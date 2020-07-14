Cyber Alert – 14 July 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|CryptoLocker
|5
|5
|Trickbot Malware
|14
|70
|URSNIF
|5
|13
|Dridex Malware
|6
|18
|GnosticPlayers
|3
|4
|Shiny Hunters
|3
|3
|TheDarkOverlord
|3
|4
|FIN6
|3
|10
|Mirai Trojan
|4
|9
|Cosmic Lynx
|5
|50
|Data Breaches
|Securityblog – Dunzo suffers data breach; users’ phone numbers, email IDs exposed https://t.co/hZm6rBISic
Securityblog – Jul 13 2020
|Dunzo suffers data breach; users' phone numbers, email IDs exposed https://flip.it/mJbbN-
|InfoSecHotSpot – Hacker breaches security firm in act of revenge Hacker claims to have stolen more than 8,200 databases from a secur… https://t.co/DTUY1tu0kk
InfoSecHotSpot – Jul 13 2020
|InfoSecHotSpot – Hacker breaches security firm in act of revenge Hacker claims to have stolen more than 8,200 databases from a secur… https://t.co/WHvUZ7GuPr
InfoSecHotSpot – Jul 13 2020
|Hacker steals databases from breach monitoring site; sells them online
HackRead – Jul 13 2020
|By Sudais Asif DataViper, a breach monitoring site is owned by… This is a post from HackRead.com Read the original post: Hacker…
|Hacker Groups
|Bing_Chris – DarkHotel in the news once again
Bing_Chris – Jul 13 2020
|DarkHotel in the news once again
|U.S. Cyber Intelligence Warning Highlights Security Threat From Nation-Sponsored Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) – Part 3
|LexBlog – Jul 13 2020 18:55
|This article is the last in our series on the threat APTs pose (you can find part 1 here and part 2 here ) and focuses on the practical steps organizations can take to guard against APT attacks. Given the sophisticated, patient nature of APTs and the…
|No ‘Invisible God’: Fxmsp’s Operational Security Failures
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Jul 13 2020 15:21
|Network analysis of identities tied to Fxmsp, which promised to make "invisible gods" of buyers of its stolen remote-access credentials (Source: Group-IB) To the long list of alleged hackers who failed to practice good operational security so they…
|YourAnonNews – We are doing our best to release our statement regarding RedHack and their backstabbing within the next weeks. Stay… https://t.co/FW7Q0eGok2
YourAnonNews – Jul 13 2020
|We are doing our best to release our statement regarding RedHack and their backstabbing within the next weeks. Stay tuned.
#Turkey #Anonymous
|Malware
|2020-07-13 – Hancitor infection with Ursnif
|Malware-Traffic-Analysis.net – Blog Entries – Jul 13 2020 22:13
|2020-07-13 – Dridex infection
|Malware-Traffic-Analysis.net – Blog Entries – Jul 13 2020 23:08
|InfoSecHotSpot – Malware evading analysis by adding https://t.co/3je1IAsrHr sandbox detection https://t.co/3je1IAsrHr is a malware a… https://t.co/Dr1K15IzB5
InfoSecHotSpot – Jul 13 2020
|Malware evading analysis by adding https://bit.ly/32bymaX sandbox detection https://bit.ly/32bymaX is a malware analysis sandbox service that lets researchers and users safely analyse malware without risk to their computers. And now malware…
|The chance of data being stolen in a ransomware attack is greater than one in ten.
|Security Bloggers Network – Jul 13 2020 12:21
|Ransomware attacks in which data is both encrypted and stolen have become increasingly commonplace. In this report, we examine the likelihood of a ransomware attack also being a data breach. The post …
|Vulnerabilities
|CVEnew – CVE-2019-19338 A flaw was found in the fix for CVE-2019-11135, in the Linux upstream kernel versions before 5.5 whe… https://t.co/mlZPtfv4Wm
CVEnew – Jul 13 2020
|CVE-2019-19338 A flaw was found in the fix for CVE-2019-11135, in the Linux upstream kernel versions before 5.5 where, the way Intel CPUs handle speculative execution of instructions when a TSX Asynchronous Abort (TAA) error occurs. When a guest is…
|Lost in Translation: Serious Flaws Found in ICS Protocol Gateways
|Dark Reading – All Stories – Jul 13 2020 21:25
|These oft-forgotten devices contain serious vulnerabilities that allow attackers to hack OT systems remotely, researchers will reveal at Black Hat USA next month.
|Critical SAP Recon flaw exposes thousands of customers to attacks
|BleepingComputer.com – Jul 14 2020 02:21
|SAP patched a critical vulnerability affecting over 40,000 customers and found in the SAP NetWeaver AS JAVA (LM Configuration Wizard) versions 7.30 to 7.50, a core component of several solutions and products deployed in most SAP environments. […]
|Ongoing Campaigns
|13th July – Threat Intelligence Bulletin
|Check Point Research – RSS – Jul 13 2020 16:23
|For the latest discoveries in cyber research for the week of 13th July 2020, please download our Threat Intelligence Bulletin. Top Attacks and Breaches Check Point Research has…
|What is DNS Spoofing?
|LIFARS Blog – Jul 13 2020 13:30
|DNS Spoofing is a type of Cyber Security attack where a user accidentally navigates to an attacker’s website which is disguised to look like a real one, with the intention of stealing credentials of the users or diverting network…
|Trojans, Backdoors and Droppers the Top Three Malware Globally?
|E Hacking News – Jul 13 2020 17:54
|According to a few recent surveys and analysis conducted by some well-known and influential cybersecurity agencies, there are approximately 3 top malwares that the users should be aware of. 'Gate-crashing' enterprises and users globally are Trojans,…
|Russian BEC Gang Targets Hundreds of Multinational Companies
|DataBreaches.net – Jul 13 2020 12:44
|Akshaya Asokan reports: A newly uncovered Russia-based business email compromise gang has been targeting hundreds of large, multinational corporations in over 40 countries since 2019, according to the security firm Agari. The gang, which Agari calls…
