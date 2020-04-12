Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  Tags: daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 12 April 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
TeslaCrypt 1 1
CrySiS Ransomware 1 2
Dharma Ransomware 1 3
Sodinokibi Ransomware 2 12
DarkHotel Group 1 14
Data Breaches
SFO discloses data breach following the hack of 2 of its websites
Security AffairsApr 11 2020 16:31
San Francisco International Airport (SFO) disclosed a data breach, its websites SFOConnect.com and SFOConstruction.com were hacked last month. In March hackers compromised two websites of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and now it…
San Francisco Intl Airport discloses data breach after hack
DataBreaches.netApr 11 2020 13:21
Sergiu Gatlan reports: San Francisco International Airport (SFO) disclosed a data breach after two of its websites, SFOConnect.com and SFOConstruction.com, were hacked during March 2020. According to a notice of data breach sent to all SFO Airport…
Hacker Groups
Malware
Sodinokibi Ransomware to stop taking Bitcoin to hide money trail
BleepingComputer.comApr 11 2020 20:23
The Sodinokibi Ransomware has started to accept the Monero cryptocurrency to make it harder for law enforcement to track ransom payments and plans to stop allowing bitcoin payments in the future. […]
Vulnerabilities
Ongoing Campaigns

