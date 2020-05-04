Cyber Alert – 04 May 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7 KingSkrupellos 3 3 Trickbot Malware 4 15 Sodinokibi Ransomware 4 22 Ryuk Ransomware 2 11 Maze Ransomware 5 28 Dreambot Malware 1 2 Zloader Malware 1 2 KPOT Stealer Malware 1 1 EMOTET Trojan 2 6 URSNIF 1 4

Vulnerabilities CVE-2020-11651, CVE-2020-11652: Critical Salt Framework Vulnerabilities Exploited in the Wild Tenable Blog – May 03 2020 21:43 Shortly after the public disclosure of critical vulnerabilities in the Salt framework, exploitation attempts were observed, as two open source projects were breached using these flaws. Background On April 30, F-Secure Labs …

