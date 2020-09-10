Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 10 September 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact us here for more information.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
Mailto Ransomware 21 49
QakBot 11 30
PwndLocker 4 13
URSNIF 3 5
SDBbot RAT 2 3
ZShlayer 2 5
Raccoon Malware 2 2
Smoke Bot 2 8
Dridex Malware 3 12
BitRAT 2 5
Data Breaches
rik_ferguson – Exposed Docker Server Abused to Drop Cryptominer DDoS Bot https://t.co/LMGEUthMCC
rik_ferguson – TwitterSep 09 2020 10:13
Exposed Docker Server Abused to Drop Cryptominer DDoS Bot https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/research/20/i/exposed-docker-server-abused-to-drop-cryptominer-ddos-bot-.html#.X1iqsHYfIIo.twitter
Newly exposed hacker-for-hire groups profit from the commoditization of APTs
SC Magazine USSep 09 2020 20:44
A hacker-for-hire operation was found conducting cyber espionage operations against an international architectural and video production company that engages with billion-dollar real-estate developers in New York and elsewhere. (C. Taylor Crothers/) In…
A data fail left banks and councils exposed by a quick Google search
DataBreaches.netSep 09 2020 11:53
Henry Dyer reports: Private details relating to more than 50,000 letters sent out by banks and local authorities were indexed by Google after a London-based outsourcing firm left its system hopelessly exposed. Details about everything from insolvency…
virusbtn – Alpine Linux-based container that mines cryptocurrencies and performs DDoS attacks installed on exposed Docker serv… https://t.co/SZIA2b9bEV
virusbtn – TwitterSep 09 2020 08:46
Alpine Linux-based container that mines cryptocurrencies and performs DDoS attacks installed on exposed Docker servers https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/research/20/i/exposed-docker-server-abused-to-drop-cryptominer-ddos-bot-.html…
Hacker Groups
James_inthe_box – RT @krabsonsecurity: Part 2 of my series on BitRAT is out, detailing the hidden browser and socks5 proxy feature, as well as the links to R…
James_inthe_box – TwitterSep 09 2020 11:40
RT @krabsonsecurity: Part 2 of my series on BitRAT is out, detailing the hidden browser and socks5 proxy feature, as well as the links to Revcode and the identity of the author of this…
anon_indonesia – The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! https://t.co/6xueCq7TH1 #assangecase #jakpost
anon_indonesia – TwitterSep 10 2020 03:14
The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! https://paper.li/anon_indonesia/1435572762?edition_id=c8c87510-f313-11ea-a0b4-002590a5ba2d #assangecase #jakpost
Web Application and API Protection — From SQL Injection to Magecart
Security Boulevard – RSSSep 09 2020 13:00
SQL injections were first discovered in 1998, and over 20 years later, they remain an unsolved challenge and an ongoing threat for every web application and API. The Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) highlighted injection flaws in its…
gh0std4ncer – RT @JohnHultquist: The targeting of election infrastructure by Sandworm/ GRU Unit 74455 received a lot less attention than the hack and lea…
gh0std4ncer – TwitterSep 10 2020 04:42
RT @JohnHultquist: The targeting of election infrastructure by Sandworm/ GRU Unit 74455 received a lot less attention than the hack and leak and not everything has come to light but don’t hold your breath for fantastic scenarios. This actor is all…
Malware
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Check Point BlogSep 09 2020 10:00
Check Point researchers find dangerous new Qbot variant is spreading via malspam campaign to execute credentials theft, ransomware installation and unauthorized banking transactions Our latest Global Threat Index for August 2020 has revealed that…
Pakistan’s largest private power company targeted by Netwalker ransomware attack
IT Security GuruSep 09 2020 11:05
Pakistan’s largest private power supplier, K-Electric, which is the sole electricity supplier for the Karachi district, faced a Netwalker ransomware attack resulting in disruptions to both their billing and online services. K-Electric supplies power…
FBI warns of ProLock ransomware with enhanced capabilities
HackReadSep 09 2020 12:52
Home » Security » FBI warns of ProLock ransomware with enhanced capabilities
Metacurity – Qbot malware surges into the top-ten most common business threats //www.itpro.co.uk/security/trojans/357036/qbot-ma… https://t.co/8L6gyeGVo9
Metacurity – TwitterSep 09 2020 13:31
Qbot malware surges into the top-ten most common business threats //www.itpro.co.uk/security/trojans/357036/qbot-malware-surges-into-the-top-ten-most-common-business-threats
Vulnerabilities
Samsung fixes critical Android flaws with September updates
BleepingComputer.comSep 09 2020 15:35
Samsung has rolled out September 2020 Android updates today on their Galaxy devices. These patch serious vulnerabilities along with enhancing the overall device functionality. […]
Microsoft September 2020 Patch Tuesday addresses 129 flaws
Security AffairsSep 09 2020 06:34
Microsoft September 2020 Patch Tuesday security updates address 129 vulnerabilities, including twenty critical remote code execution issues. Microsoft September 2020 Patch Tuesday security updates address 129 vulnerabilities in Microsoft products…
Securityblog – RT @blackhatcats: Unpatched vulnerabilities in Cisco carrier-grade routers.
No workarounds to resolve issue. CVE-2020-3566
https://t.co/WJz…
Securityblog – TwitterSep 09 2020 11:00
RT @blackhatcats: Unpatched vulnerabilities in Cisco carrier-grade routers.
No workarounds to resolve issue. CVE-2020-3566
https://threatpost.com/cisco-warns-of-active-exploitation-of-flaw-in-carrier-grade-routers #0day #security #ics #scada #igmp
Secnewsbytes – Critical Adobe Flaws Allow Attackers to Run JavaScript in Browsers https://t.co/THyBSl7Bp3 #cybersecurity
Secnewsbytes – TwitterSep 09 2020 13:31
Critical Adobe Flaws Allow Attackers to Run JavaScript in Browsers https://threatpost.com/critical-adobe-flaws-attackers-javascript-browsers/159026/ #cybersecurity
Ongoing Campaigns
Weekly Threat Briefing: Skimmer, Ransomware, APT Group, and More
ThreatStream BlogSep 09 2020 16:24
The various threat intelligence stories in this iteration of the Weekly Threat Briefing discuss the following topics: APT, Baka, DDoS, Netwalker, PyVil, Windows Defender, TA413, and Vulnerabilities. The IOCs related to these stories…
Netwalker ransomware hit K-Electric, the major Pakistani electricity provider
Security AffairsSep 09 2020 14:37
K-Electric, the electricity provider for the city of Karachi, Pakistan, was hit by a Netwalker ransomware attack that blocked billing and online services. K-Electric, the electricity provider for Karachi (Pakistan) is another victim of the…
Targeting DDoS attacks as first and last line of data protection
SiliconANGLESep 09 2020 17:30
Like a clogged freeway at rush hour, distributed denial-of-service (or DDoS attacks) can cause tremendous inconvenience when internet traffic slows to a crawl or ceases to move altogether. In the COVID-19 era, DDoS attacks are escalating. From March…
France, Japan, and New Zealand warn of a surgein Emotet attacks
Security AffairsSep 09 2020 06:40
Cybersecurity agencies from multiple countries are warning of the surge of Emotet attacks targeting the private sector and public administration entities. Cybersecurity agencies across Asia and Europe are warning of Emotet spam campaigns targeting…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • COVID-19 Alert – 10 September 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 10 September 2020
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 09 September 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 09 September 2020
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 09 September 2020

    Cyber Alert: Metacurity - Webmaster forum database exposed data of 800,000 users https://t.co/2pfuspdwm2 via @ZDNet & @SecurityCharlie...
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch