Threat Reports

  |  Tags: daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 09 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
Ragnar Locker 12 16
Magecart Group 4 17
BlackWater Backdoor 1 1
GraceWire Malware 1 1
sLoad Downloader 1 2
Water Nue 1 5
Stantinko Malware 1 5
TA551 1 3
Dacls RAT 1 2
Pegasus Malware 1 5
Data Breaches
Trump News – China, Iran And Russia All Exposed To Be Interfering In The US Election As Covid Rescue Bill Falters In Congress
SecurityPhreshAug 08 2020 06:43
President Donald Trump could issue executive orders to address student loans, jobless benefits and the eviction moratorium after talks with Congressional Democrats regarding a coronavirus relief bill broke down on Friday.A top US counterintelligence…
Augmenting AWS Security Controls Appropriate use of native security controls in AWS and other CSPs is fundamental to managing cloud risk and avoiding costly breaches. https://bit.ly/2Dv6BQI…
Federated learning improves how AI data is managed, thwarts data leakage Privacy is one of the big holdups to a world of ubiquitous, seamless data-sharing for artificial intelligence-driven learning. In an ideal world, massive quantities of data,…
Intel's classified documents, including source codes, leaked online An anonymous hacker claims to have breached Intel server earlier this year and stolen data from the system https://bit.ly/3in3oBw…
Hacker Groups
TA551 (Shathak) Word docs push IcedID (Bokbot), (Fri, Aug 7th) Introduction https://bit.ly/3a93Cta https://twitter.com/InfoSecHotSpot/status/1292180798133673985/photo/1
APT34 Employs DoH in Recent Attacks
CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSSAug 08 2020 14:52
Summary. An Iranian advanced persistent threat (APT) group, known as APT34 or OilRig, is employing the DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) protocol via the DNSExfiltrator open-source project in recent attacks. DNSExfiltrator creates covert communication channels…
#ICYMI: The #FBI, @CISAgov, and @DeptofDefense released a report about a malware variant known as Taidoor. The FBI suspects Chinese government cyber actors use Taidoor to maintain a presence on victim networks. http://ow.ly/Y4i650APiRK…
Magecart group uses homoglyph attacks to fool you into visiting malicious websites…
Malware
Canon suffers ransomware attack, Maze claims responsibility…
Canon suffers ransomware attack, Maze claims responsibility…
Canon suffers ransomware attack, Maze claims responsibility…
Canon suffers ransomware attack, Maze claims responsibility…
Vulnerabilities
GPT-3 has its Breakthroughs as Well as Flaws #ArtificialIntelligence https://www.analyticsinsight.net/gpt-3-breakthroughs-well-flaws/
The FBI warns of Iranian hackers actively attempting to exploit vulnerable F5 Big-IP ADC devices unpatched against the CVE-2020-5902 unauthenticated remote code execution flaw -…
RT @BleepinComputer: The FBI warns of Iranian hackers actively attempting to exploit vulnerable F5 Big-IP ADC devices unpatched against the CVE-2020-5902 unauthenticated remote code execution flaw -…
FBI: Iranian hackers trying to exploit critical F5 BIG-IP flaw
BleepingComputer.comAug 08 2020 09:00
The FBI warns of Iranian hackers actively attempting to exploit an unauthenticated remote code execution flaw affecting F5 Big-IP application delivery controller (ADC) devices used by Fortune 500 firms, government agencies, and banks. […]
Ongoing Campaigns
Fake security advisory used in clever cPanel phishing attack
BleepingComputer.comAug 08 2020 14:05
A clever phishing scam is targeting cPanel users with a fake security advisory alerting them of critical vulnerabilities in their web hosting management panel.  […]

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

