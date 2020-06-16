Cyber Alert – 16 June 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7 Magecart Group 23 44 URSNIF 7 17 Ryuk Ransomware 5 9 Pegasus Malware 4 6 DarkHotel Group 4 5 Black Kingdom Ransomware 4 10 KerrDown 3 3 QakBot 5 10 Stuxnet 3 3 Gamaredon Group 4 33

Ongoing Campaigns Earth Empusa targets minority group with Android ActionSpy spyware Security Affairs – Jun 15 2020 07:47 The Earth Empusa threat group is distributing new Android spyware, dubbed ActionSpy, through watering hole attacks to targets Turkic minority group. Researchers warn that the Earth Empusa (aka …

