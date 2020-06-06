Cyber Alert – 06 June 2020
Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|ech0raix Ransomware
|10
|10
|Maze Ransomware
|18
|67
|APT37
|4
|4
|APT31
|4
|10
|Tycoon Ransomware
|5
|30
|Kupidon Ransomware
|3
|4
|APT33
|3
|5
|APT35
|3
|9
|MedusaLocker
|2
|3
|Gorgon Group
|2
|2
|Data Breaches
|CPA Canada Breached and 329,000 Members’ PIIs Exposed
|TechNadu – Jun 05 2020 10:03
|The Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) of Canada has been attacked by hackers who accessed its systems. The actors managed to tap into member details like full names, email and physical addresses, as well as employer names. In some cases, there…
|Secnewsbytes – RT @haveibeenpwned: New breach: Indian self-drive car rental company Zoomcar was breached in 2018 and had 3.5M records exposed then sold in…
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter – Jun 05 2020 07:25
|RT @haveibeenpwned: New breach: Indian self-drive car rental company Zoomcar was breached in 2018 and had 3.5M records exposed then sold in 2020. Names, emails and IPs, phones and bcrypt password hashes were exposed. 70% were already in…
|Secnewsbytes – RT @InfoSecHotSpot: Cybercriminals exposed 5 billion records in 2019, costing U.S. organizations over $1.2 trillion Cybercriminals exposed…
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter – Jun 05 2020 07:31
|RT @InfoSecHotSpot: Cybercriminals exposed 5 billion records in 2019, costing U.S. organizations over $1.2 trillion Cybercriminals exposed over 5 billion records in 2019, costing over $1.2 trillion to U.S. organizations, according to ForgeRock….
|helpnetsecurity – Cybercriminals exposed 5 billion records in 2019, costing U.S. organizations over $1.2 trillion -… https://t.co/gpZLi3KnDR
|helpnetsecurity – Twitter – Jun 05 2020 13:30
|Cybercriminals exposed 5 billion records in 2019, costing U.S. organizations over $1.2 trillion – https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2020/06/04/cybercriminals-exposed-5-billion-records-in-2019/ – @ForgeRock @xmlgrrl #cybersecurity #breach #data…
|Hacker Groups
|Hacking group Anonymous has returned for George Floyd protests – or has it?
|Telegraph – Jun 05 2020 05:05
|Some accounts claiming to be the anarchistic hacking organisation of the early 2000s have been unmasked as hoaxes A decade ago, a series of high-profile cyber attacks hit Paypal, Sony and Visa. The culprits, symbolised only by a Guy Fawkes mask,…
|craiu – RT @bkMSFT: ZIRCONIUM (APT31) has been very very busy the past 45 days
|craiu – Twitter – Jun 05 2020 09:09
|RT @bkMSFT: ZIRCONIUM (APT31) has been very very busy the past 45 days
|Hurricane Panda and Charming Kitten get busy against US Presidential campaigns. Disinformation, and labeling state-sponsored news.
|The CyberWire – Jun 05 2020 16:06
|Google's Threat Analysis Group has warned the US Presidential campaigns of both major parties' presumptive nominees that Chinese and Iranian threat groups are targeting campaign staffers' personal email accounts. Google's Shane Huntley tweeted the…
|Maneka Gandhi’s website hacked by Kerala Cyber Warriors
|East Coast Daily – Jun 05 2020 10:36
|Kerala Cyber Warriors’ hacked the website and blog of former union minister and BKP MP Maneka Gandhi as a reply for her hate speech against Malappuram district over the sad death of wile elephant after eating pineapple stuffed with cracker. A group…
|Malware
|Kupidon is the latest ransomware targeting your data
|MalwareTips.com – Jun 05 2020 17:06
|The latest ransomware that everyone needs to watch out for is called Kupidon, and it targets not only corporate networks, but also home user's personal data. First spotted by…
|University After University, NetWalker Operators on a Ransomware Attack Spree
|Cyware – Jun 05 2020 18:00
|Over the last week, the NetWalker hacking group has been targeting colleges across the US and threatening them to release confidential data if their ransom demand is not met. Attackers are increasingly impacting educational institutions not only for…
|malwrhunterteam – “TFW when I was not only idiot enough to get infected with Djvu… but also was idiot enough to get infected with a… https://t.co/iOGjNoDCgT
|malwrhunterteam – Twitter – Jun 05 2020 14:17
|"TFW when I was not only idiot enough to get infected with Djvu… but also was idiot enough to get infected with another ransomware while looking for a decrypter for that ransomware on shady sites."
😂
|BleepinComputer – Kupidon is the latest ransomware targeting your data – @LawrenceAbrams
https://t.co/JYnMSdSF5c
|BleepinComputer – Twitter – Jun 05 2020 16:02
|Kupidon is the latest ransomware targeting your data – @LawrenceAbrams
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/kupidon-is-the-latest-ransomware-targeting-your-data/
|Vulnerabilities
|CVEnew – CVE-2020-9074 Huawei Smartphones HONOR 20 PRO;Honor View 20;HONOR 20 have an improper handling of exceptional condi… https://t.co/O3KErH8WDO
|CVEnew – Twitter – Jun 05 2020 15:45
|CVE-2020-9074 Huawei Smartphones HONOR 20 PRO;Honor View 20;HONOR 20 have an improper handling of exceptional condition Vulnerability. A component cannot deal with an exception correctly. Attackers can exploit this vulnerability by sending malformed…
|NA – CVE-2020-10063 – A remote adversary with the ability to send…
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jun 05 2020 23:33
|A remote adversary with the ability to send arbitrary CoAP packets to be parsed by Zephyr is able to cause a denial of service. This issue affects: zephyrproject-rtos zephyr version 2.2.0 and later versions. COMPANY. Security-Database help your…
|[Bug 1844455] CVE-2020-6453 chromium-browser: Inappropriate implementation in V8
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jun 05 2020 16:31
|CVE-2020-6453 chromium-browser: Inappropriate implementation in V8. CVE-2020-6453 chromium-browser: Inappropriate implementation in V8 An inappropriate implementation flaw was found in the V8 component of the Chromium browser.
|CVEnew – CVE-2020-1883 Huawei products NIP6800;Secospace USG6600;USG9500 have a memory leak vulnerability. An attacker with… https://t.co/xhNUcbQ8FI
|CVEnew – Twitter – Jun 05 2020 15:45
|CVE-2020-1883 Huawei products NIP6800;Secospace USG6600;USG9500 have a memory leak vulnerability. An attacker with high privileges exploits this vulnerability by continuously performing specific operations. Successful exploitation of this…
|Ongoing Campaigns
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.