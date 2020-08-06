Silobreaker

Threat Reports

Cyber Alert – 06 August 2020

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
Maze Ransomware 25 44
WastedLocker 16 101
Carbanak 5 10
FonixCrypter 4 4
Zloader Malware 3 6
Skidmap Malware 2 2
Winnti Trojan 2 2
Bart Ransomware 2 3
TA2101 2 8
LockBit Ransomware 2 10
Data Breaches
Consumer Data Exposed in Telemarketing Adviser Breach https://www.bankinfosecurity.com/us-consumer-data-exposed-in-telemarketing-breach-a-14735
Security flaw in Twitter Android app might have exposed Direct Messages
MalwareTips.comAug 05 2020 18:35
Twitter acknowledged today that there was a security vulnerability in its Android…
FBI: Networks exposed to attacks due to Windows 7 end of life https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/fbi-networks-exposed-to-attacks-due-to-windows-7-end-of-life/
Hacker Groups
Iranian APT Oilrig becomes the first group to weaponize DNS-over-HTTPS
CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSSAug 05 2020 13:14
Iranian cybercriminal group Oilrig (also known as APT34) became the first APT to use DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) protocol in their attacks to exfiltrate data from compromised networks. Vicente Diaz, a malware analyst for antivirus maker Kaspersky, told in a…
Malware
Canon hit by Maze Ransomware attack, 10TB data allegedly stolen
BleepingComputer.comAug 05 2020 15:25
​Canon has suffered a ransomware attack that impacts numerous services, including Canon's email, Microsoft Teams, USA website, cloud photo and video storage service, and other internal applications. […]
ZDNet – Ransomware: The tricks used by WastedLocker to make it one of the most dangerous cyber threats https://t.co/V6ay7xiNdg
ZDNet – TwitterAug 05 2020 11:00
Ransomware: The tricks used by WastedLocker to make it one of the most dangerous cyber threats…
Vulnerabilities
CVE-2020-15132
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplicationsAug 05 2020 22:46
Description. In Sulu before versions 1.6.35, 2.0.10, and 2.1.1, when the "Forget password" feature on the login screen is used, Sulu asks the user for a username or email address. If the given string is not found, a response with a `400` error code…
CVEnew – CVE-2020-14347 A flaw was found in the way xserver memory was not properly initialized. This could leak parts of se… https://t.co/JWYEdoyZhq
CVEnew – TwitterAug 05 2020 14:45
CVE-2020-14347 A flaw was found in the way xserver memory was not properly initialized. This could leak parts of server memory to the X client. In cases where Xorg server runs with elevated privileges, this could result in possible ASLR bypass….
A Flaw Used by Stuxnet Wasn’t Fully Fixed
BankInfoSecurityAug 05 2020 13:44
Black Hat Conference Research Spots Windows Print Spooler…
Twitter Fixes High-Severity Flaw Affecting Android Users
Threatpost.comAug 05 2020 21:36
A vulnerability in Twitter for Android could have allowed attackers to access private direct messages (DMs) and other data.
Ongoing Campaigns
Combat mobile phishing attacks targeting Financial Services with AI
AlienVault BlogsAug 05 2020 11:00
Phishing attacks are a common attack vector for financial services organizations. Effective and simple to launch, phishing attacks challenge financial firms to protect their mobile workforce and harden their customer-facing apps. Mobile…

