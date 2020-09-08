Cyber Alert – 08 September 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Baka Skimmer
|11
|21
|EMOTET Trojan
|26
|80
|Mailto Ransomware
|8
|29
|AZORult Stealer
|7
|14
|Zloader Malware
|4
|9
|Evilnum
|6
|37
|Cobalt Strike Beacon
|4
|18
|KryptoCibule
|5
|51
|Sodinokibi Ransomware
|6
|13
|Taurus Stealer
|2
|2
|Data Breaches
|Webmaster Forum Database Exposed Data Of 800,000 Users
|SecurityPhresh – Sep 07 2020 13:28
|A database belonging to Digital Point exposed user email addresses, names, and more.
|troyhunt – Twitter – Sep 07 2020 19:36
|ZDNet – Webmaster forum database exposed data of 800,000 users https://t.co/IA4ZVnCjy0
|ZDNet – Twitter – Sep 07 2020 23:15
|ZDNet – Twitter – Sep 08 2020 03:30
|Hacker Groups
|Zooming in on Transparent Tribe
|Cyware – Sep 07 2020 12:24
|The APT group, Transparent Tribe, has not taken a break in the last four years and continues to attack military and government personnel in India. From enhancing operations and starting massive espionage campaigns to developing new tools and shifting…
|GossiTheDog – TA505 getting ready to return like https://t.co/3Yykpqpdga
|GossiTheDog – Twitter – Sep 07 2020 23:01
|LudovicoLoreti – Zooming in on Transparent Tribe https://t.co/gGlEMZvaPQ
|LudovicoLoreti – Twitter – Sep 07 2020 09:56
|JRoosen – Twitter – Sep 08 2020 00:40
|Malware
|France warns of Emotet attacking companies, administration
|BleepingComputer.com – Sep 07 2020 19:43
|The French national cyber-security agency today published an alert warning of a surge in Emotet attacks targeting the private sector and public administrations throughout the country. […]
|Evilnum Cyberspies Update Arsenal in Recent Attacks
|SecurityWeek RSS Feed – Sep 07 2020 18:02
|The threat group tracked as Evilnum was observed using updated tactics and tools in recent attacks, Cybereason’s Nocturnus research team reported last week. …
|Analyzing Dharma Ransomware-as-a-Service
|Cyware – Sep 07 2020 12:24
|Dharma continues to be a threat to many enterprises, especially small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The variants of the ransomware have laid the groundwork for the fast-food franchise of cybercrime—Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS). What’s up with…
|Taking a Look into Conti that Just Launched Its Data Leak Site
|Cyware – Sep 07 2020 12:24
|Ryuk ransomware actor is known for its well-planned and customized attack based on its target. However, according to Advanced Intel's Vitali Kremez , the TrickBot trojan has not been spotted since July 2020. Rather, the TrickBot-linked operators are…
|Vulnerabilities
|New PIN Verification Bypass Flaw Affects Visa Contactless Payments
|THN : The Hacker News – Sep 07 2020 14:46
|Even as Visa issued a warning about a new JavaScript web skimmer known as Baka, cybersecurity researchers have uncovered a new flaw in the company's EMV enabled cards that enable cybercriminals to obtain funds and defraud cardholders as well as…
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter – Sep 08 2020 04:45
|The Heartbleed Bug – Old Bugs Die Hard
|Security Bloggers Network – Sep 07 2020 06:04
|You would think that after several years, a well-known security vulnerability should no longer be found in production systems. It may, therefore, come as a surprise that famous Internet security issues such as the Heartbleed vulnerability linger…
|cybersecboardrm – Twitter – Sep 07 2020 20:57
|Ongoing Campaigns
