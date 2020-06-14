Cyber Alert – 14 June 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7 Black Kingdom Ransomware 3 4 Gamaredon Group 4 28 Parallax RAT 2 2 ActionSpy 2 11 BluTeal Trojan 1 1 Donot Team 1 1 TA505 1 5 Valak Malware 2 15 APT28 1 6 Shiny Hunters 1 1

Vulnerabilities

Ongoing Campaigns Let’s Bypass CSRF Protection & Password Confirmation to Takeover Victim Accounts 😀 InfoSec Bug Bounty Write-ups – RSS – Jun 13 2020 12:28 Let’s Bypass CSRF Protection & Password Confirmation to Takeover Victim Accounts :D Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) is hardly seen with new frameworks but is yet exploitable like old beautiful days. CSRF, a long story short is an attack…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.