Cyber Alert – 04 August 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Taidoor
|24
|24
|Mailto Ransomware
|15
|50
|GandCrab Ransomware
|9
|26
|Shiny Hunters
|9
|23
|GuLoader
|5
|11
|Evil Corp
|6
|10
|WastedLocker
|10
|63
|Dridex Malware
|6
|14
|FastPoS
|5
|34
|Zloader Malware
|3
|3
|Data Breaches
|Havenly Breach Hits Over 1.3 Million Accounts
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Aug 03 2020 13:04
|via infosecurity-magazine.com Havenly Breach Hits Over 1.3 Million AccountsHavenly has become the latest online firm to suffer a serious breach of customer data after hackers published the information for free on the dark web.Notorious dark web…
|Meetup Security Flaws Exposed 44 Million Members To Data Loss And Payment Threat
|Forbes – Cybersecurity RSS – Aug 03 2020 13:06
|A popular community-building events platform was left open to attacks that could have resulted in data loss and, ultimately, the redirection of payments.
|Coronavirus: Iran cover-up of deaths revealed by data leak
|Office of Inadequate Security – Aug 03 2020 12:40
|BBC reports: The number of deaths from coronavirus in Iran is nearly triple what Iran’s government claims, a BBC…
|Hacker Groups
|Lab Dookhtegan August 3
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Aug 04 2020 01:24
|Here is a photo of Mohammad Makarian, another member of the Ansar Group, hacking and security team. The evil-smelling Islamic Republic has tasked this bastard exclusively to hack many targets and in these two examples are Saudi military websites…
|CISA, DOD, FBI expose new Chinese malware strain named Taidoor
|ZDNet – Aug 03 2020 18:00
|US government agencies say the Taidoor remote access trojan (RAT) has been used as far back as 2008. Three agencies of the US government have published today a joint alert on Taidoor , a new strain of malware that has been used during recent security…
|YourMarkLubbers – RT @Doemela_X: We never demand, threaten or accuse our followers. We are not going the fed/government troll road if they come 4us we expec…
|YourMarkLubbers – Twitter – Aug 03 2020 20:31
|RT @Doemela_X: We never demand, threaten or accuse our followers. We are not going the fed/government troll road if they come 4us we expect them knocking… We sure they never will be our followers. Our CyberGuerrillA is to educate our followers to…
|FBI – The #FBI, @CISAgov, and @DeptofDefense have released a report about a malware variant known as Taidoor. The FBI sus… https://t.co/qWMZypfVZU
|FBI – Twitter – Aug 03 2020 19:00
|The #FBI, @CISAgov, and @DeptofDefense have released a report about a malware variant known as Taidoor. The FBI suspects Chinese government cyber actors use Taidoor to maintain a presence on victim networks. http://ow.ly/Y4i650APiRK…
|Malware
|NetWalker ransomware gang has made $25 million since March 2020
|ZDNet Security – Aug 03 2020 14:00
|The NetWalker gang has established itself as one of the most dangerous ransomware groups out there.
|Dridex – From Word to Domain Dominance
|Reddit – Netsec – Aug 03 2020 14:45
|submitted by /u/TheDFIRReport [link] [comments]
|Ransomware attack
|MalwareTips.com – Aug 03 2020 15:08
|( .erif extension) key is online id. Please help me
|Dridex – From Word to Domain Dominance
|Reddit – Netsec – Aug 03 2020 12:14
|submitted by /u/TheDFIRReport [link] [comments]
|Vulnerabilities
|Meetup Critical Flaws Allow Group Takeover, Payment Theft
|News ≈ Packet Storm – Aug 03 2020 15:25
|Meetup Critical Flaws Allow ‘Group’ Takeover, Payment Theft
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Aug 03 2020 13:26
|A popular online social service, Meetup, has fixed several critical flaws in its website. If exploited, the flaws could have enabled attackers to hijack any Meetup “group,” access the group’s member details and even redirect Meetup payments to an…
|Securityblog – Meetup Critical Flaws Allow ‘Group’ Takeover, Payment Theft: https://t.co/d0KemDlFKw via @threatpost
|Securityblog – Twitter – Aug 03 2020 13:45
|Meetup Critical Flaws Allow ‘Group’ Takeover, Payment Theft: https://threatpost.com/critical-meetup-website-flaws-takeover-payment-theft/157934/ via @threatpost
|cybersecboardrm – Meetup Critical Flaws Allow ‘Group’ Takeover, Payment Theft #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/71zQi4DPww
|cybersecboardrm – Twitter – Aug 03 2020 14:06
|Meetup Critical Flaws Allow 'Group' Takeover, Payment Theft #Cybersecurity #security https://threatpost.com/critical-meetup-website-flaws-takeover-payment-theft/157934/
|Ongoing Campaigns
|What is vishing? Understanding this high-tech phone scam
|CSO Magazine – Aug 03 2020 19:52
|Vishing (short for voice phishing) is a form of attack that attempts to trick victims into giving up sensitive personal information over the phone. While that makes it sound like an old-fashioned scam, vishing attacks have high-tech elements.
|Silent BadPower Attacks Could Give Your Devices a Meltdown
|Cyware – Aug 03 2020 06:24
|You must have heard of incidents where electronic devices were caught on fire on prolonged charging. But, did you ever imagine that those devices could also be manipulated to catch on fire? Researchers demonstrate a new threat Tencent, the Chinese tech…
|Nothing Sacred: Religious and Secular Voices for Reform in Togo Targeted with NSO Spyware
|The Citizen Lab – Aug 03 2020 10:35
|This Research Note identifies NSO Spyware targeting in Togo originating from the 2019 WhatsApp incident. Key Points NSO spyware was used in 2019 to target Togolese civil society, including a Catholic bishop, priest, and opposition…
|EU Issues First Sanctions for Cyberattacks
|Data Breach Today – Aug 03 2020 14:16
|Cybercrime as-a-service , Cyberwarfare / Nation-State Attacks , Fraud Management & Cybercrime Russian, Chinese, North Korean Individuals and Entities Cited Akshaya Asokan (asokan_akshaya) • August 1, 2020 The European Union has imposed its first…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.