Cyber Alert – 10 August 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|BlackWater Backdoor
|1
|2
|Asnarok Malware
|1
|1
|APT40
|1
|1
|Magecart Group 8
|1
|3
|Netwire RAT
|1
|1
|VandaTheGod
|1
|1
|Chimera APT
|1
|4
|Dark Basin
|1
|1
|NanoCore RAT
|1
|1
|Remcos RAT
|1
|1
|Data Breaches
|Flaws Could Have Exposed Cryptocurrency Exchanges to Hackers
|HITBSecNews – Aug 09 2020 22:05
|Flaws Could Have Exposed Cryptocurrency Exchanges to Hackers l33tdawg Sun, 08/09/2020 – 22:05
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter – Aug 10 2020 02:28
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter – Aug 09 2020 13:39
|Settlement for Google+ Breach Offers Class Members Up to $12 Each (Slashdot)
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Aug 09 2020 19:06
|"Anyone in the United States who held a Google Plus account between January 1, 2015 and April 2, 2019, and believes they were impacted by a security flaw that Google disclosed in 2018 can now register for a payout from a class action settlement…"…
|Hacker Groups
|How to Defend Against Advanced Persistent Threats
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Aug 09 2020 11:38
|Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) are prolonged targeted cyberattacks. During this type of attack, intruders access the network and attempt to remain undetected for as long as possible. This allows the bad actor to access intellectual property and…
|US Government Exposed the Identity of Anonymous Crypto Hacker’s
|Reddit – CryptoCurrency – Aug 10 2020 01:51
|Hfuhs – Water Nue Phishing Campaign Targets C-Suite’s Office 365 Accounts – https://t.co/btvYl1PmMM
|Hfuhs – Twitter – Aug 09 2020 18:50
|I am Ironman: DEEP PANDA Uses Sakula Malware to Target Organizations in Multiple Sectors
|Vyagers – RSS – Aug 10 2020 00:03
|http://blog.crowdstrike.com/ironman-deep-panda-uses-sakula-malware-target-organizations-multiple-sectors/
|Malware
|JAMESWT_MHT – RT @VK_Intel: 2020-08-08: 👁️[Malware Future] RagnarLocker crime team probably wins the most innovative “award” to hide from detection using…
|JAMESWT_MHT – Twitter – Aug 09 2020 05:39
|RT @VK_Intel: 2020-08-08: 👁️[Malware Future] RagnarLocker crime team probably wins the most innovative "award" to hide from detection using …VirtualBox for hiding malware artifacts from EDR.
Worthy of watching for Virtual environment packages as…
|Intro To Malware & Its Types
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Aug 09 2020 12:27
|We often confuse and mix some cybersecurity-related terms and end up misunderstanding them. The same is the case with types of malware, all these are closely linked to each other as they have only one goal i.e. to perform some malicious task on the…
|Doki Linux Malware Infected Docker Servers in the Cloud
|Cyware – Aug 09 2020 18:24
|Linux offers great applications for personal and small business financial management making it a widely used OS, which also means notorious network infiltrators have their prying eyes on it. In one of the longest ongoing attack campaigns, hackers…
|Vulnerabilities
|Ongoing Campaigns
