Threat Reports

Cyber Alert – 08 September 2020

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
Baka Skimmer 11 21
EMOTET Trojan 26 80
Mailto Ransomware 8 29
AZORult Stealer 7 14
Zloader Malware 4 9
Evilnum 6 37
Cobalt Strike Beacon 4 18
KryptoCibule 5 51
Sodinokibi Ransomware 6 13
Taurus Stealer 2 2
Data Breaches
Webmaster Forum Database Exposed Data Of 800,000 Users
SecurityPhreshSep 07 2020 13:28
A database belonging to Digital Point exposed user email addresses, names, and more.
Webmaster forum database exposed data of 800,000 users https://www.zdnet.com/article/webmaster-forum-database-exposed-data-of-800000-users/
Hacker Groups
Zooming in on Transparent Tribe
CywareSep 07 2020 12:24
The APT group, Transparent Tribe, has not taken a break in the last four years and continues to attack military and government personnel in India. From enhancing operations and starting massive espionage campaigns to developing new tools and shifting…
LudovicoLoreti – Zooming in on Transparent Tribe https://t.co/gGlEMZvaPQ
LudovicoLoreti – TwitterSep 07 2020 09:56
Zooming in on Transparent Tribe https://cyware.com/news/zooming-in-on-transparent-tribe-5aba9b21/?&web_view=true
Malware
France warns of Emotet attacking companies, administration
BleepingComputer.comSep 07 2020 19:43
The French national cyber-security agency today published an alert warning of a surge in Emotet attacks targeting the private sector and public administrations throughout the country. […]
Evilnum Cyberspies Update Arsenal in Recent Attacks
SecurityWeek RSS FeedSep 07 2020 18:02
The threat group tracked as Evilnum was observed using updated tactics and tools in recent attacks, Cybereason’s Nocturnus research team reported last week. …
Analyzing Dharma Ransomware-as-a-Service
CywareSep 07 2020 12:24
Dharma continues to be a threat to many enterprises, especially small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The variants of the ransomware have laid the groundwork for the fast-food franchise of cybercrime—Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS). What’s up with…
Taking a Look into Conti that Just Launched Its Data Leak Site
CywareSep 07 2020 12:24
Ryuk ransomware actor is known for its well-planned and customized attack based on its target. However, according to Advanced Intel's Vitali Kremez , the TrickBot trojan has not been spotted since July 2020. Rather, the TrickBot-linked operators are…
Vulnerabilities
New PIN Verification Bypass Flaw Affects Visa Contactless Payments
THN : The Hacker NewsSep 07 2020 14:46
Even as Visa issued a warning about a new JavaScript web skimmer known as Baka, cybersecurity researchers have uncovered a new flaw in the company's EMV enabled cards that enable cybercriminals to obtain funds and defraud cardholders as well as…
The Heartbleed Bug – Old Bugs Die Hard
Security Bloggers NetworkSep 07 2020 06:04
You would think that after several years, a well-known security vulnerability should no longer be found in production systems. It may, therefore, come as a surprise that famous Internet security issues such as the Heartbleed vulnerability linger…
