Cyber Alert – 10 September 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact us here for more information.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Mailto Ransomware
|21
|49
|QakBot
|11
|30
|PwndLocker
|4
|13
|URSNIF
|3
|5
|SDBbot RAT
|2
|3
|ZShlayer
|2
|5
|Raccoon Malware
|2
|2
|Smoke Bot
|2
|8
|Dridex Malware
|3
|12
|BitRAT
|2
|5
|Data Breaches
|rik_ferguson – Exposed Docker Server Abused to Drop Cryptominer DDoS Bot https://t.co/LMGEUthMCC
|rik_ferguson – Twitter – Sep 09 2020 10:13
|Newly exposed hacker-for-hire groups profit from the commoditization of APTs
|SC Magazine US – Sep 09 2020 20:44
|A hacker-for-hire operation was found conducting cyber espionage operations against an international architectural and video production company that engages with billion-dollar real-estate developers in New York and elsewhere. (C. Taylor Crothers/) In…
|A data fail left banks and councils exposed by a quick Google search
|DataBreaches.net – Sep 09 2020 11:53
|Henry Dyer reports: Private details relating to more than 50,000 letters sent out by banks and local authorities were indexed by Google after a London-based outsourcing firm left its system hopelessly exposed. Details about everything from insolvency…
|virusbtn – Alpine Linux-based container that mines cryptocurrencies and performs DDoS attacks installed on exposed Docker serv… https://t.co/SZIA2b9bEV
|virusbtn – Twitter – Sep 09 2020 08:46
|Hacker Groups
|James_inthe_box – RT @krabsonsecurity: Part 2 of my series on BitRAT is out, detailing the hidden browser and socks5 proxy feature, as well as the links to R…
|James_inthe_box – Twitter – Sep 09 2020 11:40
|anon_indonesia – The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! https://t.co/6xueCq7TH1 #assangecase #jakpost
|anon_indonesia – Twitter – Sep 10 2020 03:14
|Web Application and API Protection — From SQL Injection to Magecart
|Security Boulevard – RSS – Sep 09 2020 13:00
|SQL injections were first discovered in 1998, and over 20 years later, they remain an unsolved challenge and an ongoing threat for every web application and API. The Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) highlighted injection flaws in its…
|gh0std4ncer – RT @JohnHultquist: The targeting of election infrastructure by Sandworm/ GRU Unit 74455 received a lot less attention than the hack and lea…
|gh0std4ncer – Twitter – Sep 10 2020 04:42
|Malware
|August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
|Check Point Blog – Sep 09 2020 10:00
|Check Point researchers find dangerous new Qbot variant is spreading via malspam campaign to execute credentials theft, ransomware installation and unauthorized banking transactions Our latest Global Threat Index for August 2020 has revealed that…
|Pakistan’s largest private power company targeted by Netwalker ransomware attack
|IT Security Guru – Sep 09 2020 11:05
|Pakistan’s largest private power supplier, K-Electric, which is the sole electricity supplier for the Karachi district, faced a Netwalker ransomware attack resulting in disruptions to both their billing and online services. K-Electric supplies power…
|FBI warns of ProLock ransomware with enhanced capabilities
|HackRead – Sep 09 2020 12:52
|Home » Security » FBI warns of ProLock ransomware with enhanced capabilities
|Metacurity – Qbot malware surges into the top-ten most common business threats //www.itpro.co.uk/security/trojans/357036/qbot-ma… https://t.co/8L6gyeGVo9
|Metacurity – Twitter – Sep 09 2020 13:31
|Vulnerabilities
|Samsung fixes critical Android flaws with September updates
|BleepingComputer.com – Sep 09 2020 15:35
|Samsung has rolled out September 2020 Android updates today on their Galaxy devices. These patch serious vulnerabilities along with enhancing the overall device functionality. […]
|Microsoft September 2020 Patch Tuesday addresses 129 flaws
|Security Affairs – Sep 09 2020 06:34
|Microsoft September 2020 Patch Tuesday security updates address 129 vulnerabilities, including twenty critical remote code execution issues. Microsoft September 2020 Patch Tuesday security updates address 129 vulnerabilities in Microsoft products…
|Securityblog – RT @blackhatcats: Unpatched vulnerabilities in Cisco carrier-grade routers.
No workarounds to resolve issue. CVE-2020-3566
https://t.co/WJz…
|Securityblog – Twitter – Sep 09 2020 11:00
|RT @blackhatcats: Unpatched vulnerabilities in Cisco carrier-grade routers.
No workarounds to resolve issue. CVE-2020-3566
|Secnewsbytes – Critical Adobe Flaws Allow Attackers to Run JavaScript in Browsers https://t.co/THyBSl7Bp3 #cybersecurity
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter – Sep 09 2020 13:31
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Weekly Threat Briefing: Skimmer, Ransomware, APT Group, and More
|ThreatStream Blog – Sep 09 2020 16:24
|The various threat intelligence stories in this iteration of the Weekly Threat Briefing discuss the following topics: APT, Baka, DDoS, Netwalker, PyVil, Windows Defender, TA413, and Vulnerabilities. The IOCs related to these stories…
|Netwalker ransomware hit K-Electric, the major Pakistani electricity provider
|Security Affairs – Sep 09 2020 14:37
|K-Electric, the electricity provider for the city of Karachi, Pakistan, was hit by a Netwalker ransomware attack that blocked billing and online services. K-Electric, the electricity provider for Karachi (Pakistan) is another victim of the…
|Targeting DDoS attacks as first and last line of data protection
|SiliconANGLE – Sep 09 2020 17:30
|Like a clogged freeway at rush hour, distributed denial-of-service (or DDoS attacks) can cause tremendous inconvenience when internet traffic slows to a crawl or ceases to move altogether. In the COVID-19 era, DDoS attacks are escalating. From March…
|France, Japan, and New Zealand warn of a surgein Emotet attacks
|Security Affairs – Sep 09 2020 06:40
|Cybersecurity agencies from multiple countries are warning of the surge of Emotet attacks targeting the private sector and public administration entities. Cybersecurity agencies across Asia and Europe are warning of Emotet spam campaigns targeting…
