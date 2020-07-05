Cyber Alert – 05 July 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Stuxnet
|7
|19
|Sekhmet Ransomware
|2
|5
|APT31
|2
|2
|SNAKE Ransomware
|5
|25
|APT15
|2
|18
|EvilQuest
|4
|70
|Gamarue Worm
|1
|1
|Dinihou
|1
|1
|Spora Ransomware
|1
|2
|Carbanak
|1
|1
|Malware
|How Ekans Ransomware Targets Industrial Control Systems
|CUInfoSecurity – Jul 04 2020 16:57
|Fraud Management & Cybercrime , Malware as-a-Service , Ransomware Researchers Identified Malware Variants With Advanced Capabilities Akshaya Asokan (asokan_akshaya) • July 4, 2020 Copy of Ekans ransom note (Source: FortiGuard Labs) Researchers with…
|kfalconspb – @zapata_f1ght3r Well, stuxnet ‘was’ a custom rom…
|Old Excel Macro Tricks Resurface via the ‘Avaddon’ Ransomware
|TechNadu – Jul 04 2020 10:02
|Excel 4.0 macros are getting trendy again, as malicious actors realized they are stealthier than newer macros. Although nearly three decades old, XML macros are still working perfectly on the latest versions of MS Excel. The latest actors to exploit…
|malwrhunterteam – Looking at this man’s bio, I now start to understand why Google Play is allowed to be full of malware…
“You say m… https://t.co/4lDPvvk8GI
|Vulnerabilities
|infosecstuff – Cisco SMB routers hit with another major security flaw https://t.co/n5cnAMGEeW #information #security
|Critical RCE Flaw (CVSS 10) Affects F5 BIG-IP Application Security Servers
|THN : The Hacker News – Jul 04 2020 14:26
|Cybersecurity researchers today issued a security advisory warning enterprises and governments across the globe to immediately patch a highly-critical remote code execution vulnerability affecting F5's BIG-IP networking devices running application…
|Those two weird Microsoft Store fixes for Windows security flaws keep getting stranger
|AskWoody – RSS – Jul 04 2020 12:50
|In my monthly patch roundup, I kvetched about the bizarre (unprecedented?) security patches MS decided to distribute through the Microsoft Store. The approach to distributing the cures for CVE-2020-1425 and CVE-2020-1457 make no sense. The Store may…
|Securityblog – Cisco SMB routers hit with another major security flaw https://t.co/VONN4GFz8X
