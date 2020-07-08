Cyber Alert – 08 July 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Cerberus Malware
|17
|17
|Ragnar Locker
|16
|23
|Purple Fox Malware
|6
|7
|Magecart Group
|13
|27
|ThiefQuest
|13
|88
|Fxmsp
|7
|11
|DarkHotel Group
|4
|4
|Trickbot Malware
|11
|45
|SpartCrypt
|3
|3
|Snatch Ransomware
|3
|3
|Data Breaches
|Exposed dating service databases leak sensitive info on romance-seekers
|SC Magazine US – Jul 07 2020 22:44
|A series of database misconfigurations publicly exposed the personal information and private messages of more than 100 million dating website and mobile app account holders. Independent VPN review site WizCase has reported finding six separate dating…
|MongoDB is subject to continual attacks when exposed to the internet
|Help Net Security – News – Jul 08 2020 03:30
|On average, an exposed Mongo database is breached within 13 hours of being connected to the internet. The fastest breach recorded was carried out 9 minutes after the database was set up, according to Intruder. MongoDB is a general purpose,…
|Providence Health Plan notifies members after documents exposed by business associate coding error
|DataBreaches.net – Jul 07 2020 21:30
|June turned out to be a busy month for breach reports involving health/medical data. My worksheet has more than 50 entries and I’m still adding reports as I find them. Today, I found one from Providence Health Plan in Oregon that I thought…
|Hacker Groups
|“Keeper” Magecart Group Infects 570 Sites
|Reddit – BlueTeamSec – RSS – Jul 07 2020 14:33
|DOJ indict Fxmsp hacker for selling access to hacked orgs, AV firms
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Jul 08 2020 01:58
|The US Department of Justice has indicted a hacker known as 'Fxmsp' for hacking into and selling access to over three hundred organizations worldwide. In an indictment unsealed today, the DOJ is charging a citizen of Kazakhstan named Andrey Turchin,…
|Hidden Cobra Built Global Exfil Network For MageCart Scheme
|SecurityPhresh – Jul 07 2020 15:46
|North Korea’s Lazarus Threat Group Connected to Magecart Credit Card Theft
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Jul 07 2020 19:28
|Read the original article: North Korea’s Lazarus Threat Group Connected to Magecart Credit Card Theft Researchers working for the security firm Sansec released a report documenting previously undisclosed evidence that the Advanced Persistent Threat…
|Malware
|Mac ThiefQuest malware may not be ransomware after all
|Malwarebytes Labs Blog – Jul 07 2020 17:20
|Editor’s note: The original name for the malware, EvilQuest, has been changed due to a legitimate game of the same name from 2012. The new name, ThiefQuest, is also more fitting for our updated understanding of the malware. The …
https://t.co/QOsnzCBIXb
https://www.zdnet.com/article/free-decryptor-available-for-thiefquest-ransomware-victims/
|Vulnerabilities
|Survey of 127 routers’ vulnerabilities: Remote workers warned over security flaws
|SC Magazine UK – Jul 07 2020 16:01
|1 hour ago Forty-six makes of router haven’t had a security update in a year leaving employees open to attack Employees working from home could be exposed to hacking attempts following the revelation that many home routers contain hundreds of…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Purple Fox Malware Targets Fresh Vulnerabilities
|Bank Info Security – Jul 07 2020 19:22
|Purple Fox Malware Targets More Vulnerabilities Proofpoint Says Gang Upgraded Exploit Kit Ishita Chigilli Palli (Ishita_CP) • July 7, 2020 (Photo: TweTwe via Pixabay/CC) The developers behind the Purple Fox fileless downloader malware recently upgraded…
|Security Intelligence Blog
|Trend Micro – Jul 08 2020 02:00
|We have recently detected variants of two existing Linux botnet malware types targeting exposed Docker servers; these are XORDDoS malware and Kaiji DDoS malware. While the XORDDoS attack infiltrated the Docker server to infect all the containers…
|Calendar Invitations Used to Launch Phishing Attacks
|Cyware – Jul 07 2020 06:54
|With every day passing, threat actors are finding more and more innovative ways to deliver phishing emails to end-users. Recently, the Cofense Phishing Defense Center (PDC) spotted crooks using calendar invitations to mount phishing attacks. What…
|Chinese-state-sponsored hackers spying on ethnic minorities worldwide
|IT Security Guru – Jul 07 2020 14:05
|Chinese-state sponsored hackers have been using Android spyware tools to target ethnic minority groups particularly Uighurs, Tibetans, and Muslims, across 15 countries which include Malaysia, Turkey, Indonesia and Kazakhstan. First discovered by…
