Cyber Alert – 07 September 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact us here for more information.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Cerberus Malware
|5
|12
|Mailto Ransomware
|7
|24
|Anonymous Group
|2
|7
|Carbanak
|2
|18
|Pipka Skimmer
|1
|1
|Ransom32
|1
|1
|BreachDB
|1
|1
|PwndLocker
|1
|9
|Thanos Ransomware
|1
|9
|KryptoCibule
|2
|46
|Data Breaches
|Cyber_War_News – RT @dez_blanchfield: Telmate data breach leaked personal info for millions of prisoners ( of course the did ) https://t.co/EO0cO5TwX0
|Cyber_War_News – Twitter – Sep 06 2020 09:51
|RT @dez_blanchfield: Telmate data breach leaked personal info for millions of prisoners ( of course the did ) https://www.engadget.com/telmate-millions-inmate-data-exposed-041456225.html
|Snowden – RT @TulsiGabbard: .@Snowden should be pardoned.
He was a whistleblower who exposed an illegal unconstitutional mass surveillance program…
|Snowden – Twitter – Sep 06 2020 15:38
|RT @TulsiGabbard: .@Snowden should be pardoned.
He was a whistleblower who exposed an illegal unconstitutional mass surveillance program run by the NSA. And he was punished for doing so….
|JRoosen – RT @andpalmier: 🔥 Active #phishing targeting @HMRCgovuk 🎣 🇬🇧
cc @nullcookies @jcybersec_ @ActorExpose @Spam404 @malwrhunterteam @olihough8…
|JRoosen – Twitter – Sep 07 2020 01:49
|RT @andpalmier: 🔥 Active #phishing targeting @HMRCgovuk 🎣 🇬🇧
cc @nullcookies @jcybersec_ @ActorExpose @Spam404 @malwrhunterteam @olihough86 @n0p1shing @bash0x00
list of URLs:…
|Snowden – RT @NihadAwad: I and others discovered that our government was illegally spying on us because of @Snowden courageous work.
U.S. court: Ma…
|Snowden – Twitter – Sep 06 2020 16:02
|RT @NihadAwad: I and others discovered that our government was illegally spying on us because of @Snowden courageous work.
U.S. court: Mass surveillance program exposed by Snowden was illegal | Article [AMP] | Reuters…
|Malware
|Malware gang uses .NET library to generate Excel docs that bypass security checks
|HITBSecNews – Sep 06 2020 23:30
|Malware gang uses .NET library to generate Excel docs that bypass security checks l33tdawg Sun, 09/06/2020 – 23:30
|gh0std4ncer – RT @CERTNZ: ADVISORY: Malware called “Emotet” is being spread via emails containing infected links and attachments. It can result in signif…
|gh0std4ncer – Twitter – Sep 07 2020 04:17
|RT @CERTNZ: ADVISORY: Malware called “Emotet” is being spread via emails containing infected links and attachments. It can result in significant financial loss, or data loss through ransomware infections. Click here to find out more:…
|Netwalker Ransomware hit Argentina’s official immigration agency
|Security Affairs – Sep 06 2020 22:49
|Argentina’s official immigration agency, Dirección Nacional de Migraciones, is the last victim of the Netwalker ransomware operators. Argentina’s official immigration agency, Dirección Nacional de Migraciones, was hit by a …
|BleepinComputer – Argentina’s immigration agency, Dirección Nacional de Migraciones, suffered a Netwalker ransomware attack that caus… https://t.co/8qY0IX7Dsd
|BleepinComputer – Twitter – Sep 06 2020 16:47
|Argentina's immigration agency, Dirección Nacional de Migraciones, suffered a Netwalker ransomware attack that caused them to shut down their network.
|Vulnerabilities
|WhatsApp discloses six previously undisclosed flaws
|Security Affairs – Sep 06 2020 09:45
|WhatsApp addressed six previously undisclosed flaws in its app and disclosed them on a new dedicated security advisory site. WhatsApp announced more transparency about the vulnerabilities affecting its app and will publicly disclose them to the…
|cybersecboardrm – WhatsApp discloses six previously undisclosed flaws #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/ovr0X95TjD
|cybersecboardrm – Twitter – Sep 06 2020 14:18
|WhatsApp discloses six previously undisclosed flaws #Cybersecurity #security https://securityaffairs.co/wordpress/107950/security/whatsapp-undisclosed-flaws.html?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=whatsapp-undisclosed-flaws
|Secnewsbytes – Microsoft releases KB4497165 and KB4558130 microcode updates for Windows 10 to fix Intel security flaws https://t.co/yLKAFFA7IS
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter – Sep 07 2020 00:21
|Microsoft releases KB4497165 and KB4558130 microcode updates for Windows 10 to fix Intel security flaws https://betanews.com/2020/09/06/microsoft-windows-10-kb4497165-kb4558130-microcode-updates-intel-chip-flaws/
|securityaffairs – #WhatsApp discloses six previously undisclosed flaws
https://t.co/4X7cWQFTPp
#securityaffairs #hacking
|securityaffairs – Twitter – Sep 06 2020 21:20
|#WhatsApp discloses six previously undisclosed flaws
|Ongoing Campaigns
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.