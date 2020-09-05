Cyber Alert – 05 September 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|LokiBot Trojan
|31
|36
|Evilnum
|15
|28
|BetaBot
|12
|13
|PyVil RAT
|10
|24
|Evilnum Group
|10
|26
|TA505
|11
|22
|Thanos Ransomware
|7
|7
|GraceWire Malware
|4
|9
|SunCrypt Ransomware
|5
|9
|PwndLocker
|3
|4
|Data Breaches
|US cell carrier Assist Wireless exposed thousands of customer IDs
|Seclists.org – Data Loss – Sep 04 2020 14:33
|Posted by Destry Winant on Sep 04 https://techcrunch.com/2020/09/02/assist-wireless-customer-data-exposed/ U.S. cell carrier Assist Wireless left tens of thousands of personal customer documents on its website by mistake. Assist provides free…
|troyhunt – @evildagmar Only if the private key is exposed, that’s the whole point of encryption
|troyhunt – Twitter – Sep 04 2020 21:19
|@evildagmar Only if the private key is exposed, that’s the whole point of encryption
|Fundraising Page For Salon Owner Who Exposed Pelosi Raises $140,000 In Just Two Days
|SecurityPhresh – Sep 05 2020 03:10
|A fundraising campaign set up on behalf of the owner of the San Francisco salon at the centre of a controversy with house speaker Nancy Pelosi has raised more than $140,000 (106,150) in just two days.The GoFundMe page, that describes itself as the…
|Warner Music Group Admits Breach
|Dark Reading: – Sep 04 2020 17:30
|The months-long breach hit financial details for customers.
|Malware
|Expert Reaction On Apple Approves OSX.Shlayer Malware
|Information Security Buzz – Sep 04 2020 18:54
|Following this week’s news, that Apple accidentally approved one of the most popular Mac malware threats, OSX.Shlayer, as part of its security notarisation process, please see below for a comment from cybersecurity expert, Kaspersky .
|SunCrypt Ransomware shuts down North Carolina school district
|BleepingComputer.com – Sep 04 2020 19:03
|A school district in North Carolina has suffered a data breach after having unencrypted files stolen during an attack by the SunCrypt Ransomware operators, BleepingComputer has discovered. […]
|‘NetWalker’ ransomware explodes thanks to ‘as a service’ expansion
|IT Pro UK – Sep 04 2020 09:26
|A ransomware group known as 'NetWalker' has been linked with a spate of attacks on businesses, after pivoting to a 'ransomware as a service' (RaaS) model, with the group offering its tools for sale over the dark web. While the malware has been…
|No Rest For The Wicked: Evilnum Unleashes PyVil RAT
|DataBreaches.net – Sep 04 2020 10:45
|Research by: Tom Fakterman Over the course of the last few months, the Cybereason Nocturnus team has been investigating the activity of the Evilnum group. The group first emerged in 2018, and since then, Evilnum’s activity has been varied,…
|Vulnerabilities
|Re: CVE-2020-14386: Linux kernel: af_packet.c vulnerability
|Open Source Security – Sep 04 2020 07:37
|Posted by Solar Designer on Sep 04 In the proposed patch you have: Fixes: 8913336a7e8d ("packet: add PACKET_RESERVE sockopt") That commit was in July 2008. While this is technically correct, it can be misleading, so I am posting the below…
|Security Flaws & Fixes – W/E – 9/4/20
|Tech-Wreck InfoSec Blog – Sep 04 2020 13:01
|Bug Bounty Awarded for ID of Slack Desktop Flaw (08/31/2020) Slack patched a critical remote code execution vulnerability that could enable an attacker to execute arbitrary code in the…
|Expert On Study Finds Serious Problems With Vulnerability Management
|Information Security Buzz – Sep 04 2020 19:54
|The majority of IT departments are underestimating the maturity of their vulnerability remediation programs by a wide margin, according to a study from Vulcan Cyber. The company said it was surprised that most organizations think that they are much…
|Full Disclosure – Telnet Hardcoded credentials – CVE-2018-20432
|Seclists.org – Full Disclosure – Sep 04 2020 16:32
|Posted by CSW Research Lab on Sep 04 *Title*: Telnet Hardcoded Credentials *Summary*: The latest versions of the firmware have hardcoded default credentials that can be exploited by an unauthenticated attacker to gain privileged access to the…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|DoS and DDoS Attacks against Multiple Sectors
|Kashif Ali – Sep 04 2020 16:28
|Original release date: September 4, 2020 The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is aware of open-source reporting of targeted denial-of-service (DoS) and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks against finance and business…
|DDoS Attacks on Virtual Education Rise 350%
|Infosecurity – Latest News – Sep 04 2020 16:05
|DDoS Attacks on Virtual Education Rise 350% Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks against online educational resources are over three times more prevalent in 2020 than they were last year, according to new research by …
|Chinese APT TA413 Found Distributing Sepulcher Malware
|Cyware – Sep 04 2020 18:24
|The current threat landscape is heavily focused on pandemic-themed social engineering lures. A not-so groundbreaking spyware Recently, Proofpoint researchers released an analysis report of a remote access trojan (RAT) dubbed Sepulcher….
|BEC Attack Payments Are on the Rise, Report Finds
|Security Bloggers Network – Sep 04 2020 07:15
