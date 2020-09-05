Cyber Alert – 05 September 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact us here for more information.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7 LokiBot Trojan 31 36 Evilnum 15 28 BetaBot 12 13 PyVil RAT 10 24 Evilnum Group 10 26 TA505 11 22 Thanos Ransomware 7 7 GraceWire Malware 4 9 SunCrypt Ransomware 5 9 PwndLocker 3 4

