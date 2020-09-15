Cyber Alert – 15 September 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|IcedID Trojan
|4
|7
|Maze Ransomware
|7
|22
|Ploutus Malware
|2
|2
|Cutlet Maker
|2
|2
|Donot Team
|2
|2
|Magecart Group
|4
|9
|Zeppelin Ransomware
|2
|10
|APT28
|6
|46
|Conti Ransomware
|3
|14
|Guildma Trojan
|1
|1
|Data Breaches
|Razer Customer Data Exposed by Server Misconfiguration
|A server misconfiguration has resulted in data pertaining to thousands of Razer customers being exposed to the Internet. A Singaporean-American manufacturer of gaming hardware, software, and systems, Razer also provides…
|SecurityWeek – Razer Customer Data Exposed by Server Misconfiguration
|Does This Exposed Chinese Database Pose a Security Threat?
|ISMG View: Unless There's More To It, Database Appears to be Scraped Public Data Australian media reports on Monday warned of the risks of a leaked database compiled by a Chinese company poses. But a closer examination of the data shows it appears…
|kfalconspb – RT @cybersecstu: Port 3389 exposed to the internet.
|Hacker Groups
|Malsmoke malvertising campaign targets porn sites visitors, redirects users to exploit kits
|The Malsmoke gang has managed to abuse “practically all adult ad networks”, but this is the first time when the threat actor has hit a top publisher.
|malwrhunterteam – 78e40528492172a3194781fcd9179f55bd0e2e71f9eb51113218ed89ad00d310
Based on detections, probably Donot APT…
cc… https://t.co/TW4Mlu8e50
|78e40528492172a3194781fcd9179f55bd0e2e71f9eb51113218ed89ad00d310
Based on detections, probably Donot APT…
cc @JAMESWT_MHT https://twitter.com/malwrhunterteam/status/1305537284616454145/photo/1
|craiu – @UID_ According to Microsoft, Sofacy / APT28 have shifted to credentials harvesting: https://t.co/2UwrMIMJo2
|@UID_ According to Microsoft, Sofacy / APT28 have shifted to credentials harvesting: https://www.microsoft.com/security/blog/2020/09/10/strontium-detecting-new-patters-credential-harvesting/
|Malware
|After 12 Years, Malware’s puzzling Nuisance Worm Conficker Refuses To Die
|What ranks as history’s most successful malware? For longevity alone, a big contender must be Conficker, a Windows worm that still registers 150,000 infections per month 12 years after its heyday.
|Zeppelin Ransomware Re-emerges as a New Threat for Healthcare Sector
|The healthcare sector is already facing tremendous pressure on the cybersecurity front, and it has been one of the key industries most targeted by cybercriminals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, another old ransomware has re-emerged with fresh…
|Ransomware: This essential step could help you make it through an attack
|New advice from the National Cyber Security Centre urges businesses to have an incident response plan in place – even if they think they're unlikely to fall victim to hackers.
|Experts Insight On US Court of Louisiana Hit by “Conti” Ransomware
|It is reported that the Fourth District Court of Louisiana has been hit by ransomware and responsible hacking group Conti has claimed the attack and published the proof on the dark web. The court’s website remains offline. Below, a…
|Vulnerabilities
|CVEnew – CVE-2020-13287 A vulnerability was discovered in GitLab versions before 13.1.10, 13.2.8 and 13.3.4. Project reporte… https://t.co/UeobB8Z7IG
|CVEnew – CVE-2020-13284 A vulnerability was discovered in GitLab versions before 13.1.10, 13.2.8 and 13.3.4. API Authorizati… https://t.co/kJ7YIOKF4e
|CVEnew – CVE-2020-13289 A vulnerability was discovered in GitLab versions before 13.1.10, 13.2.8 and 13.3.4. In certain case… https://t.co/hZiNkZbG1m
|CVEnew – CVE-2020-13298 A vulnerability was discovered in GitLab versions before 13.1.10, 13.2.8 and 13.3.4. Conan package u… https://t.co/aQsPiW2Ajh
