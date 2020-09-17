Cyber Alert – 17 September 2020
|Data Breaches
|Access Keys Exposed: More Than 40% Are For Database Stores | Digital Shadows https://www.digitalshadows.com/blog-and-research/access-keys-exposed-more-than-40-are-for-database-stores/
|Secnewsbytes – Research Finds Nearly 800,000 Access Keys Exposed Online
|Research Finds Nearly 800,000 Access Keys Exposed Online
The keys were primarily for access to databases and cloud services. https://www.darkreading.com/vulnerabilities—threats/research-finds-nearly-800000-access-keys-exposed-online/d/d-id/1338918
|Outbound Email Errors Cause 93% Increase in Breaches
|Infosecurity – Latest News – Sep 16 2020 13:30
|Outbound Email Errors Cause 93% Increase in Breaches IT leaders have suffered significantly higher numbers of data breaches as a result of outbound email in the last 12 months. According to research by …
|Hacker Groups
|2020-09-10 – Pcap only: TA551 (Shathak) sends IcedID
|Malware-Traffic-Analysis.net – Blog Entries – Sep 17 2020 00:48
|Advanced Persistent Threat Solution Market May See a Big Move: Fortinet, Webroot, FireEye, Trend Micro
|Digital Journal – Sep 16 2020 19:35
|This press release was orginally distributed by SBWire Edison, NJ — ( SBWIRE ) — 09/16/2020 — Global Advanced Persistent Threat Solution Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth…
|US charges five hackers part of Chinese state-sponsored group APT41
|TSecurity.de – Sep 16 2020 16:12
|US says APT41 orchestrated intrusions at more than 100 companies across the world, ranging from software vendors, video gaming companies, telcos, and more…. https://www.zdnet.com/article/us-charges-five-hackers-part-of-chinese-state-sponsored-group-…
|How the FIN7 Cybercrime Gang Operates
|TSecurity.de – Sep 16 2020 11:16
|The Grugq has written an excellent essay on how the Russian cybercriminal gang FIN7 operates. An excerpt: The secret of FIN7’s success is their operational art of cyber crime. They managed their resources and operations effectively, allowing them to…
|Malware
|“LockBit” Launches Ransomware Blog, Blackmails Two Companies
|DataBreaches.net – Sep 16 2020 17:44
|Gemini Advisory reports: Gemini Advisory’s analysts uncovered a September 14, 2020 post on a Russian-language dark web forum by a cybercriminal group operating under the moniker “LockBit,” in which they advertised starting their own blog under the…
|BleepinComputer – Equinix was hit over the Labor Day holiday weekend by a Netwalker ransomware attack. As part of the attack, Netwalk… https://t.co/3DZ64mIBOD
|BleepinComputer – Twitter – Sep 16 2020 15:10
|Equinix was hit over the Labor Day holiday weekend by a Netwalker ransomware attack. As part of the attack, Netwalker demanded a $4.5 million ransom. https://twitter.com/BleepinComputer/status/1306249065072594947/photo/1
|New MrbMiner Malware Has Infected Thousands Of MSSQL Databases
|SecurityPhresh – Sep 16 2020 05:07
|A hacker group is brute-forcing MSSQL servers with weak passwords and installing crypto-mining malware.
|Purple Fox malware: What it is, how it works and how to prevent it
|Security Bloggers Network – Sep 16 2020 14:16
|Introduction Without question, there has been a marked die-off in the usage of Exploit Kits (EK). The Purple Fox exploit kit is a type of malware that is defying this recent trend and has had some… Go on to the site to read the full…
|Vulnerabilities
|A Proof of Concept Exploit for the “Windows Zerologon” Flaw is Out
|TechNadu – Sep 16 2020 12:04
|Researchers released a simple and easy to use way to exploit “CVE-2020-1472”, the Windows Zerologon flaw. This problem was addressed in the August 2020 Tuesday Patch, and the fix will be enforced in February 2021. There’s a testing script out to help…
|CVEnew – CVE-2020-10748 A flaw was found in Keycloak’s data filter, in version 10.0.1, where it allowed the processing of da… https://t.co/Y4dtFc2pmb
|CVEnew – Twitter – Sep 16 2020 18:45
|CVE-2020-10748 A flaw was found in Keycloak's data filter, in version 10.0.1, where it allowed the processing of data URLs in some circumstances. This flaw allows an attacker to conduct cross-site scripting or further attacks….
|CVEnew – CVE-2020-1748 A flaw was found in all supported versions before wildfly-elytron-1.6.8.Final-redhat-00001, where the… https://t.co/QQOgiYJuTu
|CVEnew – Twitter – Sep 16 2020 16:45
|CVE-2020-1748 A flaw was found in all supported versions before wildfly-elytron-1.6.8.Final-redhat-00001, where the WildFlySecurityManager checks were bypassed when using custom security managers, resulting in an improper authorization. This flaw…
|CVEnew – CVE-2020-1694 A flaw was found in all versions of Keycloak before 10.0.0, where the NodeJS adapter did not support… https://t.co/sdPMw7mNy9
|CVEnew – Twitter – Sep 16 2020 18:45
|CVE-2020-1694 A flaw was found in all versions of Keycloak before 10.0.0, where the NodeJS adapter did not support the verify-token-audience. This flaw results in some users having access to sensitive information outside of their permissions….
|Ongoing Campaigns
|What is DDoS mitigation and how does it work?
|AlienVault Blogs – Sep 17 2020 05:01
|This blog was written by a third party author. Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks are a favorite method for attackers to disrupt or debilitate firewalls, online services, and websites by overwhelming systems with malicious traffic…
|The Largest Automated Magento Hack In Five Years
|Cyware – Sep 16 2020 19:24
|E-commerce stores running older Magento version 1 have been facing the risk of cyberattacks ever since End-of-Life (EoL) was announced for this product in June 2020. In the same vein, in April, Visa had urged online merchants to migrate their…
|Double Extortion Ransomware Attacks and the Role of Vulnerable Internet-Facing Systems
|Infosecurity – Blog – Sep 16 2020 12:10
|Double Extortion Ransomware Attacks and the Role of Vulnerable Internet-Facing Systems From an information security perspective, one of the trends that is characterizing this second half of 2020 is undoubtedly the new wave of ransomware attacks…
|New MrbMiner malware infected thousands of MSSQL DBs
|Security Affairs – Sep 16 2020 09:23
|A threat actor is launching brute-force attacks on MSSQL servers in the attempt to access them to install a new crypto-mining malware dubbed MrbMiner. A group of hackers is launching brute-force attacks on MSSQL servers with the intent to…
