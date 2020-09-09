Cyber Alert – 09 September 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|DoppelPaymer Ransomware
|16
|22
|Mailto Ransomware
|8
|29
|EMOTET Trojan
|25
|94
|Dridex Malware
|5
|8
|GraceWire Malware
|3
|12
|Taurus Stealer
|2
|4
|Thanos Ransomware
|2
|11
|Goblin Panda
|2
|3
|Sodinokibi Ransomware
|5
|18
|Baka Skimmer
|2
|23
|Data Breaches
|Metacurity – Webmaster forum database exposed data of 800,000 users https://t.co/2pfuspdwm2 via @ZDNet & @SecurityCharlie
|Webmaster forum database exposed data of 800,000 users https://zd.net/3i5XRj6 via @ZDNet & @SecurityCharlie
|Webmaster forum database exposed data of 800,000 users…
|Hacker Groups
|A Quick Review of Lazarus APT Hackers’ Newly Accumulated Tools
|Cyware – Sep 08 2020 12:24
|Lazarus (aka Hidden Kobra), the infamous North Korean APT group has been involved in various high-profile cyberattacks around the globe since 2009. To date, it is considered as one of the most active espionage groups. What happened? Most recently, the…
|Tesla joins cobalt group that supports artisanal Congo miners
|Mining News Agency – Sep 08 2020 08:51
|Mining News Pro – Tesla is backing a new initiative to support informal cobalt miners in the Democratic Republic of Congo as carmakers and miners seek to reassure customers about ethically mined supplies of the battery metal.
|kaspersky – State-sponsored threat actors and sophisticated attacks are often in the spotlight, but its groups like DeathStalke… https://t.co/uS1PIEsqxK
|Malware
|Experts On News State Bank Of Chile Shuts All Branches After REvil Ransomware Attack
|Information Security Buzz – Sep 08 2020 11:54
|It has been reported that BancoEstado, one of Chile’s three biggest banks, was forced to shut down all branches yesterday following a ransomware attack that took place over the weekend. “Our branches will not be operational and will remain closed…
|Netwalker ransomware hits Pakistan’s largest private power utility
|BleepingComputer.com – Sep 08 2020 21:32
|K-Electric, the sole electricity provider for Karachi, Pakistan, has suffered a Netwalker ransomware attack that led to the disruption of billing and online services. […]
|virusbtn – Newcastle University hit with DoppelPaymer ransomware attack, believes it will take weeks to fully recover… https://t.co/42dx2ms4xF
|France national cyber-security agency warns of a surge in Emotet attacks
|Security Affairs – Sep 08 2020 06:58
|The French national cyber-security agency warns of a surge in Emotet attacks targeting the private sector and public administration entities. The French national cyber-security agency published an alert to warn of a significant increase of …
|Vulnerabilities
|Dinosn – Critical Adobe Flaws Allow Attackers to Run JavaScript in Browsers https://t.co/GPDTA1V17X
|Microsoft Releases September 2020 Security Patches For 129 Flaws
|THN : The Hacker News – Sep 08 2020 19:56
|As part of this month's Patch Tuesday, Microsoft today released a fresh batch of security updates to fix a total of 129 newly discovered security vulnerabilities affecting various versions of its Windows operating systems and related software. Of the…
|cybersecboardrm – Critical Adobe Flaws Allow Attackers to Run JavaScript in Browsers #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/3KFALarkTC
|SecurityWeek – Adobe Patches Critical Code Execution Flaws in AEM, FrameMaker, InDesign https://t.co/8yoXGfER4n
