Cyber Alert – 16 September 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|FIN6
|11
|11
|Magecart Group
|9
|18
|China Chopper
|4
|6
|Trickbot Malware
|7
|12
|SunCrypt Ransomware
|6
|6
|RedDelta
|3
|3
|BlackSquid
|2
|2
|Cobalt Dickens
|2
|3
|BazarBackdoor
|2
|2
|GoldenSpy
|2
|2
|Data Breaches
|Security Incident at VA Exposed 46K Veterans’ Information
|Security Bloggers Network – Sep 15 2020 11:28
|The Office of Management at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disclosed a security incident involving the personal data of 46,000 veterans. The VA detailed the data breach in a statement published on its website on September 14….
|Research Finds Nearly 800,000 Access Keys Exposed Online
|Dark Reading – All Stories – Sep 15 2020 17:15
|The keys were primarily for access to databases and cloud services.
|Personal Information of 46,000 U.S. Veterans Exposed in Data Breach
|Security Week – Sep 15 2020 14:06
|The personal information of roughly 46,000 veterans was affected in a recent security incident, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Management said in a Monday statement. The data breach involved an online application pertaining to…
|Hacker Groups
|Once Again, APT28 Gets Linked to U.S. Election Interference Efforts
|Cyware – Sep 15 2020 19:24
|The Russia-linked threat group APT28 had gained a lot of recognition for its cyber espionage activities during the 2016 US elections. The group is widely believed to be responsible for targeting the Democratic National Committee . Now, the group is…
|Back Despite Disruption: Reddelta Resumes Operations
|Reddit – BlueTeamSec – RSS – Sep 15 2020 14:31
|Largest Ever Magecart Campaign Hits 2000 E-Stores
|TerabitWeb Blog – RSS – Sep 15 2020 08:30
|Original Post from InfoSecurity Magazine Author: Largest Ever Magecart Campaign Hits 2000 E-Stores Around 2000…
|Malware
|OGDO Ransomware Attack
|MalwareTips.com – Sep 15 2020 08:26
|My PC got infected by STOP/DJVU Ransomware the day before yesterday. All of my files have been encrypted and have gotten .ogdo extension. After tons of hours of Googling, I cannot say that I got a definite solution for removing the malware and…
|ProLock: A Ransomware Spreading Actively and Demanding Big Ransoms
|Cyware – Sep 15 2020 19:24
|ProLock ransomware, a rebranded version of PwndLocker, has been active since March 2020. The attackers behind this ransomware began their activity in late 2019 and rebranded PwndLocker after the discovery of a crypto bug in that malware. The ProLock…
|Rudeminer, Blacksquid and Lucifer Walk Into A Bar
|Check Point Research – RSS – Sep 15 2020 12:53
|Research by David Driker, Amir Landau Background Lucifer is a Windows crypto miner and DDOS hybrid malware. Three months ago, researchers published a …
|Vulnerabilities
|Windows Exploit Released For Microsoft ‘Zerologon’ Flaw
|Threatpost.com – Sep 15 2020 15:59
|Security researchers and U.S. government authorities alike are urging admins to address Microsoft's critical privilege escalation flaw.
|“BadWinmail” Outlook Flaw Puts Enterprises at Risk
|Security Week – Sep 15 2020 19:53
|Organizations that haven’t installed the latest security updates from Microsoft are exposed to attacks due to a serious vulnerability found by a researcher in the Outlook email client. The Outlook bug ( CVE-2015-6172 ) is one of the several security…
|Are your domain controllers safe from Zerologon attacks?
|Help Net Security – News – Sep 15 2020 09:58
|CVE-2020-1472, a privilege elevation vulnerability in the Netlogon Remote Protocol (MS-NRPC) for which Microsoft released a patch in August, has just become a huge liability for organizations that are struggling with timely patching. Secura…
