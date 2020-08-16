Silobreaker

  daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 16 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
KingSkrupellos 39 39
XCSSET 10 34
MassLogger 6 11
VandaTheGod 5 7
LokiBot Trojan 10 26
KONNI malware 2 10
SunCrypt Ransomware 1 1
IcedID Trojan 2 13
Mekotio 1 17
Bisonal Malware 1 22
Data Breaches
An Alexa bug could have exposed your voice history to hackers
ArsTechnica Aug 15 2020 11:40
arstechnica – An Alexa bug could have exposed your voice history to hackers https://t.co/kGYcvFoFXg by @wired
Aug 15 2020 11:44
An Alexa bug could have exposed your voice history to hackers https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2020/08/an-alexa-bug-could-have-exposed-your-voice-history-to-hackers/?utm_brand=arstechnica&utm_source=twitter&utm_social-type=owned&utm_medium=social by…
cybersecboardrm – How To Stop Being The Last To Know When Your Data Is Breached #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/BUpNTDOBuf
Aug 15 2020 07:06
How To Stop Being The Last To Know When Your Data Is Breached #Cybersecurity #security https://www.forbes.com/sites/suzannerowankelleher/2019/09/28/how-to-stop-being-the-last-to-know-when-your-data-is-breached/
InfoSecHotSpot – Unprotected AWS Server exposes over 350m passwords Ethical hackers have discovered 350 million exposed email addres… https://t.co/fl23OKcuOU
Aug 15 2020 07:58
Unprotected AWS Server exposes over 350m passwords Ethical hackers have discovered 350 million exposed email addresses on an unsecured server which were likely to have either been stolen or acquired back in October 2018.   The find was made after the…
Hacker Groups
ZDNet – RedCurl cybercrime group has hacked companies for three years https://t.co/OCkWegTXS5
Aug 15 2020 12:45
RedCurl cybercrime group has hacked companies for three years…
YourAnonCentral – @Nugstradamus420 Good thing we are YourAnonCentral, lmao
Aug 15 2020 09:52
@Nugstradamus420 Good thing we are YourAnonCentral, lmao
Injecting Magecart into Magento Global Config
Vyagers – RSS Aug 15 2020 14:01
CIA Behind Guccifer & Russiagate – a Plausible Scenario
Reddit – Intelligence News – RSS Aug 15 2020 08:48
submitted by /u/Cultural_Attache [link] [comments]
Malware
XCSSET Malware targets macOS by infecting Xcode developer projects
HackRead Aug 15 2020 12:32
By Zara Khan The entry point of XCSSET malware is still unknown to researchers. This is a post from HackRead.com Read the original post: …
Vulnerabilities
PoC exploit code for two Apache Struts 2 flaws available online
Security Affairs Aug 15 2020 15:52
Security researchers have discovered a PoC exploit code available online that can be used to trigger unpatched security flaws in Apache Struts 2. Security researchers have discovered a PoC code and exploit …
PoC exploit code for two Apache Struts 2 flaws available online – Hackademicus
CERT-EU Vulnerabilities Applications Aug 16 2020 01:09
Security researchers have discovered a PoC exploit code available online that can be used to trigger unpatched security flaws in Apache Struts 2. Security researchers have discovered a PoC code and exploit available on GitHub that that can be used to…
CyberScoopNews – CISA confirms hackers are exploiting F5 flaw on federal and private networks https://t.co/55kOoYW4sY
Aug 15 2020 19:15
CISA confirms hackers are exploiting F5 flaw on federal and private networks https://hubs.ly/H0tGcl-0
securityaffairs – #Microsoft failed to fix #LSASS elevation of privilege flaw
https://t.co/qLhtMFlwFJ
#securityaffairs #hacking
Aug 15 2020 20:34
#Microsoft failed to fix #LSASS elevation of privilege flaw

Microsoft failed to fix LSASS elevation of privilege flaw


#securityaffairs #hacking
Ongoing Campaigns
XCSSET Mac spyware spreads via Xcode Projects
Security Affairs Aug 15 2020 07:04
A new Mac malware, tracked as XCSSET, spreads through Xcode projects and exploits two zero-day vulnerabilities, experts warn. XCSSET is a new Mac malware that spreads through Xcode projects and exploits two zero-day vulnerabilities to steal…
IcedID Shows Obfuscation Sophistication in New Campaign
CERT-EU Vulnerabilities Applications Aug 15 2020 05:13
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726. IcedID Shows Obfuscation…
cybersecboardrm – IcedID Shows Obfuscation Sophistication in New Campaign #Cybersecurity #digital #security https://t.co/kGAHxcLMrs
Aug 15 2020 19:42
IcedID Shows Obfuscation Sophistication in New Campaign #Cybersecurity #digital #security…
threatpost – #CactusPete used a new variant of the Bisonal backdoor, allowing attackers to steal information, execute #code on t… https://t.co/WkSOo1wJP2
Aug 16 2020 01:00
#CactusPete used a new variant of the Bisonal backdoor, allowing attackers to steal information, execute #code on target machines and perform lateral movement inside a network.
https://threatpost.com/cactuspete-apt-toolset-respionage-targets/158350/

