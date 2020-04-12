Cyber Alert – 12 April 2020
Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|TeslaCrypt
|1
|1
|CrySiS Ransomware
|1
|2
|Dharma Ransomware
|1
|3
|Sodinokibi Ransomware
|2
|12
|DarkHotel Group
|1
|14
|Data Breaches
|SFO discloses data breach following the hack of 2 of its websites
|Security Affairs – Apr 11 2020 16:31
|San Francisco International Airport (SFO) disclosed a data breach, its websites SFOConnect.com and SFOConstruction.com were hacked last month. In March hackers compromised two websites of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and now it…
|San Francisco Intl Airport discloses data breach after hack
|DataBreaches.net – Apr 11 2020 13:21
|Sergiu Gatlan reports: San Francisco International Airport (SFO) disclosed a data breach after two of its websites, SFOConnect.com and SFOConstruction.com, were hacked during March 2020. According to a notice of data breach sent to all SFO Airport…
|Hacker Groups
|Malware
|Sodinokibi Ransomware to stop taking Bitcoin to hide money trail
|BleepingComputer.com – Apr 11 2020 20:23
|The Sodinokibi Ransomware has started to accept the Monero cryptocurrency to make it harder for law enforcement to track ransom payments and plans to stop allowing bitcoin payments in the future. […]
|Vulnerabilities
|Ongoing Campaigns
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.