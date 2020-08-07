Cyber Alert – 07 August 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Maze Ransomware
|15
|58
|FTCODE Ransomware
|5
|5
|Stuxnet
|8
|13
|Magecart Group 1
|2
|2
|MassLogger
|2
|2
|WastedLocker
|9
|101
|Magecart Group 8
|2
|2
|PwndLocker
|2
|4
|Zloader Malware
|2
|8
|LockBit Ransomware
|2
|12
|Data Breaches
|Secnewsbytes – RT @troyhunt: Consumer Data Exposed in Telemarketing Adviser Breach https://t.co/FG7ek7CYk4
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter – Aug 06 2020 07:15
|RT @troyhunt: Consumer Data Exposed in Telemarketing Adviser Breach https://www.bankinfosecurity.com/us-consumer-data-exposed-in-telemarketing-breach-a-14735
|900 Pulse Secure VPN Servers Exposed
|ThreatTrack Security Labs Blog – Aug 07 2020 03:27
|Russian-speaking hacker forums have a list of a list of plaintext usernames, passwords, and IP addresses. ZDNet along with multiple sources in the…
|When You Get Breached, So Do Your Customers
|Security Bloggers Network – Aug 06 2020 12:00
|No industry is immune to emerging attack vectors. Here are some of the primary attack types that are targeting SaaS providers. The post …
|Twitter Says Android App Vulnerability Exposed Direct Messages
|SecurityWeek RSS Feed – Aug 06 2020 08:54
|Twitter informed customers on Wednesday that a vulnerability in its Android app could have been exploited by malicious applications to access private data. According to the social media giant, the flaw is related to a…
|Hacker Groups
|Another Ransomware in the Lazarus Arsenal
|Cyware – Aug 06 2020 06:24
|The Lazarus Group makes the news again with the VHD ransomware. What’s going on? According to research by Kaspersky, the North Korea-linked Lazarus APT group has been spotted using its own ransomware called VHD. The connection was established by…
|Research Roundup: Recent Probable Charming Kitten Infrastructure
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Aug 06 2020 19:31
|Note: Viewing the pages linked in this blog post requires a ThreatConnect account. If you don’t have one, please In this edition, we cover: APT35 / Charming Kitten / Phosphorus; Mustang Panda PlugX; TAIDOOR; Emotet; WastedLocker; WordPress…
|How to Protect Your Online Privacy and Become Anonymous?
|Latest Hacking News – RSS – Aug 06 2020 06:49
|Today’s internet landscape is invasive. We’ve survived the age of dodgy links and Nigerian princes. Even if they’re not as …
|kaspersky – The Lazarus threat group uses APT techniques to spread the VHD ransomware. https://t.co/Oypm5CIcFY https://t.co/4jYeZhtFDS
|kaspersky – Twitter – Aug 06 2020 14:01
|The Lazarus threat group uses APT techniques to spread the VHD ransomware. https://kas.pr/3nzx https://twitter.com/kaspersky/status/1291373932923301890/video/1
|Malware
|Canon is the latest to be hit by a possible ransomware attack
|HITBSecNews – Aug 06 2020 22:19
|Canon is the latest to be hit by a possible ransomware attack l33tdawg Thu, 08/06/2020 – 22:19
|WastedLocker: A New Ransomware Variant Developed By The Evil Corp Group
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Aug 07 2020 01:44
|1. Introduction. WastedLocker is a new ransomware locker we’ve detected being used since May 2020 . We believe it has been in development for a number of months prior to this and was started in conjunction with a number of other changes we have seen…
|What’s Up With ProLock Ransomware?
|Cyware – Aug 06 2020 06:24
|News on ransomware attacks is not an oddity anymore. We have been facing quite a lot of it during this pandemic season. However, there is something different about ProLock. The scoop ProLock is a descendant of the PwndLocker ransomware strain that saw…
|Canon confirms ransomware attack in internal memo
|BleepingComputer.com – Aug 06 2020 19:12
|Canon has suffered a ransomware attack that impacts numerous services, including Canon's email, Microsoft Teams, USA website, cloud photo and video storage service, and other internal applications. […]
|Vulnerabilities
|Shellshock In-Depth: Why This Old Vulnerability Won’t Go Away
|Security Intelligence – Aug 06 2020 11:35
|Shellshock is a bug in the Bash command-line interface shell that has existed for 30 years and was discovered as a significant threat in 2014. Today, Shellshock still remains a threat to enterprise. The threat is certainly less risky…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|OilRig APT Back in Business With New Backdoor
|Cyware – Aug 06 2020 06:24
|An array of cyber attacks on a Middle Eastern telecom company has indicated the return of the OilRig APT. What’s happening? The RDAT tool utilizes email as a Command and Control (C&C) channel, with attachments that conceal commands and data inside…
|Netwalker ransomware operators claim to have stolen data from Forsee Power
|Security Affairs – Aug 06 2020 12:52
|Netwalker ransomware operators breached the networks of Forsee Power, a well-known player in the electromobility market. A new company has been added to the list of the victims of the Netwalker ransomware operators, it is Forsee Power, which…
|The Anatomy of a Business Email Compromise and Email Account Compromise Attack
|ProofPoint – Aug 06 2020 20:05
|Business Email Compromise and Email Account Compromise Are Costing Businesses Billions Business Email Compromise (BEC) and Email Account Compromise (EAC) afflict businesses of all sizes across every industry. More money is lost to this type of attack…
|OilRig APT’s Innovative Backdoor Creates a Pipeline for Data Exfiltration
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Aug 06 2020 19:00
|08/6/20. A recent slew of cyberattacks has targeted a telecom company in the Middle East. The malicious group behind the attack is OilRig, an Iranian threat group that uses sophisticated techniques such as and social engineering to exploit human and…
