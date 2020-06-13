Cyber Alert – 13 June 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7 SNAKE Ransomware 11 47 ActionSpy 7 9 IcedID Trojan 5 15 Gamaredon Group 4 24 Higaisa 3 12 Sfile2 2 2 Lion Ransomware 2 2 Gootkit 2 3 Tor2Mine 2 3 DoppelPaymer Ransomware 4 14

Data Breaches Hackers are quick to notice exposed Elasticsearch servers BleepingComputer.com – Jun 12 2020 07:27 Bad guys find unprotected Elasticsearch servers exposed on the web faster than search engines can index them. A study found that threat actors are mainly going for cryptocurrency mining and credential theft. […]

