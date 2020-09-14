Silobreaker

Cyber Alert – 14 September 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
Bart Ransomware 3 3
VandaTheGod 2 2
ZeroCleare Wiper 1 1
Hive0081 Group 1 1
SamSam Ransomware 1 1
CTB-Locker Ransomware 1 1
CryptoWall 1 1
EDA2 Ransomware 1 1
China Chopper 1 1
APT27 1 1
Data Breaches
Users of adult dating sites exposed in Mailfire data leak
SiliconANGLESep 14 2020 02:11
A database belonging to an online marketing company has been found exposed online, with most of the records relating to users of adult dating websites. Discovered by researchers at vpnMentor and publicized today, the 882-gigabyte database was traced…
Metacurity – Razer data leak exposes personal information of gamers https://t.co/fiiQ6tdGqM
Metacurity – Twitter
Sep 13 2020 15:21
Razer data leak exposes personal information of gamers https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/razer-data-leak-exposes-personal-information-of-gamers/#.X1441oic6IU.twitter
peterkruse – Active #phishing against @PayPal & @apple customers. Several domains hosted at 104.131.127[.]23. Kit exposed: “Fu*k… https://t.co/azdF9KWVzn
peterkruse – TwitterSep 13 2020 05:18
Active #phishing against @PayPal & @apple customers. Several domains hosted at 104.131.127[.]23. Kit exposed: "Fu*kEd By [!]DNThirTeen
https://www.facebook[.com/groups/L34K.C0de/" https://twitter.com/peterkruse/status/1305012988257148928/photo/1
ErrataRob – @jcase I heard rumors that there was some sort of partnership with Microsoft to include secret signatures to track… https://t.co/m8aPlFhgbb
ErrataRob – TwitterSep 14 2020 02:35
@jcase I heard rumors that there was some sort of partnership with Microsoft to include secret signatures to track down bad actors that would also be exposed, though I never saw them in the signatures.
Hacker Groups
TheHackersNews – According to Microsoft, STRONTIUM (Russia’s Fancy Bear) is behind a newly uncovered pattern of Office 365 credentia… https://t.co/PHfBcQ0RhQ
TheHackersNews – TwitterSep 13 2020 16:32
According to Microsoft, STRONTIUM (Russia’s Fancy Bear) is behind a newly uncovered pattern of Office 365 credential harvesting activity aimed at US and UK organizations directly involved in political…
anon_indonesia – The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! https://t.co/iWBrXBV2Um #jakpost #defundthepolice
anon_indonesia – TwitterSep 14 2020 03:14
The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! https://paper.li/anon_indonesia/1435572762?edition_id=72ba12a0-f638-11ea-a0b4-002590a5ba2d #jakpost #defundthepolice
Viss – male.
when i worked for BT in 2010 i dressed up as a meme for halloween. and a random coworker googled me after i d… https://t.co/VMgRY7Jp5e
Viss – TwitterSep 13 2020 21:08
male.
when i worked for BT in 2010 i dressed up as a meme for halloween. and a random coworker googled me after i did an internal training and decided that i 'must be part of lulzsec' because i had a tophat on
there was an inveatigation, i was…
Infosecurity – APT Groups Increasingly Targeting Linux-Based Devices https://t.co/sEkh7WBWmu https://t.co/YWkbkMMwrH
Infosecurity – TwitterSep 14 2020 02:37
APT Groups Increasingly Targeting Linux-Based Devices http://dlvr.it/RgXxTW https://twitter.com/Infosecurity/status/1305334839403450368/photo/1
Malware
bartblaze – @silascutler @campuscodi @Prof_Rege Yeap indeed, CryptoLocker paved the way for others (CTB-Locker, CryptoWall whic… https://t.co/pToNJOsc5R
bartblaze – TwitterSep 13 2020 16:20
@silascutler @campuscodi @Prof_Rege Yeap indeed, CryptoLocker paved the way for others (CTB-Locker, CryptoWall which is also mentioned etc.), but the term "CryptoLocker" was also used to (mis)label any ransomware that encrypted files. Then 2016…
Securityblog – RT @bad_packets: “Based on cyber insurance claims filed by customers who faced a ransomware attack in the first half of 2020, Coalition sai…
Securityblog – TwitterSep 13 2020 11:31
RT @bad_packets: "Based on cyber insurance claims filed by customers who faced a ransomware attack in the first half of 2020, Coalition said the Maze ransomware gang was the most greedy, with the group requesting ransom demands six times larger than…
bartblaze – @silascutler @campuscodi @Prof_Rege Leaning towards the latter as well – I wonder if there’s much difference in res… https://t.co/vd7vWqGHQW
bartblaze – TwitterSep 13 2020 16:01
@silascutler @campuscodi @Prof_Rege Leaning towards the latter as well – I wonder if there's much difference in results for targeted sectors when we start counting from 2016, when actual targeted ransomware became more of a thing (SamSam and the…
Fairfax County Public Schools hit by Maze ransomware
Security AffairsSep 13 2020 17:08
Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), one of the largest school divisions in the US, was hit by Maze ransomware operators. Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) was victim of an attack carried out by the Maze ransomware operators. FCPS is one…
Vulnerabilities
WILL THE NEW SHAREPOINT FLAW BECOME AN ACTORS’ FAVORITE?
SenseCy Blog
Sep 13 2020 18:12
Test tool for CVE-2020-1472 (DC auth bypass)
Reddit – Netsec
Sep 13 2020 11:06
submitted by /u/djrevmoon [link] [comments]
Week in review: PAN-OS flaws, securing AD accounts against password-based attacks
Help Net Security – NewsSep 13 2020 09:00
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, interviews and articles: Popular Android apps are rife with cryptographic vulnerabilities Columbia University researchers have released Crylogger, an open source dynamic…
helpnetsecurity – Week in review: PAN-OS flaws, securing AD accounts against password-based attacks – https://t.co/bxj1pv82Mm https://t.co/NFcIWnlBrh
helpnetsecurity – Twitter
Sep 13 2020 10:00
Week in review: PAN-OS flaws, securing AD accounts against password-based attacks – https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2020/09/13/week-in-review-pan-os-flaws-securing-ad-accounts-against-password-based-attacks/…
Ongoing Campaigns
Security Affairs newsletter Round 281
Security AffairsSep 13 2020 11:53
A new round of the weekly SecurityAffairs newsletter arrived! Every week the best security articles from Security Affairs free for you in your email box….

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

