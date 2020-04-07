Cyber Alert – 07 April 2020
Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|DarkHotel Group
|11
|13
|Kinsing Malware
|5
|10
|Magecart Group 7
|4
|11
|Magecart Group
|5
|15
|EMOTET Trojan
|5
|13
|kdevtmpfsi
|2
|2
|BUBBLEWRAP Malware
|2
|2
|Maze Ransomware
|4
|10
|Darkhotel Malware
|1
|1
|Stealth Falcon APT
|1
|3
|Data Breaches
|Ask the Experts: How can we help organizations report data breaches?
|Security Bloggers Network – Apr 06 2020 16:00
|A recent report recommends a national cyber incident reporting law. But how do we help organizations report data breaches if they fear regulatory sanctions? The post …
|Data Leak: Private information of 14 million Key Ring users exposed
|Security Bloggers Network – Apr 06 2020 14:13
|Five misconfigured Amazon Web Services (AWS) S3 buckets…
|Florida-Based Firm Files Class Action Against Marriott After Latest Data Breach Revelation
|Seclists.org – Data Loss – Apr 06 2020 14:31
|Posted by Destry Winant on Apr 06…
|Monday review – the hot 24 stories of the week
|Naked Security – Sophos – Apr 06 2020 08:04
|From Marriott International's huge data breach to whether Houseparty has really hacked you – it's roundup time.
|Hacker Groups
|DarkHotel APT uses VPN zero-day in attacks on Chinese government agencies
|Security Affairs – Apr 06 2020 13:24
|DarkHotel nation-state actor is exploiting a VPN zero-day to breach Chinese government agencies in Beijing and Shanghai Chinese security-firm Qihoo 360 has uncovered a hacking campaign conducted by a …
|A Chinese security firm says DarkHotel hackers are behind an espionage campaign, but researchers want more details
|Cyberscoop – News – Apr 06 2020 14:02
|A well-resourced hacking group with possible ties to South Korea has launched an apparent espionage campaign against the Chinese government as international governments grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Chinese security firm. <…
|Magecart Hackers Continue Improving Skimmers
|SecurityWeek RSS Feed – Apr 06 2020 18:51
|A Magecart threat actor tracked as “Group 7”…
|Roaring trade in zero-days means more vulns are falling into the hands of state spies, warn security researchers
|The Register – Apr 06 2020 18:21
|Flaw variety hipper with snoops than cash-hungry crooks right now Zero-day vulns are increasingly likely to be bought and sold by malware vendors targeting the Middle East with their dodgy wares, according to FireEye. "While not every instance of…
|Malware
|Maze ransomware group hacks oil giant; leaks data online
|HackRead – Apr 06 2020 20:52
|Home » Hacking News » Maze ransomware group hacks oil giant; leaks data online
|Kinsing Linux Malware Deploys Crypto-Miner in Container Environments
|Security Week – Apr 06 2020 13:17
|A campaign that has been ongoing for months is targeting misconfigured open Docker Daemon API ports to install a piece of malware named Kinsing, which in turn deploys a cryptocurrency miner in compromised container environments. Researchers at Aqua…
|Microsoft: Emotet Attack Shut Down an Entire Business Network
|Dark Reading – All Stories – Apr 06 2020 21:45
|The infection started with a phishing email and spread throughout the organization, overheating all machines and flooding its Internet connection.
|DoppelPaymer Ransomware Operators Breached Commercial Development, Inc.
|MalwareTips.com – Apr 06 2020 14:20
|The ransomware operators have been incredibly active in the last few weeks. The infamous DoppelPaymer group has leaked the files of Commercial…
|Vulnerabilities
|Ongoing Campaigns
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.