Cyber Alert – 07 July 2020

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7 Lazarus Group 24 25 Try2Cry Ransomware 8 24 Ragnar Locker 6 7 Magecart Group 10 18 Lampion 3 3 GhostCat-3PC Malware 3 3 EventBot 3 3 Bureau 121 2 2 Silent Chollima 2 2 Kupidon Ransomware 2 2

Ongoing Campaigns Android Malware, FakeSpy Spying on Users’ Banking Information Acting as Postal Services E Hacking News – Jul 07 2020 04:32 A new Android malware, FakeSpy that can potentially steal an individual's banking details, read contact lists, application, and account information along with other personal data, is seen to be spreading across the globe. Earlier, the Android malware…

