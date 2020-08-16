Cyber Alert – 16 August 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|KingSkrupellos
|39
|39
|XCSSET
|10
|34
|MassLogger
|6
|11
|VandaTheGod
|5
|7
|LokiBot Trojan
|10
|26
|KONNI malware
|2
|10
|SunCrypt Ransomware
|1
|1
|IcedID Trojan
|2
|13
|Mekotio
|1
|17
|Bisonal Malware
|1
|22
|Data Breaches
|An Alexa bug could have exposed your voice history to hackers
|ArsTechnica – Aug 15 2020 11:40
An Alexa bug could have exposed your voice history to hackers
|arstechnica – Twitter – Aug 15 2020 11:44
An Alexa bug could have exposed your voice history to hackers
How To Stop Being The Last To Know When Your Data Is Breached
|cybersecboardrm – Twitter – Aug 15 2020 07:06
How To Stop Being The Last To Know When Your Data Is Breached
Unprotected AWS Server exposes over 350m passwords
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter – Aug 15 2020 07:58
Unprotected AWS Server exposes over 350m passwords Ethical hackers have discovered 350 million exposed email addresses on an unsecured server which were likely to have either been stolen or acquired back in October 2018.
|Hacker Groups
RedCurl cybercrime group has hacked companies for three years
|ZDNet – Twitter – Aug 15 2020 12:45
RedCurl cybercrime group has hacked companies for three years
@Nugstradamus420 Good thing we are YourAnonCentral, lmao
|YourAnonCentral – Twitter – Aug 15 2020 09:52
@Nugstradamus420 Good thing we are YourAnonCentral, lmao
|Injecting Magecart into Magento Global Config
|Vyagers – RSS – Aug 15 2020 14:01
|CIA Behind Guccifer & Russiagate – a Plausible Scenario
|Reddit – Intelligence News – RSS – Aug 15 2020 08:48
|Malware
|XCSSET Malware targets macOS by infecting Xcode developer projects
|HackRead – Aug 15 2020 12:32
|By Zara Khan The entry point of XCSSET malware is still unknown to researchers. This is a post from HackRead.com Read the original post: …
|Vulnerabilities
|PoC exploit code for two Apache Struts 2 flaws available online
|Security Affairs – Aug 15 2020 15:52
|Security researchers have discovered a PoC exploit code available online that can be used to trigger unpatched security flaws in Apache Struts 2. Security researchers have discovered a PoC code and exploit …
|PoC exploit code for two Apache Struts 2 flaws available online – Hackademicus
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Aug 16 2020 01:09
|Security researchers have discovered a PoC exploit code available online that can be used to trigger unpatched security flaws in Apache Struts 2. Security researchers have discovered a PoC code and exploit available on GitHub that that can be used to…
CISA confirms hackers are exploiting F5 flaw on federal and private networks
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter – Aug 15 2020 19:15
CISA confirms hackers are exploiting F5 flaw on federal and private networks
Microsoft failed to fix LSASS elevation of privilege flaw
https://t.co/qLhtMFlwFJ
#securityaffairs #hacking
|securityaffairs – Twitter – Aug 15 2020 20:34
Microsoft failed to fix LSASS elevation of privilege flaw
|Ongoing Campaigns
|XCSSET Mac spyware spreads via Xcode Projects
|Security Affairs – Aug 15 2020 07:04
|A new Mac malware, tracked as XCSSET, spreads through Xcode projects and exploits two zero-day vulnerabilities, experts warn. XCSSET is a new Mac malware that spreads through Xcode projects and exploits two zero-day vulnerabilities to steal…
|IcedID Shows Obfuscation Sophistication in New Campaign
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Aug 15 2020 05:13
|This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726. IcedID Shows Obfuscation…
IcedID Shows Obfuscation Sophistication in New Campaign
|cybersecboardrm – Twitter – Aug 15 2020 19:42
IcedID Shows Obfuscation Sophistication in New Campaign
CactusPete used a new variant of the Bisonal backdoor, allowing attackers to steal information, execute code on target machines and perform lateral movement inside a network.
|threatpost – Twitter – Aug 16 2020 01:00
CactusPete used a new variant of the Bisonal backdoor, allowing attackers to steal information, execute code on target machines and perform lateral movement inside a network.
https://threatpost.com/cactuspete-apt-toolset-respionage-targets/158350/
