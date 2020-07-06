Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 06 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
Carbanak 4 5
CobaltGoblin 2 2
Mr.Salieri 2 2
EmpireMonkey 2 2
VenomRat 2 2
Upatre Malware 1 1
Dyreza Trojan 1 2
GandCrab Ransomware 1 2
FakeSpy Malware 1 13
EMOTET Trojan 1 3
Data Breaches
gh0std4ncer – RT @xKushagra: Just tested over ~8k BIG-IP exposed TMUI for CVE-2020-5902 and found 5527 still vulnerable! Patch now! https://t.co/jYbnFXCP…
gh0std4ncer – TwitterJul 05 2020 17:20
RT @xKushagra: Just tested over ~8k BIG-IP exposed TMUI for CVE-2020-5902 and found 5527 still vulnerable! Patch now! https://twitter.com/xKushagra/status/1279750951113539584/photo/1
subTee – RT @bengoerz: @jamesjhare @buffaloverflow TMUI also runs on Self IPs by default. So a lot of orgs accidentally/lazily exposed it when setti…
subTee – TwitterJul 05 2020 13:05
RT @bengoerz: @jamesjhare @buffaloverflow TMUI also runs on Self IPs by default. So a lot of orgs accidentally/lazily exposed it when setting up VLANs for their public IPs.
ZDNet – V Shred data leak exposes PII, sensitive photos of fitness customers and trainers https://t.co/ntPVsUygeO
ZDNet – TwitterJul 05 2020 08:00
V Shred data leak exposes PII, sensitive photos of fitness customers and trainers…
ZDNet – V Shred data leak exposes PII, sensitive photos of fitness customers and trainers https://t.co/qFXUJWqT3z
ZDNet – TwitterJul 06 2020 05:45
V Shred data leak exposes PII, sensitive photos of fitness customers and trainers…
Hacker Groups
Researchers link APT15 hackers to Chinese military company
CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSSJul 05 2020 13:49
Researchers have linked the APT15 hacking group known for Android spyware apps to a Chinese military company, Xi'an Tian He Defense Technology Co. Ltd. In a new report by Lookout Threat Intelligence, researchers show how four Android…
ZDNet – Promethium APT attacks surge, new Trojanized installers uncovered https://t.co/57PcwJi9ke
ZDNet – TwitterJul 06 2020 04:00
Promethium APT attacks surge, new Trojanized installers uncovered…
vysecurity – OCEANLOTUS uses a lot of dyndns and no-ip… :O
vysecurity – TwitterJul 05 2020 18:31
OCEANLOTUS uses a lot of dyndns and no-ip… :O
anon_indonesia – The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! https://t.co/42Usvega4G #jakpost #summertaylor
anon_indonesia – TwitterJul 06 2020 03:14
The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! https://paper.li/anon_indonesia/1435572762?edition_id=d94a0ef0-bf36-11ea-b007-002590a5ba2d #jakpost #summertaylor
Malware
New Mac ransomware is even more sinister than it appears
ArsTechnicaJul 05 2020 15:30
FakeSpy Android Malware Spread Via ‘Postal-Service’ Apps
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplicationsJul 06 2020 00:58
Android mobile device users are being targeted in a new SMS phishing campaign that’s spreading the FakeSpy infostealer. The malware, which is disguised as legitimate global postal-service apps, steals SMS messages, financial data and more from the…
CyberScoopNews – How do you fight off a ransomware attack? https://t.co/OE69W5wD0P
CyberScoopNews – TwitterJul 05 2020 13:28
How do you fight off a ransomware attack? https://hubs.ly/H0s5Qmz0
thegrugq – @truekonrads This is a good point, the insurance.
You’re right. Ransomware, insurance pays, and the impact of the r… https://t.co/rG4xHOafzi
thegrugq – TwitterJul 05 2020 09:28
@truekonrads This is a good point, the insurance.
You’re right. Ransomware, insurance pays, and the impact of the ransomware is resolved and the incident is over.
Extortion, who pays? And how can you trust that payments won’t be demanded forever? Or…
Vulnerabilities
Cisco Talos discloses technicals details of Chrome, Firefox flaws
Security AffairsJul 05 2020 12:33
Cisco’s Talos experts disclosed the details of recently patched vulnerabilities affecting the popular Chrome and Firefox web browsers. Researchers from Cisco Talos disclosed technical details of recently patched vulnerabilities affecting the…
Over 1,800 F5 BIG-IP endpoints vulnerable to CVE-2020-5902
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplicationsJul 06 2020 02:59
On Sunday, July 5, 2020, our honeypots detected opportunistic scanning activity originating from a multiple hosts targeting F5 BIG-IP servers vulnerable to CVE-2020-5902 . This critical vulnerability allows unauthenticated remote attackers to execute…
US Cyber Command urges F5 customers to patch critical BIG-IP flaw
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplicationsJul 05 2020 12:57
F5 Networks (F5) patched a critical remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability found in undisclosed pages of Traffic Management User Interface (TMUI) of the BIG-IP application delivery controller (ADC). F5 customers using BIG-IP software and hardware…
cybersecboardrm – Cisco Talos discloses technicals details of Chrome, Firefox flaws #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/6pWIwjpu6j
cybersecboardrm – TwitterJul 05 2020 16:52
Cisco Talos discloses technicals details of Chrome, Firefox flaws #Cybersecurity #security https://securityaffairs.co/wordpress/105547/security/talos-chrome-firefox-flaws.html?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=talos-chrome-firefox-flaws
Ongoing Campaigns
Security Affairs newsletter Round 271
Security AffairsJul 05 2020 13:00
A new round of the weekly SecurityAffairs newsletter arrived! Every week the best security articles from Security Affairs free for you in your email box….

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • COVID-19 Alert – 06 July 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 06 July 2020
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 05 July 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 05 July 2020
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 05 July 2020

    Cyber Alert: kfalconspb - RT @kn0wmadic: Patch your F5 shit even if it’s “not exposed.” DTA, including RFC1918....
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch