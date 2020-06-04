Cyber Alert – 04 June 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Goblin Panda
|15
|15
|DoppelPaymer Ransomware
|12
|21
|Mustang Panda
|5
|6
|Sodinokibi Ransomware
|17
|58
|BazarBackdoor
|4
|5
|LockBit Ransomware
|4
|9
|Flexnet Trojan
|3
|3
|Anonymous Group
|5
|38
|Mailto Ransomware
|6
|35
|Maze Ransomware
|9
|31
|Data Breaches
|Amtrak breached, some customers’ logins and PII potentially exposed
|Naked Security – Sophos – Jun 03 2020 15:09
|The US rail service hasn't disclosed the number of passengers affected in a 16 April breach.
|Member data exposed in breach of San Francisco Employees’ Retirement System
|SiliconANGLE – Jun 04 2020 02:27
|The San Francisco Employees’ Retirement System has suffered a data breach with data belonging to some 74,000 members likely stolen. The data breach came via a third-party, web development firm 10up Inc. who hosts the website for SFERS. 10up placed a…
|Coincheck cryptocurrency exchange targeted by hackers, customer emails exposed
|Security Bloggers Network – Jun 03 2020 12:49
|Japanese cryptocurrency…
|Dinosn – Coincheck cryptocurrency exchange targeted by hackers, customer emails exposed https://t.co/xo7leGnDC6
|Dinosn – Twitter – Jun 03 2020 19:45
|Coincheck cryptocurrency exchange targeted by hackers, customer emails exposed https://securityboulevard.com/2020/06/coincheck-cryptocurrency-exchange-targeted-by-hackers-customer-emails-exposed/
|Hacker Groups
|‘Hacktivist’ group Anonymous is experiencing renewed internet fame after a widely circulated video calling out the Minneapolis Police Department
|ThisIsInsider.com – Jun 03 2020 20:53
|"Hacktivist" collective Anonymous has burst back into public consciousness after a Facebook account purporting to be affiliated with the group published a video calling out the Minneapolis Police Department on May 28. Since then, people are…
|MexicanH – RT @Mefistofelesx: @MexicanH spread this https://t.co/dsw67yygyG
|MexicanH – Twitter – Jun 03 2020 18:08
|RT @Mefistofelesx: @MexicanH spread this https://twitter.com/Mefistofelesx/status/1268230459835777024/photo/1
|‘Anonymous’ Leak of Minneapolis Police Data Is a Hoax
|Bank Info Security – Jun 03 2020 13:22
|Tracking security and privacy trends across UK, Europe and beyond Hacktivism or Disinformation? Whoever Leaked the Data, It's Culled From Old Breaches Mathew J. Schwartz (euroinfosec) • June 3, 2020 Guy Fawkes, aka the face of Anonymous Not all data…
|George Floyd: Anonymous hackers re-emerge amid US unrest
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Jun 03 2020 10:05
|An Anonymous mask is seen next to a US flag in this photograph, which was actually taken in Hong Kong during the pro-democracy protest there in 2019. As the United States deals with widespread civil unrest across dozens of cities, "hacktivist" group…
|Malware
|Mukashi malware: What it is, how it works and how to prevent it | Malware spotlight
|Security Bloggers Network – Jun 03 2020 13:00
|Introduction Learning from the past can be an important part of future success in any endeavor, including cyberattacks. Attack groups observe this concept and apply it when they create new attack… Go on to the site to read the full…
|TrickBot Adds BazarBackdoor to Malware Arsenal
|Threatpost.com – Jun 03 2020 16:55
|The stealthy backdoor is delivered via mass-market phishing emails that are well-crafted to appear convincing.
|NASA contractor allegedly hit by DopplePaymer ransomware group
|SiliconANGLE – Jun 04 2020 01:57
|A contractor for the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration has allegedly be hit in a ransomware attack with the group behind it claiming to have stolen company files. The claimed attack comes from the DopplePaymer ransomware group and…
|BleepinComputer – What made this new victim stand out was that the information for this attack was provided to Maze by another ransom… https://t.co/Cr50NNizmH
|BleepinComputer – Twitter – Jun 03 2020 05:18
|What made this new victim stand out was that the information for this attack was provided to Maze by another ransomware operation called LockBit. https://twitter.com/BleepinComputer/status/1268049484602314753/photo/1
|Vulnerabilities
|NA – CVE-2020-3339 – A vulnerability in the web-based management…
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jun 03 2020 23:21
|A vulnerability in the web-based management interface of Cisco Prime Infrastructure could allow an authenticated, remote attacker to conduct SQL injection attacks on an affected system. The vulnerability is due to improper validation of…
|NA – CVE-2020-3227 – A vulnerability in the authorization controls…
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jun 03 2020 23:21
|A vulnerability in the authorization controls for the Cisco IOx application hosting infrastructure in Cisco IOS XE Software could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to execute Cisco IOx API commands without proper authorization. The…
|securityaffairs – #VMware addresses Fusion flaw introduced in the attempt to fix CVE-2020-3950 issue
https://t.co/MT2P7BwVyM
#securityaffairs #hacking
|securityaffairs – Twitter – Jun 03 2020 10:01
|#VMware addresses Fusion flaw introduced in the attempt to fix CVE-2020-3950 issue
|NA – CVE-2020-3335 – A vulnerability in the key store of Cisco…
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jun 03 2020 23:21
|A vulnerability in the key store of Cisco Application Services Engine Software could allow an authenticated, local attacker to read sensitive information of other users on an affected device. The vulnerability is due to insufficient authorization…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Attackers Targeting Industrial Organizations with Steganographic Techniques
|Cyware – Jun 03 2020 19:24
|With an aim to steal employee credentials, cybercrooks are aiming at organizations in the industrial sector and targeting them in sophisticated attacks. Why such a hoo-ha? According to Kaspersky’s ICS CERT team , hackers targeted industrial suppliers…
|REvil Ransomware Gang Auctioning Off Stolen Data
|Bank Info Security – Jun 03 2020 19:31
|First Batch of Hacked Data Posted; More Auctions Threatened Ishita Chigilli Palli (Ishita_CP) • June 3, 2020 The REvil ransomware gang has created a darknet auction site for stolen data, according to the security firm Emsisoft. See Also: Live Webinar |…
|The Rise of Phishing Attacks: P.S. ILoveYou
|Security Through Education – Jun 03 2020 14:00
|IILOVEYOU. Did you ever receive an email with that subject line? Millions did in May 2000. It was a game changer for social…
