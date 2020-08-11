Cyber Alert – 11 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7 Avaddon Ransomware 6 7 Water Nue 5 10 AgentTesla Keylogger 5 7 LockBit Ransomware 4 16 CryptoLocker 3 3 GuLoader 3 7 Kaiji Malware 2 2 XOR.DDoS 2 2 Android.HiddenAds 2 2 Stantinko Malware 2 7

Ongoing Campaigns DDoS attacks in Q2 2020 Securelist – Aug 10 2020 10:02 News overview Not just one but two new DDoS amplification methods were discovered last quarter. In mid-May, Israeli researchers reported a new DNS server vulnerability that lurks in the DNS delegation process. The vulnerability exploitation scheme was…

