.3 Million Accounts
via infosecurity-magazine.com Havenly Breach Hits Over 1.3 Million AccountsHavenly has become the latest online firm to suffer a serious breach of customer data after hackers published the information for free on the dark web.Notorious dark web…
Meetup Security Flaws Exposed 44 Million Members To Data Loss And Payment Threat
A popular community-building events platform was left open to attacks that could have resulted in data loss and, ultimately, the redirection of payments.
Coronavirus: Iran cover-up of deaths revealed by data leak
BBC reports: The number of deaths from coronavirus in Iran is nearly triple what Iran’s government claims, a BBC…
Hacker Groups
Lab Dookhtegan August 3
Here is a photo of Mohammad Makarian, another member of the Ansar Group, hacking and security team. The evil-smelling Islamic Republic has tasked this bastard exclusively to hack many targets and in these two examples are Saudi military websites…
CISA, DOD, FBI expose new Chinese malware strain named Taidoor
US government agencies say the Taidoor remote access trojan (RAT) has been used as far back as 2008. Three agencies of the US government have published today a joint alert on Taidoor , a new strain of malware that has been used during recent security…
Malware
NetWalker ransomware gang has made $25 million since March 2020
The NetWalker gang has established itself as one of the most dangerous ransomware groups out there.
Dridex – From Word to Domain Dominance
Ransomware attack
( .erif extension) key is online id. Please help me
Dridex – From Word to Domain Dominance
Vulnerabilities
Meetup Critical Flaws Allow Group Takeover, Payment Theft
Meetup Critical Flaws Allow ‘Group’ Takeover, Payment Theft
A popular online social service, Meetup, has fixed several critical flaws in its website. If exploited, the flaws could have enabled attackers to hijack any Meetup “group,” access the group’s member details and even redirect Meetup payments to an…
Securityblog – Meetup Critical Flaws Allow ‘Group’ Takeover, Payment Theft: https://t.co/d0KemDlFKw via @threatpost
Meetup Critical Flaws Allow ‘Group’ Takeover, Payment Theft: https://threatpost.com/critical-meetup-website-flaws-takeover-payment-theft/157934/ via @threatpost
cybersecboardrm – Meetup Critical Flaws Allow ‘Group’ Takeover, Payment Theft #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/71zQi4DPww
Meetup Critical Flaws Allow 'Group' Takeover, Payment Theft #Cybersecurity #security https://threatpost.com/critical-meetup-website-flaws-takeover-payment-theft/157934/
Ongoing Campaigns
What is vishing? Understanding this high-tech phone scam
Vishing (short for voice phishing) is a form of attack that attempts to trick victims into giving up sensitive personal information over the phone. While that makes it sound like an old-fashioned scam, vishing attacks have high-tech elements.
Silent BadPower Attacks Could Give Your Devices a Meltdown
You must have heard of incidents where electronic devices were caught on fire on prolonged charging. But, did you ever imagine that those devices could also be manipulated to catch on fire? Researchers demonstrate a new threat Tencent, the Chinese tech…
Nothing Sacred: Religious and Secular Voices for Reform in Togo Targeted with NSO Spyware
This Research Note identifies NSO Spyware targeting in Togo originating from the 2019 WhatsApp incident. Key Points NSO spyware was used in 2019 to target Togolese civil society, including a Catholic bishop, priest, and opposition…
EU Issues First Sanctions for Cyberattacks
Cybercrime as-a-service , Cyberwarfare / Nation-State Attacks , Fraud Management & Cybercrime Russian, Chinese, North Korean Individuals and Entities Cited Akshaya Asokan (asokan_akshaya) • August 1, 2020 The European Union has imposed its first…

