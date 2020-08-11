Cyber Alert – 11 August 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Avaddon Ransomware
|6
|7
|Water Nue
|5
|10
|AgentTesla Keylogger
|5
|7
|LockBit Ransomware
|4
|16
|CryptoLocker
|3
|3
|GuLoader
|3
|7
|Kaiji Malware
|2
|2
|XOR.DDoS
|2
|2
|Android.HiddenAds
|2
|2
|Stantinko Malware
|2
|7
|Data Breaches
|'Find My Mobile' Vulnerabilities Exposed Samsung Galaxy Phones to Attacks https://www.securityweek.com/find-my-mobile-vulnerabilities-exposed-samsung-galaxy-phones-attacks
|‘Find My Mobile’ Vulnerabilities Exposed Samsung Galaxy Phones to Attacks
|SecurityWeek RSS Feed – Aug 10 2020 18:53
|A series of vulnerabilities affecting Samsung’s Find My Mobile could have been chained to perform various types of activities on a compromised smartphone, a researcher from Portugal-based cybersecurity services provider Char49 …
|Hacker Groups
|CryptoCore Group
|Vyagers – RSS – Aug 10 2020 13:43
|CryptoCore Group
|Malware
|2020-08-10 – Emotet infection with Qakbot
|Malware-Traffic-Analysis.net – Blog Entries – Aug 10 2020 22:32
|Vulnerabilities
|Critical ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus RCE flaw patched
|Help Net Security – News – Aug 10 2020 09:15
|A critical vulnerability (CVE-2020-11552) in ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus, an Active Directory password-reset solution, could allow attackers to remotely execute commands with system level privileges on the target Windows host. About…
|TeamViewer Flaw in Windows App Allows Password-Cracking
|Threatpost.com – Aug 10 2020 15:56
|Remote, unauthenticated attackers could exploit the TeamViewer flaw to execute code and crack victims' passwords.
|Ongoing Campaigns
|DDoS attacks in Q2 2020
|Securelist – Aug 10 2020 10:02
|News overview Not just one but two new DDoS amplification methods were discovered last quarter. In mid-May, Israeli researchers reported a new DNS server vulnerability that lurks in the DNS delegation process. The vulnerability exploitation scheme was…
