Cyber Alert – 15 May 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|COMpfun RAT
|7
|7
|BetaBot
|6
|8
|Ramsay Malware
|6
|22
|Turla APT Group
|3
|3
|Sodinokibi Ransomware
|6
|31
|Jest Ransomware
|2
|2
|GandCrab Ransomware
|2
|3
|DarkHotel Group
|2
|3
|PwndLocker
|2
|8
|Copperhedge
|2
|9
|Data Breaches
|Identity Breaches at 79% of Organizations
|Infosecurity – Latest News – May 14 2020 16:11
|Identity Breaches at 79% of Organizations New research published today by the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) has revealed that 79% of organizations have experienced an identity-related security…
|Understanding Cyber Resilience: The 4 Stages of a Breach
|Security Bloggers Network – May 14 2020 16:24
|Stolen database trading site WeLeakData hacked; data leaked
|HackRead – May 14 2020 18:52
|TikTok accused of breaching US child privacy regulations
|ArsTechnica – May 14 2020 19:18
|Hacker Groups
|The energy reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea and a malicious campaign of APT10 against Turkey
|lab52 Blog – RSS – May 14 2020 17:00
|Energy reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea and the “MEDEAST” gas pipeline: The Mediterranean Sea has become an increasingly relevant geostrategic topic for the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, Israel and even China due…
|Group Behind WannaCry Now Using New Malware
|Data Breach Today – May 14 2020 13:50
|Cybercrime , Cyberwarfare / Nation-State Attacks , Fraud Management & Cybercrime CISA Warns That Lazarus Group Has Added 3 New Tools Akshaya Asokan (asokan_akshaya) • May 14, 2020 A sophisticated hacking group associated with the North Korean government…
|BEC Gang Exploits G Suite, Long Domain Names in Cyberattacks
|Threatpost.com – May 14 2020 12:38
|BEC gangs like "Exaggerated Lion" are using tricky tactics – like exploiting G Suite – to scam companies out of millions.
|Transatlantic Cable podcast, episode 142
|MalwareTips.com – May 14 2020 14:32
|Welcome to the 142nd edition of the Kaspersky Transatlantic Cable podcast. This week, Dave and I tackle a number of pressing…
|Vulnerabilities
|PrintDemon – patch this ancient Windows printer bug!
|Naked Security – Sophos – May 14 2020 16:18
|Bugs can last a long time… even if you thought you removed them years ago.
|Critical Flaws Found in Cyberoam Security Devices
|Infosecurity – Latest News – May 14 2020 17:16
|Critical Flaws Found in Cyberoam Security Devices Critical flaws have been discovered in a cybersecurity company's next-generation firewall and VPN technology. Researchers at …
|Fear the PrintDemon? Upgrade Windows to patch easily exploited flaw
|Help Net Security – News – May 14 2020 09:57
|Among the vulnerabilities patched by Microsoft on May 2020 Patch Tuesday is CVE-2020-1048, a “lowly” privilege escalation vulnerability in the Windows Print Spooler service. The vulnerability did not initially get much public attention…
|Flaw in WordPress Plugin Grants Access to Google Search Console
|Security Week – May 14 2020 11:07
|A vulnerability that Google has addressed in one of its official WordPress plugins could be abused by attackers to gain access to the Google Search Console of an impacted website. The plugin, Site Kit by Google, was designed to provide site admins…
