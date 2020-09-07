Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 07 September 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact us here for more information.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
Cerberus Malware 5 12
Mailto Ransomware 7 24
Anonymous Group 2 7
Carbanak 2 18
Pipka Skimmer 1 1
Ransom32 1 1
BreachDB 1 1
PwndLocker 1 9
Thanos Ransomware 1 9
KryptoCibule 2 46
Data Breaches
Cyber_War_News – RT @dez_blanchfield: Telmate data breach leaked personal info for millions of prisoners ( of course the did ) https://t.co/EO0cO5TwX0
Cyber_War_News – TwitterSep 06 2020 09:51
RT @dez_blanchfield: Telmate data breach leaked personal info for millions of prisoners ( of course the did ) https://www.engadget.com/telmate-millions-inmate-data-exposed-041456225.html
Snowden – RT @TulsiGabbard: .@Snowden should be pardoned.

He was a whistleblower who exposed an illegal unconstitutional mass surveillance program…
Snowden – TwitterSep 06 2020 15:38
RT @TulsiGabbard: .@Snowden should be pardoned.

He was a whistleblower who exposed an illegal unconstitutional mass surveillance program run by the NSA. And he was punished for doing so….
JRoosen – RT @andpalmier: 🔥 Active #phishing targeting @HMRCgovuk 🎣 🇬🇧

cc @nullcookies @jcybersec_ @ActorExpose @Spam404 @malwrhunterteam @olihough8…
JRoosen – TwitterSep 07 2020 01:49
RT @andpalmier: 🔥 Active #phishing targeting @HMRCgovuk 🎣 🇬🇧

cc @nullcookies @jcybersec_ @ActorExpose @Spam404 @malwrhunterteam @olihough86 @n0p1shing @bash0x00

list of URLs:…
Snowden – RT @NihadAwad: I and others discovered that our government was illegally spying on us because of @Snowden courageous work.

U.S. court: Ma…
Snowden – TwitterSep 06 2020 16:02
RT @NihadAwad: I and others discovered that our government was illegally spying on us because of @Snowden courageous work.

U.S. court: Mass surveillance program exposed by Snowden was illegal | Article [AMP] | Reuters…
Hacker Groups
Secnewsbytes – RT @teambreachDB: ‘Bitmax’ breach dump catalogued in BreachDB – 160,118 email accounts #databreach #CyberSecurity
Sign up for a FREE Breac…
Secnewsbytes – TwitterSep 06 2020 11:10
RT @teambreachDB: 'Bitmax' breach dump catalogued in BreachDB – 160,118 email accounts #databreach #CyberSecurity
Sign up for a FREE BreachDB account:
https://breachdb.ctm360.com/signup/newSignupAction
anon_indonesia – The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! https://t.co/VovfaevDWf #jakpost
anon_indonesia – TwitterSep 07 2020 03:14
The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! https://paper.li/anon_indonesia/1435572762?edition_id=49c99da0-f0b8-11ea-a0b4-002590a5ba2d #jakpost
Meet The New Anonymous—100 Million BTS ARMY And K-Pop Stans, A Cyber Threat To Be Reckoned With
Reddit – TechnologySep 06 2020 22:01
SearchSecurity – The U.S. Government issued a joint alert for an ATM cash-out scheme run by a newly identified North Korean nation-s… https://t.co/1qJnZHcWtr
SearchSecurity – TwitterSep 06 2020 16:25
The U.S. Government issued a joint alert for an ATM cash-out scheme run by a newly identified North Korean nation-state #hacking group known as 'BeagleBoyz.' #cybercrime @Fortinet https://bit.ly/2QOXKfM…
Malware
Malware gang uses .NET library to generate Excel docs that bypass security checks
HITBSecNewsSep 06 2020 23:30
Malware gang uses .NET library to generate Excel docs that bypass security checks l33tdawg Sun, 09/06/2020 – 23:30
gh0std4ncer – RT @CERTNZ: ADVISORY: Malware called “Emotet” is being spread via emails containing infected links and attachments. It can result in signif…
gh0std4ncer – TwitterSep 07 2020 04:17
RT @CERTNZ: ADVISORY: Malware called “Emotet” is being spread via emails containing infected links and attachments. It can result in significant financial loss, or data loss through ransomware infections. Click here to find out more:…
Netwalker Ransomware hit Argentina’s official immigration agency
Security AffairsSep 06 2020 22:49
Argentina’s official immigration agency, Dirección Nacional de Migraciones, is the last victim of the Netwalker ransomware operators. Argentina’s official immigration agency, Dirección Nacional de Migraciones, was hit by a …
BleepinComputer – Argentina’s immigration agency, Dirección Nacional de Migraciones, suffered a Netwalker ransomware attack that caus… https://t.co/8qY0IX7Dsd
BleepinComputer – TwitterSep 06 2020 16:47
Argentina's immigration agency, Dirección Nacional de Migraciones, suffered a Netwalker ransomware attack that caused them to shut down their network.
Vulnerabilities
WhatsApp discloses six previously undisclosed flaws
Security AffairsSep 06 2020 09:45
WhatsApp addressed six previously undisclosed flaws in its app and disclosed them on a new dedicated security advisory site. WhatsApp announced more transparency about the vulnerabilities affecting its app and will publicly disclose them to the…
cybersecboardrm – WhatsApp discloses six previously undisclosed flaws #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/ovr0X95TjD
cybersecboardrm – TwitterSep 06 2020 14:18
WhatsApp discloses six previously undisclosed flaws #Cybersecurity #security https://securityaffairs.co/wordpress/107950/security/whatsapp-undisclosed-flaws.html?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=whatsapp-undisclosed-flaws
Secnewsbytes – Microsoft releases KB4497165 and KB4558130 microcode updates for Windows 10 to fix Intel security flaws https://t.co/yLKAFFA7IS
Secnewsbytes – TwitterSep 07 2020 00:21
Microsoft releases KB4497165 and KB4558130 microcode updates for Windows 10 to fix Intel security flaws https://betanews.com/2020/09/06/microsoft-windows-10-kb4497165-kb4558130-microcode-updates-intel-chip-flaws/
securityaffairs – #WhatsApp discloses six previously undisclosed flaws
https://t.co/4X7cWQFTPp
#securityaffairs #hacking
securityaffairs – TwitterSep 06 2020 21:20
#WhatsApp discloses six previously undisclosed flaws

WhatsApp discloses six previously undisclosed flaws


#securityaffairs #hacking
Ongoing Campaigns

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • COVID-19 Alert – 06 September 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 06 September 2020
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 06 September 2020

    Cyber Alert: sureshdr - @bigpaymeapp you have serious data leakage issue. How come contact details are being revealed to third party whose then launching...
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 05 September 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 05 September 2020
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch