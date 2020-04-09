Cyber Alert – 09 April 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|xHelper
|7
|15
|QakBot
|5
|5
|Mirai Trojan
|5
|5
|Winnti Group
|3
|4
|AgentTesla Keylogger
|3
|4
|PassCV (APT)
|2
|2
|GraceWire Malware
|2
|2
|NN Hacking Group
|2
|4
|KPOT Stealer Malware
|2
|3
|CovidLock
|2
|2
|Data Breaches
|The True Cost of Data Leaks
|Security Bloggers Network – Apr 08 2020 12:00
|Auditing Cloud Administrator Behavior as a Matter of Data Breach Preparedness
|Security Bloggers Network – Apr 09 2020 03:02
|New technologies often present interesting challenges for security teams, with cloud services such as AWS, Azure and GCP providing particularly novel cases in comparison to “classic” on-premise systems. As cloud services race to add…
|A Data Breach Affecting 5.2 Million Marriott Guests
|LIFARS Blog – Apr 08 2020 13:00
|On March 31, the official website of Marriott International Group announced that the information of about 5.2 million guests might be leaked. This is the second large-scale information breach encountered by the Marriott Hotel within a year and a…
|DoJ Calls for Mandatory Data Breach Reporting to Law Enforcement
|Security Bloggers Network – Apr 09 2020 06:00
|Hacker Groups
|The DarkHotel (APT-C-06) Attacked Chinese Institutions Abroad via Exploiting SangFor VPN Vulnerability
|Information Security Buzz – Apr 08 2020 13:24
|In a report published today (http://blogs.360.cn/post/APT_Darkhotel_attacks_during_coronavirus_pandemic.html), Qihoo 360 made it public that it detected an APT attack that delivers malicious files through hijacked security services of a domestic…
|Data on 600,000 Email.it users for sale on dark web after email provider refuses to pay bounty
|HOTforSecurity – Apr 08 2020 13:35
|Hackers Have Targeted Linux Servers for Years: Report
|Bank Info Security – Apr 08 2020 21:09
|Cybercrime , Fraud Management & Cybercrime , Next-Generation Technologies & Secure Development BlackBerry Researchers Say Servers at Data Centers Worldwide Hit Ishita Chigilli Palli (Ishita_CP) • April 8, 2020 For nearly a decade, five hacking groups…
|Chinese APT groups are targeting Linux servers
|IT Pro UK – Apr 08 2020 09:50
|Chinese-sponsored hackers have been targeting Linux servers in order to steal intellectual property, according to Blackberry researchers, and it's been happening for almost a decade. A report from the Canadian company called ' Decade of the RATs ' has…
|Malware
|This is why the vicious xHelper malware resists factory wipes and reboots
|ZDNet Security – Apr 08 2020 11:42
|The malware is a prime example of why you should not download apps from third-party sources.
|xHelper Malware Re-Installs After Factory Reset
|IT Security Guru – Apr 08 2020 10:05
|A mysterious piece of Android malware that re-installs itself on infected devices even after users delete it or factory reset their devices—making it nearly impossible to remove. xHelper reportedly infected over 45,000 devices last year, and since…
|Maze ransomware gang discloses data from drug testing firm HMR
|Security Affairs – Apr 08 2020 07:59
|The drug testing firm Hammersmith Medicines Research LTD (HMR), which performs live trials of Coronavirus vaccines, discloses a data breach. Hammersmith Medicines Research LTD (HMR), a London-based company that carries out clinical trials for new…
|MAZE RANSOMWARE TARGETS STATE-OWNED OIL COMPANY OF ALGERIA
|MalwareTips.com – Apr 08 2020 07:51
|Latest campaign of Maze ransomware has targeted and encrypted data from Berkine, a joint venture between Sonatrach, the state-owned oil company of Algeria, and the US firm formerly known as Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, through its subsidiary…
|Vulnerabilities
|Increase in Exploited Zero-Days Shows Broader Access to Vulnerabilities
|MalwareTips.com – Apr 08 2020 15:14
|The number of identified zero-day vulnerabilities being exploited has increased in 2019, revealing a broadened access to these security flaws, according to security firm FireEye. FireEye research found that more zero-days were exploited last year than…
