Cyber Alert – 04 September 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Evilnum Group
|16
|16
|PyVil RAT
|14
|14
|Evilnum
|11
|13
|KryptoCibule
|10
|36
|Cobalt Strike Beacon
|8
|14
|Smoke Bot
|6
|7
|Sepulcher Malware
|7
|23
|Magecart Group
|8
|22
|Zloader Malware
|5
|6
|PIONEER KITTEN
|5
|37
|Data Breaches
|US Surveillance Exposed by Snowden Ruled Unlawful
|Infosecurity – Latest News – Sep 03 2020 16:29
|US Surveillance Exposed by Snowden Ruled Unlawful A surveillance program undertaken by America's National Security Agency has been ruled …
NSA Surveillance Exposed By Snowden Ruled Unlawful https://t.co/TjFrCQiw4N
|Dinosn – Twitter – Sep 03 2020 16:19
NSA Surveillance Exposed By Snowden Ruled Unlawful https://packetstormsecurity.com/news/view/31542/NSA-Surveillance-Exposed-By-Snowden-Ruled-Unlawful.html
US Surveillance Exposed by Snowden Ruled Unlawful https://t.co/SqUigJ49EG
|InfosecurityMag – Twitter – Sep 03 2020 18:41
US Surveillance Exposed by Snowden Ruled Unlawful https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/us-surveillance-exposed-by-snowden?utm_source=twitterfeed&utm_medium=twitter
NSA Surveillance Exposed By Snowden Ruled Unlawful https://t.co/TjFrCQiw4N
|Securityblog – Twitter – Sep 03 2020 21:05
NSA Surveillance Exposed By Snowden Ruled Unlawful https://packetstormsecurity.com/news/view/31542/NSA-Surveillance-Exposed-By-Snowden-Ruled-Unlawful.html
|Hacker Groups
|One actor behind Magecart skimmer kit
|Security Alerts from ComputerWeekly.com – Sep 03 2020 07:15
|Evilnum APT Group Employs New Python RAT
|TerabitWeb Blog – RSS – Sep 03 2020 21:46
|Original Post from Dark Reading Author: Kelly Sheridan Staff Editor, Dark Reading The PyVil remote…
|YourAnonCentral – Anonymous has been busy worldwide; most actions go unnoticed or unannounced. While hacktivism has its merits it can… https://t.co/lykPfsV3NP
|YourAnonCentral – Twitter – Sep 03 2020 05:06
|Anonymous has been busy worldwide; most actions go unnoticed or unannounced. While hacktivism has its merits it can never replace the power felt by the masses in the streets. Together we can all make a difference. You are not an audience you are our…
|Evilnum group targets FinTech firms with new Python-based RAT
|CSO AU – Sep 03 2020 15:32
|Application security is the process of making apps more secure by finding, fixing, and enhancing the security of apps. Checking for security flaws in your applications is essential as threats become more potent and prevalent.
|Malware
|“Cyrat” Is a New Ransomware Strain Disguised as a DLL Fixer
|TechNadu – Sep 03 2020 10:03
|“Cyrat” is a new ransomware strain under heavy development going for payments of $500-$1,000. The ransomware is using an unsuitable encryption scheme that can’t handle larger files properly. Although new, the project is very active, so it could bring…
|KryptoCibule malware uses Tor & Torrent sites to steal your cryptocurrency
|HackRead – Sep 03 2020 18:41
|By Sudais Asif The KryptoCibule malware also mines cryptocurrency on targeted devices. This is a post from HackRead.com Read the original post: …
|Secnewsbytes – A newly discovered strain of malware dubbed “KryptoCibule” uses multiple techniques to evade detection while maximi… https://t.co/8ToO078QwI
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter – Sep 03 2020 07:12
|A newly discovered strain of malware dubbed "KryptoCibule" uses multiple techniques to evade detection while maximizing cryptocurrency theft from victims….
|CryptoInsane – The leaked of Dharma Source code will lead to future new versions of Ransomware 😥😥😪
|CryptoInsane – Twitter – Sep 03 2020 18:24
|The leaked of Dharma Source code will lead to future new versions of Ransomware 😥😥😪
|Vulnerabilities
|CVEnew – CVE-2020-10720 A flaw was found in the Linux kernel’s implementation of GRO in versions before 5.2. This flaw allow… https://t.co/obkqBJXjrM
|CVEnew – Twitter – Sep 03 2020 18:45
|CVE-2020-10720 A flaw was found in the Linux kernel’s implementation of GRO in versions before 5.2. This flaw allows an attacker with local access to crash the system. https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2020-10720
|InfoSecHotSpot – Attackers Can Exploit Critical Cisco Jabber Flaw With One Message An attacker can execute remote code with no user… https://t.co/zmhmfmVTFv
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter – Sep 03 2020 18:58
|Attackers Can Exploit Critical Cisco Jabber Flaw With One Message An attacker can execute remote code with no user interaction, thanks to CVE-2020-3495. https://bit.ly/3jE8o5m https://twitter.com/InfoSecHotSpot/status/1301595406388920326/photo/1
|CVEnew – CVE-2020-3430 A vulnerability in the application protocol handling features of Cisco Jabber for Windows could allow… https://t.co/uvUZaNfOHC
|CVEnew – Twitter – Sep 04 2020 03:45
|CVE-2020-3430 A vulnerability in the application protocol handling features of Cisco Jabber for Windows could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to execute arbitrary commands. The vulnerability is due to improper handling of input to the…
|InfoSecHotSpot – A Critical Flaw Is Affecting Thousands of WordPress Sites A Critical Flaw Is Affecting Thousands of WordPress Sites… https://t.co/ujtn74RcPC
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter – Sep 04 2020 02:59
|A Critical Flaw Is Affecting Thousands of WordPress Sites A Critical Flaw Is Affecting Thousands of WordPress Sites l33tdawg Thu, 09/03/2020 – 21:35 https://bit.ly/2EN4UyZ
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Inter: a ‘low bar’ kit for Magecart credit card skimmer attacks on e-commerce websites
|ZDNet Security – Sep 03 2020 11:03
|Researchers say that any attacker with a “little cash to burn” can join the attack trend.
|Global DDoS Extorters Demand Ransom from Firms
|Infosecurity – Latest News – Sep 03 2020 08:17
|Global DDoS Extorters Demand Ransom from Firms Security experts are warning of a new global DDoS-related extortion campaign targeting businesses operating in the e-commerce, finance and travel sectors. Radware said it had been tracking the…
|threatpost – The Evilnum group is targeting financial #tech companies with new #Python-based malware called PyVil.
https://t.co/Bg0efOQuGj
|threatpost – Twitter – Sep 03 2020 15:38
|The Evilnum group is targeting financial #tech companies with new #Python-based malware called PyVil.
https://threatpost.com/python-spy-rat-target-fintech/158934/
