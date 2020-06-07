Cyber Alert – 07 June 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Stop Ransomware
|5
|6
|AZORult Stealer
|8
|22
|LokiBot Trojan
|15
|41
|Tycoon Ransomware
|5
|35
|AnarchyGrabber3
|3
|5
|ech0raix Ransomware
|3
|13
|EpicSplit RAT
|2
|2
|Adwind RAT
|2
|2
|Maze Ransomware
|9
|74
|Goblin Panda
|3
|37
|Data Breaches
Multiple Information exposed due to misconfigured Service-now ITSM instances by Th3G3nt3lman https://t.co/yigv773sWb
xme – Twitter – Jun 06 2020 08:58
|xme – Twitter – Jun 06 2020 08:58
|Interesting read: Multiple Information exposed due to misconfigured Service-now ITSM instances by Th3G3nt3lman https://link.medium.com/xsdYfCma46
|Secnewsbytes – RT @Silobreaker: Top Stories
Amtrak breached, some customers’ logins and PII potentially exposed
NASA contractor allegedly hit by DopplePay…
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter – Jun 06 2020 07:12
|RT @Silobreaker: Top Stories
Amtrak breached, some customers’ logins and PII potentially exposed
NASA contractor allegedly hit by DopplePaymer ransomware group
04/06/2020 – Today's trending #cybersecurity news picked up by @Silobreaker #ThreatIntel…
|Top US aerospace services provider suffers breach, loses 1.5 TB of data
|HackRead – Jun 06 2020 22:58
|By Deeba Ahmed The hackers behind this breach are Maze ransomware operators. This is a post from HackRead.com Read the original post: Top US…
|US aerospace services provider breached by Maze Ransomware
|MalwareTips.com – Jun 06 2020 09:24
|The Maze Ransomware gang breached and successfully encrypted the systems of VT San Antonio Aerospace, as well as stole and leaked unencrypted files from the company's compromised devices in April 2020. VT San Antonio Aerospace (VT SAA) is a leading…
|Hacker Groups
Hurricane Panda and Charming Kitten paw at, respectively, the campaigns of Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump. Lies' bodyguard of truth. Information warfare in the Gulf. – The CyberWire
CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Jun 06 2020 11:56
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Jun 06 2020 11:56
|It’s mostly cyberespionage today, with an admixture of influence operations. Google has warned both major US Presidential campaigns that Chinese and Iranian intelligence services are after their staffers’ email accounts, so far apparently without…
|George Floyd: Anonymous hackers re-emerge amid US unrest
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Jun 06 2020 11:59
|The hacker collective was once a regular fixture in the news, targeting those it accused of injustice with cyber-attacks. After years of relative quiet, it appears to have re-emerged in the wake of violent protests in Minneapolis over the death of…
The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! https://t.co/BHFbyJB83n
anon_indonesia – Twitter – Jun 07 2020 03:17
|anon_indonesia – Twitter – Jun 07 2020 03:17
|The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! https://paper.li/anon_indonesia/1435572762?edition_id=5aa66f60-a86d-11ea-8b33-002590a5ba2d
Taiwan suggests China's Winnti group is behind ransomware attack on state oil company https://t.co/IHSdRFALwf
CyberScoopNews – Twitter – Jun 06 2020 19:15
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter – Jun 06 2020 19:15
|Taiwan suggests China’s Winnti group is behind ransomware attack on state oil company https://hubs.ly/H0rb1jM0
|Malware
DeathRansom : A ransomware developed in python, with bypass technics, for educational purposes :… https://t.co/NadLaA3sfe
binitamshah – Twitter – Jun 07 2020 04:27
|binitamshah – Twitter – Jun 07 2020 04:27
|DeathRansom : A ransomware developed in python, with bypass technics, for educational purposes : https://github.com/ReddyyZ/DeathRansom https://twitter.com/binitamshah/status/1269486209602027522/photo/1
|malwrhunterteam – AnarchyGrabber3 sample: 40b4efa227938aa856cb203d46e1f1dbcfd011c741de311df445b538aa9fb4d3
From (there from May 31):… https://t.co/a7W20FdI7O
|malwrhunterteam – Twitter – Jun 06 2020 09:26
|AnarchyGrabber3 sample: 40b4efa227938aa856cb203d46e1f1dbcfd011c741de311df445b538aa9fb4d3
From (there from May 31): https://cdn.discordapp[.]com/attachments/716643400715206677/716643420642476074/Not_A_Virus_Run_For_free_coinz.exe
Seriously…
😂…
|Vulnerabilities
|University Students Discover Access Flaws in 16 IoT Cameras
|TechNadu – Jun 06 2020 09:02
|A team of researchers has experimented with the potential for domestic abuse and harassment via IoT flaws. The students have found that 16 out of 19 popular IoT camera models are susceptible to this type of exploitation. IoT vendors focus more on the…
|Critical flaw could have allowed attackers to control traffic lights
|Security Affairs – Jun 06 2020 14:32
|A critical vulnerability in traffic light controllers manufactured by SWARCO could have been exploited by attackers to disrupt traffic lights. A critical vulnerability in traffic light controllers designed by SWARCO could have been exploited by…
|Exploit code for wormable flaw on unpatched Windows devices published online
|ArsTechnica – Jun 06 2020 14:42
Hello again! #CapesandEK (CVE-2018-4878, CVE-2018-8174, CVE-2019-0752) -> Downloader -> #NjRAT🤔… https://t.co/qE9TOpYddf
nao_sec – Twitter – Jun 07 2020 00:14
|nao_sec – Twitter – Jun 07 2020 00:14
|Hello again! #CapesandEK (CVE-2018-4878, CVE-2018-8174, CVE-2019-0752) -> Downloader -> #NjRAT🤔
https://app.any.run/tasks/cb0c5bbd-5a91-48bd-be6e-7cb4c0e61eb5 https://twitter.com/nao_sec/status/1269422460362870784/photo/1
|Ongoing Campaigns
