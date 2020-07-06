Cyber Alert – 06 July 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Carbanak
|4
|5
|CobaltGoblin
|2
|2
|Mr.Salieri
|2
|2
|EmpireMonkey
|2
|2
|VenomRat
|2
|2
|Upatre Malware
|1
|1
|Dyreza Trojan
|1
|2
|GandCrab Ransomware
|1
|2
|FakeSpy Malware
|1
|13
|EMOTET Trojan
|1
|3
|Hacker Groups
|Researchers link APT15 hackers to Chinese military company
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Jul 05 2020 13:49
|Researchers have linked the APT15 hacking group known for Android spyware apps to a Chinese military company, Xi'an Tian He Defense Technology Co. Ltd. In a new report by Lookout Threat Intelligence, researchers show how four Android…
|ZDNet – Promethium APT attacks surge, new Trojanized installers uncovered https://t.co/57PcwJi9ke
|ZDNet – Twitter – Jul 06 2020 04:00
|Promethium APT attacks surge, new Trojanized installers uncovered…
|vysecurity – OCEANLOTUS uses a lot of dyndns and no-ip… :O
|vysecurity – Twitter – Jul 05 2020 18:31
|OCEANLOTUS uses a lot of dyndns and no-ip… :O
|anon_indonesia – The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! https://t.co/42Usvega4G #jakpost #summertaylor
|anon_indonesia – Twitter – Jul 06 2020 03:14
|The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! https://paper.li/anon_indonesia/1435572762?edition_id=d94a0ef0-bf36-11ea-b007-002590a5ba2d #jakpost #summertaylor
|Malware
|New Mac ransomware is even more sinister than it appears
|ArsTechnica – Jul 05 2020 15:30
|…
|FakeSpy Android Malware Spread Via ‘Postal-Service’ Apps
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jul 06 2020 00:58
|Android mobile device users are being targeted in a new SMS phishing campaign that’s spreading the FakeSpy infostealer. The malware, which is disguised as legitimate global postal-service apps, steals SMS messages, financial data and more from the…
|CyberScoopNews – How do you fight off a ransomware attack? https://t.co/OE69W5wD0P
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter – Jul 05 2020 13:28
|How do you fight off a ransomware attack? https://hubs.ly/H0s5Qmz0
|thegrugq – @truekonrads This is a good point, the insurance.
You’re right. Ransomware, insurance pays, and the impact of the r… https://t.co/rG4xHOafzi
|thegrugq – Twitter – Jul 05 2020 09:28
|@truekonrads This is a good point, the insurance.
You’re right. Ransomware, insurance pays, and the impact of the ransomware is resolved and the incident is over.
Extortion, who pays? And how can you trust that payments won’t be demanded forever? Or…
|Vulnerabilities
|Cisco Talos discloses technicals details of Chrome, Firefox flaws
|Security Affairs – Jul 05 2020 12:33
|Cisco’s Talos experts disclosed the details of recently patched vulnerabilities affecting the popular Chrome and Firefox web browsers. Researchers from Cisco Talos disclosed technical details of recently patched vulnerabilities affecting the…
|Over 1,800 F5 BIG-IP endpoints vulnerable to CVE-2020-5902
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jul 06 2020 02:59
|On Sunday, July 5, 2020, our honeypots detected opportunistic scanning activity originating from a multiple hosts targeting F5 BIG-IP servers vulnerable to CVE-2020-5902 . This critical vulnerability allows unauthenticated remote attackers to execute…
|US Cyber Command urges F5 customers to patch critical BIG-IP flaw
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jul 05 2020 12:57
|F5 Networks (F5) patched a critical remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability found in undisclosed pages of Traffic Management User Interface (TMUI) of the BIG-IP application delivery controller (ADC). F5 customers using BIG-IP software and hardware…
|cybersecboardrm – Cisco Talos discloses technicals details of Chrome, Firefox flaws #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/6pWIwjpu6j
|cybersecboardrm – Twitter – Jul 05 2020 16:52
|Cisco Talos discloses technicals details of Chrome, Firefox flaws #Cybersecurity #security https://securityaffairs.co/wordpress/105547/security/talos-chrome-firefox-flaws.html?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=talos-chrome-firefox-flaws
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Security Affairs newsletter Round 271
|Security Affairs – Jul 05 2020 13:00
|A new round of the weekly SecurityAffairs newsletter arrived! Every week the best security articles from Security Affairs free for you in your email box….
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.