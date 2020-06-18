Cyber Alert – 18 June 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Lazarus Group
|13
|13
|TA505
|6
|8
|GraceWire Malware
|4
|4
|QakBot
|5
|21
|Dridex Malware
|4
|5
|KingSkrupellos
|8
|28
|Shlayer Trojan
|3
|4
|Turla APT Group
|4
|5
|APT41
|2
|2
|Mustang Panda
|2
|2
|Data Breaches
Trump's 2020 Reelection App Exposed Secrets, Keys
|Trump’s 2020 Reelection App Exposed Secrets, Keys
|An analysis of the “Official Trump 2020” application revealed that keys to various parts of the app were being exposed to attacks, Website Planet reports. The application, developed for President Donald Trump’s reelection…
|Hacker Groups
|Vendetta Group
|IBM X-Force Exchange – Advisory Tag – RSS – Jun 17 2020 19:34
|Summary Emerging during the pandemic, a new threat group is targeting Taiwanese users with COVID-19 themed phishing campaigns. Telefonica has published an article analyzing this group, dubbed Vendetta, particularly focusing on their most recent…
|Lazarus Group May Have Been Behind 2019 Attacks on European Targets
|Dark Reading: – Jun 17 2020 20:05
|Telemetry hints that the North Korean actor was behind major cyber-espionage campaign focused on military and aerospace companies, ESET says.
|What’s Anonymous Up to Now?
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Jun 17 2020 19:59
|The hacker group recently took credit for two high-profile incidents — but its actions aren't quite the same as they once were, some say. In the midst of the Black Lives Matter protests, the familiar Anonymous caricature of Guy Fawkes has reappeared…
|Lazarus Group Repurposes Cyber-Espionage Compromise for Financial Theft
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Jun 17 2020 18:34
|Read the original article: Lazarus Group Repurposes Cyber-Espionage Compromise for Financial Theft Lazarus Group: Details have been made public of an attack campaign carried out by the Lazarus Group, attributed to the government of North Korea. The…
|Malware
|BazarBackdoor malware: What it is, how it works and how to prevent it | Malware spotlight
|Security Bloggers Network – Jun 17 2020 13:00
|Introduction to BazarBackdoor BazarBackdoor is a new malware with the ability to install various types of malicious programs on the infected computers. It is believed to be created by the developers… Go on to the site to read the full…
|Cognizant confirms data breach after Maze ransomware attack
|MalwareTips.com – Jun 17 2020 21:53
|Unencrypted data most likely were stolen In two data breach notification letters [1,…
|daveaitel – The most common IoT malware is…Mirai still? Funny. https://t.co/ZMCrKQpB5A
|Intel CET Raises The Bar For Malware Defense
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jun 17 2020 19:55
|An overview of Intel Control-Flow Enforcement Technology (Intel CET) and how it works to defend against common malware techniques. Intel. Malware is a massive, overwhelming plague for companies and individuals. AV-Test identifies an average of over…
|Vulnerabilities
|A Flaw in VMware Cloud
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jun 17 2020 16:20
|Tomas Melicher and Lukas Vaclavik, penetration testers at Citadel discovered a new vulnerability in VMware’s Cloud Directory platform on April 9. They discovered during auditing the cloud infrastructure of a company by using VMware Cloud Director for…
CVE-2020-3342 A vulnerability in the software update feature of Cisco Webex Meetings Desktop App for Mac could allo…
|CVE-2020-3342 A vulnerability in the software update feature of Cisco Webex Meetings Desktop App for Mac could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on an affected system. The vulnerability is due to improper validation…
|A Flaw in VMware Cloud
|LIFARS Blog – Jun 17 2020 13:15
|Tomas Melicher and Lukas Vaclavik, penetration testers at Citadel discovered a new vulnerability in VMware’s Cloud Directory platform on April 9. They discovered during auditing the cloud…
CVE-2020-3350 A vulnerability in the endpoint software of Cisco AMP for Endpoints and Clam AntiVirus could allow an…
|CVE-2020-3350 A vulnerability in the endpoint software of Cisco AMP for Endpoints and Clam AntiVirus could allow an authenticated, local attacker to cause the running software to delete arbitrary files on the system. The vulnerability is due to a…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|BEC Attackers Ditch C-Suite in Favor of Fresh Target
|Infosecurity – Latest News – Jun 17 2020 18:11
|BEC Attackers Ditch C-Suite in Favor of Fresh Target The number of Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks being leveled at C-Suite executives has declined as threat actors focus on a new target. According to new …
|Magecart Scammers Exploit the Pandemic to Strech Their Attack Surface
|Cyware – Jun 17 2020 19:01
|With the rise in attacks against a variety of industries, especially during the lockdown period, it has been a challenge to keep the front line of defense in the best shape throughout. Lately, Magecart attackers have been attempting to expand their…
|Business email compromise: What can be learned from the Norfund attack
|The Register – Jun 17 2020 06:10
|Cybercriminals are forever honing their skills and techniques. If you’re not doing the same, there can only be one winner Sponsored Falling for an impostor’s email is easier than you might think. The recent attack which saw Norway’s state-owned…
|Social engineering Life-Cycle
|LIFARS Blog – Jun 17 2020 13:30
|According to Cert-Uk definition, Social Engineering refers to the manipulation of individuals in order to induce them to carry out specific actions or to…
