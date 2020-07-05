Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 05 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
Stuxnet 7 19
Sekhmet Ransomware 2 5
APT31 2 2
SNAKE Ransomware 5 25
APT15 2 18
EvilQuest 4 70
Gamarue Worm 1 1
Dinihou 1 1
Spora Ransomware 1 2
Carbanak 1 1
Data Breaches
kfalconspb – RT @kn0wmadic: Patch your F5 shit even if it’s “not exposed.”

DTA, including RFC1918.
kfalconspb – TwitterJul 04 2020 06:10
RT @kn0wmadic: Patch your F5 shit even if it’s “not exposed.”

DTA, including RFC1918.
Securityblog – University usernames, passwords used on third-party sites exposed, no University data breach https://t.co/kOuqjjsTM6
Securityblog – TwitterJul 04 2020 22:31
University usernames, passwords used on third-party sites exposed, no University data breach https://flip.it/r7TD.k
UK: Second NHS data leak to be fully investigated
Office of Inadequate SecurityJul 04 2020 11:57
The Orcadian reports: Another data breach at NHS Orkney has led to a confidential health board file being inadvertently sent…
VK_Intel – 2020-07-04: 🆕👁‍🗨#Sekhmet #Ransomware|.msi Package
👋%Greetings2target%
Extortionist Breach Group
“Your company netwo… https://t.co/Oxd5TVZgsj
VK_Intel – TwitterJul 04 2020 20:10
2020-07-04: 🆕👁‍🗨#Sekhmet #Ransomware|.msi Package
👋%Greetings2target%
Extortionist Breach Group
"Your company network has been hacked and breached. We downloaded confidential and private data."

✅Pushed the config⬇️ (+stats…
Hacker Groups
GroupAnon – You don’t have to be a hacker to be Anonymous, you can create art, spread awareness to important topics, protest, o… https://t.co/NIIwA9dACe
GroupAnon – TwitterJul 04 2020 16:10
You don't have to be a hacker to be Anonymous, you can create art, spread awareness to important topics, protest, organize, do research and grow communities.

We are #Anonymous
We are Legion.
YourAnonNews – RT @GroupAnon: You don’t have to be a hacker to be Anonymous, you can create art, spread awareness to important topics, protest, organize,…
YourAnonNews – TwitterJul 04 2020 16:10
RT @GroupAnon: You don't have to be a hacker to be Anonymous, you can create art, spread awareness to important topics, protest, organize, do research and grow communities.

We are #Anonymous
We are Legion.
CyberScoopNews – Gamaredon, a hacking group with a fixation on Ukraine, deploys new email compromise tools https://t.co/BWshHKTRyL
CyberScoopNews – TwitterJul 05 2020 01:40
Gamaredon, a hacking group with a fixation on Ukraine, deploys new email compromise tools https://hubs.ly/H0s5PrG0
Securityblog – Connection discovered between Chinese hacker group APT15 and defense contractor | ZDNet https://t.co/WVs0yHgfpe
Securityblog – TwitterJul 04 2020 17:36
Connection discovered between Chinese hacker group APT15 and defense contractor | ZDNet https://flip.it/6c7xPD
Malware
How Ekans Ransomware Targets Industrial Control Systems
CUInfoSecurityJul 04 2020 16:57
Fraud Management & Cybercrime , Malware as-a-Service , Ransomware Researchers Identified Malware Variants With Advanced Capabilities Akshaya Asokan (asokan_akshaya) • July 4, 2020 Copy of Ekans ransom note (Source: FortiGuard Labs) Researchers with…
kfalconspb – @zapata_f1ght3r Well, stuxnet ‘was’ a custom rom…
kfalconspb – TwitterJul 04 2020 17:14
@zapata_f1ght3r Well, stuxnet 'was' a custom rom…
Old Excel Macro Tricks Resurface via the ‘Avaddon’ Ransomware
TechNaduJul 04 2020 10:02
Excel 4.0 macros are getting trendy again, as malicious actors realized they are stealthier than newer macros. Although nearly three decades old, XML macros are still working perfectly on the latest versions of MS Excel. The latest actors to exploit…
malwrhunterteam – Looking at this man’s bio, I now start to understand why Google Play is allowed to be full of malware…
“You say m… https://t.co/4lDPvvk8GI
malwrhunterteam – TwitterJul 04 2020 10:22
Looking at this man's bio, I now start to understand why Google Play is allowed to be full of malware…
"You say malware developing is bad? You should have been arrested for saying this! Equality for everyone!"
🤦‍♂️…
Vulnerabilities
infosecstuff – Cisco SMB routers hit with another major security flaw https://t.co/n5cnAMGEeW #information #security
infosecstuff – TwitterJul 04 2020 13:38
Cisco SMB routers hit with another major security flaw https://global.techradar.com/en-za/news/cisco-smb-routers-hit-with-another-major-security-flaw #information #security
Critical RCE Flaw (CVSS 10) Affects F5 BIG-IP Application Security Servers
THN : The Hacker NewsJul 04 2020 14:26
Cybersecurity researchers today issued a security advisory warning enterprises and governments across the globe to immediately patch a highly-critical remote code execution vulnerability affecting F5's BIG-IP networking devices running application…
Those two weird Microsoft Store fixes for Windows security flaws keep getting stranger
AskWoody – RSSJul 04 2020 12:50
In my monthly patch roundup, I kvetched about the bizarre (unprecedented?) security patches MS decided to distribute through the Microsoft Store. The approach to distributing the cures for CVE-2020-1425 and CVE-2020-1457 make no sense. The Store may…
Securityblog – Cisco SMB routers hit with another major security flaw https://t.co/VONN4GFz8X
Securityblog – TwitterJul 04 2020 17:16
Cisco SMB routers hit with another major security flaw https://flip.it/bACGjF
Ongoing Campaigns

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • COVID-19 Alert – 05 July 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 05 July 2020
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 04 July 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 04 July 2020
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 04 July 2020

    Cyber Alert: Global Dating App Users Exposed in Multiple Security Snafus...
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch