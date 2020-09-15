Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 15 September 2020

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
IcedID Trojan 4 7
Maze Ransomware 7 22
Ploutus Malware 2 2
Cutlet Maker 2 2
Donot Team 2 2
Magecart Group 4 9
Zeppelin Ransomware 2 10
APT28 6 46
Conti Ransomware 3 14
Guildma Trojan 1 1
Data Breaches
Razer Customer Data Exposed by Server Misconfiguration
SecurityWeek RSS FeedSep 14 2020 13:10
A server misconfiguration has resulted in data pertaining to thousands of Razer customers being exposed to the Internet. A Singaporean-American manufacturer of gaming hardware, software, and systems, Razer also provides…
SecurityWeek – Razer Customer Data Exposed by Server Misconfiguration
SecurityWeek – TwitterSep 15 2020 02:30
Razer Customer Data Exposed by Server Misconfiguration
Does This Exposed Chinese Database Pose a Security Threat?
BankInfoSecuritySep 14 2020 08:46
ISMG View: Unless There's More To It, Database Appears to be Scraped Public Data Australian media reports on Monday warned of the risks of a leaked database compiled by a Chinese company poses. But a closer examination of the data shows it appears…
kfalconspb – RT @cybersecstu: Port 3389 exposed to the internet.
kfalconspb – TwitterSep 14 2020 14:18
RT @cybersecstu: Port 3389 exposed to the internet.
Hacker Groups
Malsmoke malvertising campaign targets porn sites visitors, redirects users to exploit kits
CyberSecurity Help – Blog – RSSSep 14 2020 09:51
The Malsmoke gang has managed to abuse “practically all adult ad networks”, but this is the first time when the threat actor has hit a top publisher.
malwrhunterteam – 78e40528492172a3194781fcd9179f55bd0e2e71f9eb51113218ed89ad00d310
Based on detections, probably Donot APT…
cc… https://t.co/TW4Mlu8e50
malwrhunterteam – TwitterSep 14 2020 16:01
78e40528492172a3194781fcd9179f55bd0e2e71f9eb51113218ed89ad00d310
Based on detections, probably Donot APT…
cc @JAMESWT_MHT https://twitter.com/malwrhunterteam/status/1305537284616454145/photo/1
craiu – @UID_ According to Microsoft, Sofacy / APT28 have shifted to credentials harvesting: https://t.co/2UwrMIMJo2
craiu – TwitterSep 14 2020 11:24
@UID_ According to Microsoft, Sofacy / APT28 have shifted to credentials harvesting: https://www.microsoft.com/security/blog/2020/09/10/strontium-detecting-new-patters-credential-harvesting/
Flourine | About The Element And The Following Uses
Philippine NewsSep 15 2020 02:57
| About The Element And The Following Uses FLOURINE – In this topic, we are going to know and learn the element Flourine and some of its following uses. This element is a chemical element with the symbol F and atomic number 9 hence, it is 9 F . It…
Malware
After 12 Years, Malware’s puzzling Nuisance Worm Conficker Refuses To Die
Forbes – Cybersecurity RSSSep 14 2020 13:34
What ranks as history’s most successful malware? For longevity alone, a big contender must be Conficker, a Windows worm that still registers 150,000 infections per month 12 years after its heyday.
Zeppelin Ransomware Re-emerges as a New Threat for Healthcare Sector
CywareSep 14 2020 19:24
The healthcare sector is already facing tremendous pressure on the cybersecurity front, and it has been one of the key industries most targeted by cybercriminals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, another old ransomware has re-emerged with fresh…
Ransomware: This essential step could help you make it through an attack
ZDNet SecuritySep 14 2020 13:58
New advice from the National Cyber Security Centre urges businesses to have an incident response plan in place – even if they think they're unlikely to fall victim to hackers.
Experts Insight On US Court of Louisiana Hit by “Conti” Ransomware
Information Security BuzzSep 14 2020 12:54
It is  reported  that the Fourth District  Court  of  Louisiana   has been hit by ransomware and responsible hacking group Conti has claimed the attack and published the proof on the dark web. The court’s website remains offline. Below, a…
Vulnerabilities
CVEnew – CVE-2020-13287 A vulnerability was discovered in GitLab versions before 13.1.10, 13.2.8 and 13.3.4. Project reporte… https://t.co/UeobB8Z7IG
CVEnew – TwitterSep 14 2020 19:45
CVE-2020-13287 A vulnerability was discovered in GitLab versions before 13.1.10, 13.2.8 and 13.3.4. Project reporters and above could see confidential EPIC attached to confidential issues https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2020-13287
CVEnew – CVE-2020-13284 A vulnerability was discovered in GitLab versions before 13.1.10, 13.2.8 and 13.3.4. API Authorizati… https://t.co/kJ7YIOKF4e
CVEnew – TwitterSep 14 2020 19:45
CVE-2020-13284 A vulnerability was discovered in GitLab versions before 13.1.10, 13.2.8 and 13.3.4. API Authorization Using Outdated CI Job Token https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2020-13284
CVEnew – CVE-2020-13289 A vulnerability was discovered in GitLab versions before 13.1.10, 13.2.8 and 13.3.4. In certain case… https://t.co/hZiNkZbG1m
CVEnew – TwitterSep 14 2020 19:45
CVE-2020-13289 A vulnerability was discovered in GitLab versions before 13.1.10, 13.2.8 and 13.3.4. In certain cases an invalid username could be accepted when 2FA is activated. https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2020-13289
CVEnew – CVE-2020-13298 A vulnerability was discovered in GitLab versions before 13.1.10, 13.2.8 and 13.3.4. Conan package u… https://t.co/aQsPiW2Ajh
CVEnew – TwitterSep 14 2020 22:45
CVE-2020-13298 A vulnerability was discovered in GitLab versions before 13.1.10, 13.2.8 and 13.3.4. Conan package upload functionality was not properly validating the supplied parameters, which resulted in the limited files disclosure….
