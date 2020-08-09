Cyber Alert – 09 August 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Ragnar Locker
|12
|16
|Magecart Group
|4
|17
|BlackWater Backdoor
|1
|1
|GraceWire Malware
|1
|1
|sLoad Downloader
|1
|2
|Water Nue
|1
|5
|Stantinko Malware
|1
|5
|TA551
|1
|3
|Dacls RAT
|1
|2
|Pegasus Malware
|1
|5
|Data Breaches
|Trump News – China, Iran And Russia All Exposed To Be Interfering In The US Election As Covid Rescue Bill Falters In Congress
|President Donald Trump could issue executive orders to address student loans, jobless benefits and the eviction moratorium after talks with Congressional Democrats regarding a coronavirus relief bill broke down on Friday.A top US counterintelligence…
|Hacker Groups
|APT34 Employs DoH in Recent Attacks
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Aug 08 2020 14:52
|Summary. An Iranian advanced persistent threat (APT) group, known as APT34 or OilRig, is employing the DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) protocol via the DNSExfiltrator open-source project in recent attacks. DNSExfiltrator creates covert communication channels…
|Malware
|ZDNet – Canon suffers ransomware attack, Maze claims responsibility https://t.co/Jg23zT9lnE
|ZDNet – Twitter – Aug 08 2020 19:15
|Canon suffers ransomware attack, Maze claims responsibility…
|Vulnerabilities
|FBI: Iranian hackers trying to exploit critical F5 BIG-IP flaw
|BleepingComputer.com – Aug 08 2020 09:00
|The FBI warns of Iranian hackers actively attempting to exploit an unauthenticated remote code execution flaw affecting F5 Big-IP application delivery controller (ADC) devices used by Fortune 500 firms, government agencies, and banks. […]
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Fake security advisory used in clever cPanel phishing attack
|BleepingComputer.com – Aug 08 2020 14:05
|A clever phishing scam is targeting cPanel users with a fake security advisory alerting them of critical vulnerabilities in their web hosting management panel. […]
