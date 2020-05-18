Cyber Alert – 18 May 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Sodinokibi Ransomware
|6
|37
|QNodeService
|2
|9
|Sphinx Trojan
|2
|15
|TheDarkOverlord
|1
|1
|Lampion
|1
|2
|Blue Mockingbird (Hacker Group)
|1
|2
|Tropic Trooper
|1
|6
|COMpfun RAT
|1
|12
|Magecart Group
|1
|9
|Shiny Hunters
|1
|10
|Data Breaches
|Do we need tougher breach notification rules?
|Office of Inadequate Security – May 17 2020 12:07
|Hell, yes! Oh, you want more rationale and calm analysis? Read Nic Fearn’s reporting: When Travelex was hit by a…
|Hacker Groups
|Security Affairs newsletter Round 264
|Security Affairs – May 17 2020 11:39
|A new round of the weekly SecurityAffairs newsletter arrived! Every week the best security articles from Security Affairs free for you in your email box….
|REvil responds to Grubman Shire law firm: “We will get the money”
|DataBreaches.net – May 17 2020 13:00
|A ransomware team that locked up the files of entertainment law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks after stealing copies of the files has responded to reactions to their demand for $42 million to unlock the files and to prevent the attackers…
|Malware
|Kaspersky system watcher vs ransomware
|MalwareTips.com – May 17 2020 21:43
|Kaspersky security cloud free version System watcher component review
|Vulnerabilities
|Thunderbolt Flaws, WordPress Plugin Vulnerabilities, Patriot Act Vote
|Security Bloggers Network – May 18 2020 04:00
|In episode 121 for May 18th 2020: A new Thunderbolt flaw could let hackers steal your data in under five minutes, new vulnerabilities in a popular WordPress plugin, and details on why the US Senate just rejected a plan to require a warrant to…
|Week in review: Kali Linux 2020.2, sensor-based ransomware detection, 10 most exploited vulns
|Help Net Security – News – May 17 2020 09:20
|Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles and podcasts: Have you patched these top 10 routinely exploited vulnerabilities? The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is urging…
|Ongoing Campaigns
