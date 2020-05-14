Cyber Alert – 14 May 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|LokiBot Trojan
|26
|67
|WannaCry Ransomware
|6
|19
|Formbook Malware
|4
|6
|LATENTBOT
|3
|3
|ROKRAT Trojan
|3
|3
|China Chopper
|3
|3
|Wingbird
|3
|3
|Nefilim Ransomware
|4
|12
|Pony Trojan
|3
|4
|Copperhedge
|3
|7
|Data Breaches
|Expert Insight On Magellan Health Inc Breach
|Information Security Buzz – May 13 2020 11:43
|Following reports from Bleeping Computer, “On April 11, 2020, Magellan discovered it was targeted by a ransomware attack. The unauthorised actor gained access to Magellan’s systems after sending a phishing email on April 6 that impersonated…
|Hacker Groups
|“Tropic Trooper” Is Finding Ways to Hack Into Air-Gapped Military Systems
|TechNadu – May 13 2020 09:18
|A known and skillful threat actors group is now targeting networks in the Philippines and Taiwan. The hackers are engaging in cyber-espionage by dropping their malware payload on USB drives. The way the actors move, it is particularly hard to detect…
|Expert found 1,236 websites infected with Magecart e-skimmer
|Security Affairs – May 13 2020 09:06
|A security researcher is warning of a new wave of MageCart attackers, he has found over 1,000 domains infected with e-skimmers. MageCart gangs continue…
|Feds Reveal Hidden Cobra’s Trove Of Espionage Tools
|News ≈ Packet Storm – May 13 2020 14:19
|CISA releases analysis of three Hidden Cobra malware variants
|SC Magazine US – May 13 2020 22:28
|The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and two other federal agencies issued malware analysis reports (MAR) for three North Korean-government operated APTs and trojans. The malware analyzed by CISA, the Department of Defense and…
|Malware
|Kwampirs malware: what it is, how it works and how to prevent it | Malware spotlight
|Security Bloggers Network – May 13 2020 13:00
|Introduction Supply chain compromise has become more of a concern as of late, with the appearance of COVID-19 affecting many industries — especially healthcare. Attack groups are taking advantage of… Go on to the site to read the full…
|Expert Comments On Astaroth Malware
|Information Security Buzz – May 13 2020 10:56
|Over the past year, the Astaroth infostealer trojan has evolved into one of today’s stealthiest malware strains, containing a slew of anti-analysis and anti-sandbox checks to prevent security researchers from detecting and analysing its…
|USCYBERCOM shares five new North Korea-linked malware samples
|Security Affairs – May 13 2020 06:49
|The United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) has uploaded five new North Korean malware samples to VirusTotal. The United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) has shared five new malware samples attributed to the North Korea-linked …
|Google trending ransomware attack news
|MalwareTips.com – May 13 2020 08:35
|Diebold Nixdorf, the banking services hardware provider has made it official that it was hit by a ransomware attack on April 25th of this year leading to disruption in the computer network. The company which offers ATM technology solutions said that…
|Vulnerabilities
|Thunderbolt Flaws Open the Floodgates for Hackers
|Cyware – May 13 2020 07:16
|What can be done in five minutes? Many things that we usually don’t bother to think about. However, in just five minutes, attackers can steal data from Thunderbolt-equipped devices. What’s going on? Known as “Thunderspy,” the cyberattack targets…
|Ongoing Campaigns
