Cyber Alert – 08 June 2020

|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Lizard Squad
|1
|1
|Strider Hack Group
|1
|1
|RedRum Ransomware
|1
|2
|DeathRansom Ransomware
|1
|2
|Pezi Ransomware
|1
|1
|AveMariaRAT
|1
|3
|NetWiredRC
|1
|3
|DanaBot
|1
|3
|Tekya Malware
|1
|6
|Sarwent
|1
|1
|Data Breaches
|helpnetsecurity – Cybercriminals exposed 5 billion records in 2019, costing U.S. organizations over $1.2 trillion -… https://t.co/fmLOBnnDFl
|helpnetsecurity – Twitter – Jun 07 2020 17:01
|nicoleperlroth – RT @JohnHultquist: Ricin comes from castor beans but I wouldn’t care to be exposed to it. The “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Tear Gas” argument…
|nicoleperlroth – Twitter – Jun 07 2020 18:12
|Secnewsbytes – Top US aerospace services provider suffers breach, loses 1.5 TB of data https://t.co/NiTFJxWknb
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter – Jun 08 2020 05:31
|Dinosn – Top US aerospace services provider suffers breach, loses 1.5 TB of data https://t.co/maDmBte9VA
|Dinosn – Twitter – Jun 07 2020 05:45
|Hacker Groups
|Explained: Everything you need to know about hacktivist group Anonymous
|Indian Express – Jun 07 2020 09:12
|As racial tensions in the US continue to make headlines, the ‘hacktivist’ group Anonymous is back in focus with social media handles believed to be associated with it promising retribution for the death of George Floyd. On May 28, in a video posted on…
|CyberScoopNews – Federal officials have arrested another accused FIN7 hacker https://t.co/FSRVeZfnqq
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter – Jun 07 2020 12:28
|anon_indonesia – The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! https://t.co/nWFWVXF5fR Stories via @AnonymousSwizz @sureshdr
|anon_indonesia – Twitter – Jun 08 2020 03:17
|jaysonstreet – RT @ElleArmageddon: Pervasive sexual harassment is one of the many facets of misogny in my industry, and “just block and move on” isn’t a v…
|jaysonstreet – Twitter – Jun 07 2020 23:25
|Malware
|gh0std4ncer – RT @binitamshah: DeathRansom : A ransomware developed in python, with bypass technics, for educational purposes : https://t.co/TKYs6Pw7fn h…
|gh0std4ncer – Twitter – Jun 07 2020 08:52
|New Tekya Ad Fraud Found on Google Play
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jun 07 2020 05:33
|By Ford Qin (Mobile Threats Analyst) In late March, researchers from CheckPoint found the Tekya malware family, which was being used to carry out ad fraud, on Google Play. These apps have since been removed from the store, but we recently found a…
|peterkruse – RT @0bscureC0de: Malware Analysis: Qakbot [Part 2] https://t.co/GOuYETvxvg
|peterkruse – Twitter – Jun 08 2020 04:57
|Personal Laptop attacked by .pezi Ransomware encrypted all files – Please help to decrypt all files
|MalwareTips.com – Jun 07 2020 06:19
|Hello Team, Could you please help me to decrypt all files on my personal laptop. 1. My laptop is attacked by Ransomware i.e. .pezi , below is information , also text file demanding $490 ransome. 2. I have already tried steps given in one of your article…
|Vulnerabilities
|CyberScoopNews – Zoom has partially fixed two new flaws, with other security hurdles ahead https://t.co/nJ38e8ynE1
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter – Jun 07 2020 13:28
|Secnewsbytes – Florida Student Discovers Flaws in Leading Doorbell Security Cameras – Infosecurity Magazine https://t.co/Z0nM9I3qL1
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter – Jun 08 2020 05:28
|Exploit code for wormable flaw on unpatched Windows devices published online
|HITBSecNews – Jun 07 2020 23:53
|Exploit code for wormable flaw on unpatched Windows devices published online l33tdawg Sun, 06/07/2020 – 23:53
|Secnewsbytes – Exploit code for wormable flaw on unpatched Windows devices published online | Ars Technica https://t.co/7k4UnMohE6
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter – Jun 07 2020 07:34
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Security Affairs newsletter Round 267
|Security Affairs – Jun 07 2020 11:40
|A new round of the weekly SecurityAffairs newsletter arrived! Every week the best security articles from Security Affairs free for you in your email box….
|Capturing the Cyber Threats on Home Base Amidst COVID-19
|Cyware – Jun 08 2020 02:44
|While staying in and working from home has become a new normal amidst the COVID-19, it has increased the risk of cyber threats as cybercriminals prey on people’s fear, remote tools, and stressed IT systems. Here’s a look at how the cyber threat…
|Multilingual Malware Attacks Against Industrial Sector Suppliers
|Cyware – Jun 08 2020 02:44
|While the entire world has been dealing with the ongoing pandemic, malicious actors are upgrading their attack methods. They have come up with various new techniques to evade detection and cause maximum damage to essential services and other sectors….
|Secnewsbytes – Phishing Attacks Spoofing PBX Integrations https://t.co/YazWEEzxBw
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter – Jun 08 2020 05:30
