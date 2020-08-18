Cyber Alert – 18 August 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|KONNI malware
|10
|21
|Sodinokibi Ransomware
|12
|28
|AZORult Stealer
|8
|20
|WellMess
|5
|10
|GoldenSpy
|4
|5
|Echelon Stealer
|3
|3
|DarkHydrus
|3
|3
|RedCurl
|6
|68
|XCodeGhost
|2
|2
|RansomExx
|2
|4
|Data Breaches
|InfoSecHotSpot – Reported Breach Count for H1 2020 Lowest in Five Years While reported breach numbers are down, a handful of “mega”… https://t.co/Mu0LdwzaEb
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter – Aug 18 2020 04:28
|Reported Breach Count for H1 2020 Lowest in Five Years While reported breach numbers are down, a handful of "mega" breaches resulted in more data records being exposed than ever before, analysis shows. https://bit.ly/2Ea9qGY…
|Publicly reported data breaches down 52%, exposed records way up!
|Help Net Security – News – Aug 18 2020 04:00
|Although the number of publicly reported data breaches stands at its lowest in five years, the number of records exposed is more than four times higher than any previously reported time period, a Risk Based Security report reveals. “The striking…
|Remote code execution vulnerability exposed in popular JavaScript serialization package
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Aug 17 2020 15:49
|. Flaw allows remote attackers to inject arbitrary code due to insecure serialization. A recently disclosed security vulnerability found in the serialize-javascript NPM package could be exploited by attackers to perform remote code execution (RCE)….
|NC: Lawsuit: ‘Alarming’ data breach at Coastal Prep Academy exposed sensitive personal data
|Office of Inadequate Security – Aug 17 2020 11:24
|Benjamin Schachtman reports: According to a letter sent to parents by Coastal Preparatory Academy and a lawsuit filed in…
|Malware
|WastedLocker Ransomware (TPSC)
|MalwareTips.com – Aug 17 2020 11:27
|World’s largest cruise line operator discloses ransomware attack
|ZDNet Security – Aug 17 2020 22:42
|Carnival Corp says it suffered a ransomware attack on Saturday, August 15, and that hackers stole some of its data.
|Remove XCSSET Mac Trojan
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Aug 17 2020 18:23
|XCSSET Virus Trojan – What Does It Do? The XCSSET Virus is a macOS threat which is actively being distributed by computer hackers. The virus is spread by two zero-day vulnerabilities affecting the core system: Cookies Theft — This method will steal…
|IcedID Banking Trojan: Expert Perspective
|Information Security Buzz – Aug 17 2020 16:14
|Cybersecurity expert provide an insight below on IcedID banking trojan and why it is an interesting malware. The ISBuzz Post: This Post …
|Vulnerabilities
|CVEnew – CVE-2020-3472 A vulnerability in the contacts feature of Cisco Webex Meetings could allow an authenticated, remote… https://t.co/3MhW0rLCsX
|CVEnew – Twitter – Aug 17 2020 18:45
|CVE-2020-3472 A vulnerability in the contacts feature of Cisco Webex Meetings could allow an authenticated, remote attacker with a legitimate user account to access sensitive information. The vulnerability is due to improper access restrictions on…
|CVEnew – CVE-2020-3413 A vulnerability in the scheduled meeting template feature of Cisco Webex Meetings could allow an auth… https://t.co/RNJWVcxaDT
|CVEnew – Twitter – Aug 17 2020 18:45
|CVE-2020-3413 A vulnerability in the scheduled meeting template feature of Cisco Webex Meetings could allow an authenticated, remote attacker to delete a scheduled meeting template that belongs to another user in their organization. The vulnerability…
|Cyber Expert On Amazon Alexa Security Flaw
|Information Security Buzz – Aug 17 2020 14:39
|Cybersecurity expert provide an insight on the the news that a flaw in Amazon’s Alexa smart home devices could have allowed hackers access personal information and conversation history. The ISBuzz Post: This Post …
|CVE-2020-3472
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Aug 17 2020 20:52
|Description. A vulnerability in the contacts feature of Cisco Webex Meetings could allow an authenticated, remote attacker with a legitimate user account to access sensitive information. The vulnerability is due to improper access restrictions on…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|CISA warns of phishing attacks delivering KONNI RAT
|Security Affairs – Aug 17 2020 16:31
|The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued an alert related to attacks delivering the KONNI remote access Trojan (RAT). The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has published an alert to provide…
|Credential stuffing attacks target Canadian government services
|SiliconANGLE – Aug 18 2020 02:59
|Canadian government services have been targeted in credential stuffing attacks with around 15,000 accounts compromised including those used to provide COVID-19 relief benefits. Those behind the attacks successfully compromised 5,500 Canada Revenue…
|Mac Users Targeted by Spyware Spreading via Xcode Projects
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Aug 17 2020 13:53
|A new campaign uncovered by cybersecurity researchers is targeting Mac users and spreading the XCSSET malware suite. This malware variant has the capability to take over the Safari web browser, as well as insert malicious payloads that have the…
|Jack Daniel’s-Maker Suffers REvil Ransomware Breach
|Infosecurity – Latest News – Aug 17 2020 09:42
|Jack Daniel’s-Maker Suffers REvil Ransomware Breach US wine and spirits giant Brown-Forman has become the latest big-name brand to suffer a serious ransomware-related data breach, cyber-criminals have claimed. The Jack Daniel’s-maker…
