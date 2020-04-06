Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 06 April 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
CobaltGoblin 2 2
Hades APT 2 2
LokiBot Trojan 2 8
Sphinx Trojan 2 14
Skote Vahshat 1 1
APT35 1 1
Magecart Group 7 1 7
Lime RAT 1 11
Carbanak 1 8
Dharma Ransomware 1 7
Data Breaches
Iran’s ban on Telegram that was intended to facilitate domestic spying backfired
Office of Inadequate SecurityApr 05 2020 16:19
More than 40 million Iranians had their personal data leaked and shared with strangers because they tried to use an…
The remote working rush is creating a playground for spies and cybercrooks
ZDNet SecurityApr 05 2020 22:00
Gaps in security and new ways of working will lead to data breaches and security problems over the coming weeks and months.
Week in review: Zoom security, Marriott breach, MS SQL servers under attack
Help Net Security – NewsApr 05 2020 07:55
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles and podcasts: Marriott International 2020 data breach: 5.2 million customers affected Marriott International has suffered a new data breach in mid-January 2020,…
Hacker Groups
Malware
Coronavirus-themed attacks March 29 – April 04, 2020
Security AffairsApr 05 2020 10:08
In this post, I decided to share the details of the Coronavirus-themed attacks launched from March 29 to April 04, 2020. Threat actors exploit the interest in the COVID19 outbreak while infections increase worldwide, experts are observing new…
Vulnerabilities
Ongoing Campaigns

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • COVID-19 Threat Digest – 06 April 2020

           Actions by Governments Greece extended its nationwide lockdown until April 27th. Guatemala banned domestic travel and all recreational activities, including the...
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 05 April 2020

    Cyber Alert: The Personal Info of 4.9 Million Georgians Published Online...
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 04 April 2020

    Cyber Alert: Data Breach: A summary of healthcare security incidents in March 2020. Are you a victim of Medical Identity Theft?...
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch