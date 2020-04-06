Cyber Alert – 06 April 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|CobaltGoblin
|2
|2
|Hades APT
|2
|2
|LokiBot Trojan
|2
|8
|Sphinx Trojan
|2
|14
|Skote Vahshat
|1
|1
|APT35
|1
|1
|Magecart Group 7
|1
|7
|Lime RAT
|1
|11
|Carbanak
|1
|8
|Dharma Ransomware
|1
|7
|Data Breaches
|Iran’s ban on Telegram that was intended to facilitate domestic spying backfired
|Office of Inadequate Security – Apr 05 2020 16:19
|More than 40 million Iranians had their personal data leaked and shared with strangers because they tried to use an…
|The remote working rush is creating a playground for spies and cybercrooks
|ZDNet Security – Apr 05 2020 22:00
|Gaps in security and new ways of working will lead to data breaches and security problems over the coming weeks and months.
|Week in review: Zoom security, Marriott breach, MS SQL servers under attack
|Help Net Security – News – Apr 05 2020 07:55
|Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles and podcasts: Marriott International 2020 data breach: 5.2 million customers affected Marriott International has suffered a new data breach in mid-January 2020,…
|Hacker Groups
|Malware
|Coronavirus-themed attacks March 29 – April 04, 2020
|Security Affairs – Apr 05 2020 10:08
|In this post, I decided to share the details of the Coronavirus-themed attacks launched from March 29 to April 04, 2020. Threat actors exploit the interest in the COVID19 outbreak while infections increase worldwide, experts are observing new…
|Vulnerabilities
|Ongoing Campaigns
