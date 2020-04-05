Cyber Alert – 05 April 2020
Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|LokiBot Trojan
|3
|6
|lokistov
|1
|1
|TA542
|1
|1
|Pegasus Malware
|1
|4
|EMOTET Trojan
|1
|7
|Data Breaches
|The Personal Info of 4.9 Million Georgians Published Online
|LIFARS Blog – Apr 04 2020 13:00
|Recently, all the Georgians had experienced a terrible data breach. More than 4.9 million Georgians’ personal information, including full names, home addresses, dates of birth, ID numbers, and…
|OGUsers (2020 breach) – 263,189 breached accounts
|Have I Been Pwned latest breaches – Apr 04 2020 08:27
|In April 2020, the account hijacking and SIM swapping forum OGUsers suffered their second data breach in less than a…
|Marriott Got Hacked. Yes, Again – WIRED
|SecurityPhresh – Apr 04 2020 23:24
|Marriott Got Hacked. Yes, AgainWIRED5.2M customer records stolen in latest hack targeting Marriott hotel groupSiliconANGLEMarriott Discloses Second Security Breach, Affecting Millions, In Two YearsSecurity TodayMarriott Suffers New Data Breach | 2020-0…
|Hacker Groups
|New Coronavirus-themed campaign spread Lokibot worldwide
|Security Affairs – Apr 04 2020 21:16
|Researchers spotted a new Coronavirus-themed attack, the messages pretend to be sent from the World Health Organization to deliver Lokibot infostealer. Security experts at FortiGuard Labs discovered a new Coronavirus-themed campaign using alleged…
|Malware
|Vulnerabilities
|Firefox 74.0.1 addresses two zero-days exploited in the wild
|Security Affairs – Apr 04 2020 16:22
|Mozilla releases Firefox version 74.0.1 to address two vulnerabilities exploited by threat actors in attacks in the wild, users should update their browsers asap. Mozilla is urging users to install the latest version of its browser, …
|Firefox Fixes Two Actively Exploited Bugs Along With the Twitter Cache Issue
|TechNadu – Apr 04 2020 11:18
|Firefox fixed two zero-day “use-after-free” flaws that were under exploitation in the wild. The particular flaws may affect other Web browsers too, but no technical details have been shared yet. A security issue affecting Twitter users and the risk of…
|Ongoing Campaigns
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.