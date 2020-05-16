Cyber Alert – 16 May 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|RATicate Hacker Group
|4
|4
|Mandrake Spyware
|4
|6
|Mikroceen
|4
|7
|Turla APT Group
|4
|7
|Ramsay Malware
|5
|27
|COMpfun RAT
|4
|11
|Stuxnet
|4
|6
|QNodeService
|3
|5
|Sodinokibi Ransomware
|6
|33
|WannaCry Ransomware
|4
|26
|Data Breaches
|Data leak affects 115 million Pakistani mobile customers
|IT Security Guru – May 15 2020 10:04
|Details of Pakistani mobile subscribers have surfaced online after a hacker tried to sell the package for 300 bitcoins equivalent to $2.1 million. The data leak exposed personally identifiable information (PII) for 115 million subscribers. The…
|TrackR — User’s Private Information Exposed (VU#762643)
|InfoSec Bug Bounty Write-ups – RSS – May 15 2020 19:37
|TrackR — User’s True Coordinates Exposed (VU#762643)The TL;DR TrackR is a company that develops small wireless trackers to help people find their stuff, such as bags, keys, remote controls, mobile devices…
|Interserve UK defense contractor hacked, up to 100,000 past and present employees details exposed
|Security Affairs – May 15 2020 15:26
|Britain’s Ministry of Defence contractor Interserve has been hacked, intruders have stolen up to 100,000 past and present employees’ details. Interserve, a contractor for the Britain’s Ministry of Defence suffered a security breach, hackers…
|TikTok Accused Of Breaching US Child Privacy Regulations
|News ≈ Packet Storm – May 15 2020 14:47
|Hacker Groups
|RATicate Group Hits Industrial Firms With Revolving Payloads
|Threatpost.com – May 15 2020 15:59
|A new threat group uses NSIS as an installer to target industrial companies with revolving payloads, including LokiBot, FormBook, BetaBot, Agent Tesla and Netwire.
|RATicate drops info stealing malware and RATs on industrial targets
|MalwareTips.com – May 15 2020 14:41
|Security researchers from Sophos have identified a hacking group that abused NSIS installers to deploy remote access tools (RATs) and information-stealing malware in attacks targeting industrial companies. Sophos discovered that RATicate's attacks…
|Chinese APT Tropic Trooper target air-gapped military Networks in Asia
|Security Affairs – May 15 2020 20:54
|Chinese threat actors, tracked as Tropic Trooper and KeyBoy, has been targeting air-gapped military networks in Taiwan and the Philippines. Chinese APT group Tropic Trooper, aka KeyBoy, has been targeting air-gapped military networks in Taiwan and…
|Russian APT Turla’s COMpfun malware uses HTTP status codes to receive commands
|Security Affairs – May 15 2020 12:13
|Russia-linked cyberespionage group Turla targets diplomatic entities in Europe with a new piece of malware tracked as COMpfun. Security experts from Kaspersky Lab have uncovered a new cyberespionage campaign carried out by Russia-linked …
|Vulnerabilities
|Thunderbolt Flaw Exposes PCs in Physical Access Hacking | Avast
|Security Bloggers Network – May 15 2020 13:00
|Björn Ruytenbe, a Dutch security researcher at Eindhoven University of Technology, revealed details this week of a new attack he discovered that exploits a vulnerability in the common Intel Thunderbolt port found in millions of PCs around the…
|Microsoft fixes vulnerability affecting all Windows versions since 1996
|We Live Security » Languages » English – May 15 2020 13:30
|Another vulnerability in the same Windows component was abused by Stuxnet a decade ago The post Microsoft fixes vulnerability…
|PrintDemon: The Demon Striking all the Windows Versions
|Cyware – May 15 2020 10:04
|Recently, two security researchers have released a report about a vulnerability in the Windows printing service. According to the details, the vulnerability impacts all Windows versions, even Windows NT 4 that dates back to 1996. What’s the story?…
|Vulnerabilities in SoftPAC Virtual Controller Expose OT Networks to Attacks
|SecurityWeek RSS Feed – May 15 2020 13:10
|Vulnerabilities discovered by a researcher at industrial cybersecurity firm Claroty in Opto 22’s SoftPAC virtual programmable automation controller (PAC) expose operational technology (OT) networks to attacks. …
